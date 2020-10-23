Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CASE STUDY A RETAIL COMPANY IMPROVED CONVERSION BY 30% USING OMNICHANNEL - LIVE CHAT
Signon.ai is an Indian cloud-based software & AI company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded in 2015 by stalwarts i...
The ideal solutions is to identify the problems with the targeting strategy and to understand the visitors profiles & keep...
With the new insights, the retail company excelled in over powering the hindrances caused using the SignOn tool (SignOn Le...
Data Lake Contact Management Lead Nurturing Automatic Lead Assignment Campaign ManagementSales Fulfilment Escalation & App...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Retail company improved Conversion by 30% using Omnichannel -Live Chat

11 views

Published on

With the new insights, the retail company excelled in over powering the hindrances caused using the SignOn tool (SignOn LMS).

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Retail company improved Conversion by 30% using Omnichannel -Live Chat

  1. 1. CASE STUDY A RETAIL COMPANY IMPROVED CONVERSION BY 30% USING OMNICHANNEL - LIVE CHAT
  2. 2. Signon.ai is an Indian cloud-based software & AI company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded in 2015 by stalwarts in the IT & Services industry, it provides Artificial Intelligence, Application Development, Digital Marketing, Analytics and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on Customer Relationship Management CRM, marketing intelligence, & Membership management. About SignOn.ai A Retail company is a worldwide retail outlet of premium clothing with over a hundred branches in India. Their focus is on men’s casual and formal wear. They are looking into expanding their market in Asia for positive business growth. About Client With different segments of customers, it was challenging to understand the behavioural and transactional profiles. 1. Less chance of customer engagement and lack of visitor insights 2 Increasing traffic on the website but not resulting in real conversion 3 Website abandonment, bounce rate was high In a nutshell the organization was getting traffic to their website but they failed to engage the incoming visitors and failed to identify the visitor profiles. Poor engagement leads to increased bounce rate and website abandonment. Problem Statement
  3. 3. The ideal solutions is to identify the problems with the targeting strategy and to understand the visitors profiles & keep them engaged with the platform, for that we implemented the following Multi-channel lead nurturing and support for website visitor Proactive chat and auto-trigger engagement to help customers who have queries about offers and the product Detailed analysis of prospective visitors through chat- geographical locations- page visits etc. 24/7 lead nurturing for supporting out of office hours Nurturing leads was integrated with Live- chat Solution 11 22 33 44 55 1 Month Study 2 Months Transition Time to Go Live 2 Months Deployment 3 Months from Contract Configuration And Deployment Timeline
  4. 4. With the new insights, the retail company excelled in over powering the hindrances caused using the SignOn tool (SignOn Leadz). The following were the outcomes of the project: 1. There was a 15% increase in online conversions 2. Increase in the engagement of customers demonstrated by the reduction in bounce rate of 40% 3. Improved time spent on page increased by 30% Outcomes A complete member management tool to scale your business to heights. SignOn AI has a team of expert marketers who understands your prospects, scaling 24/7 to build your brand and grow your sales. SignOn applies the power of data along with some very intelligent functions to remodel your lead and marketing funnel. SignOn Leadz helps you to complete your sales processes, view the detailed contact and company records, and view communication history in one place so you can manage leads without the hassle. A true omnichannel customer service center allows your customers/visitors to connect seamlessly with the support system using multiple channels. At the same time the support system will have immediate access to a holistic picture of the person they’re about to help. Omni-Channel, SignOn Leadz’s comprehensive customer service solution, pushes work to agents in real time, right from the SignOn Leadz dashboard. Omni-Channel makes it all happen using objects, which is just a fancy word for anything that can be routed to your agents. Cases, chats, leads, and social posts are all examples of objects. The SignOn Leadz Live Chat integration lets you create leads and contacts from chats, archives, and the Visitor section at a good clip. Easily search your contacts directly from LiveChat as well as save chat transcripts as Cases or Objects in your SignOn Leadz dashboard. Tools Used Feature Used Signon Leadz Omnichannel Live Chat
  5. 5. Data Lake Contact Management Lead Nurturing Automatic Lead Assignment Campaign ManagementSales Fulfilment Escalation & Approval Management Customer Segmentation Granular user permissions Surveys Reports and Dashboards Social Media SMS Integration Live Chat Webforms EmailMobile App Chat Bot Google Ads Meeting Scheduling Notifications & Calendar Auto Responders Advanced Lead Scoring Sales Insight Email Insights Telephony - Make, receive, & record calls - Outbound & Inbound Knowledge Management Omni Channel Business Intelligence Pipeline Management A store for enterprise data used for tasks like reporting, analytics & machine learning Get real-time insights & social data of customers, connect with them across channels Get real-time insights & social data of customers, connect with them across channels Analyze & Nurture quality leads to conversion. Bridge UTM campaigns and measure ROI Assign leads to right sales rep while their hot and ensure leads don't fall through the crack Create campaigns for the right target by tracking visitors and conversions. Opt-out & opt- In Streamline sales process- customize the app to drive process productivity, and consistency. Flexible approvals processes for deal discounts, expenses, and more Segment your contacts, improve engagement & retention with customized campaigns Roles, Profiles, Teams- Assign roles, define permissions, control access to information Create templates and conduct surveys for all customers Track team performance, modify charts, in one screen. Make decisions from anywhere using mobile reporting Social media integration to understand customer profile & generate leads Send auto SMSs & Campaign SMSs to customers, prospects Chat helps connect with customers live in the website and on social media page via FB Messenger Helps you capture leads from your landing pages & website Email Integration helps funnel multiple email IDs into a queue & connect the lead to the email. Connect your web application to the LMS Conversational AI for smarter selling & servicing Google Ads Integration Prepare for customer meetings while on the go View all the tasks which are pending in Notifications & reminders can be set for tasks Autoresponders for business- critical decision junctions Lead scoring using behavioral attributes of customers from third party APIs Get Insights into Sales performance Get Insights into Email Marketing performance, send, read, forward details & remarketing Collaboration tools designed to share insights, documents, maps, etc., company- wide. Connect Voice, Chat, SMS, Social Media, Webforms into a single unified platform Build reports without help from IT Understand and modify the pipeline effectively Other features to look for

×