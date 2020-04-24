Successfully reported this slideshow.
Escuela Secundaria Técnica #75 Actividades de Ciencias II Profesor Alfredo Nájera M. Fecha: Del 23 de abril al 4 de mayo d...
Nota: Todo está planeado para que no tengas la necesidad de salir de casa, a papelería o impresiones, ni andar comprando o...
Actividades: Actividad 1: Escribe en tu cuaderno las preguntas que se indican al final de cada cápsula de de la programaci...
Actividades para los alumnos de 2F matutino de las Escuela Secundaria Técnica #75 de san Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, mexico.

Ciencias 2 del 23 de abril al 4 mayo

  1. 1. Escuela Secundaria Técnica #75 Actividades de Ciencias II Profesor Alfredo Nájera M. Fecha: Del 23 de abril al 4 de mayo de 2020 Grupo: 2“F” Matutino Tema: Sistemas del cuerpo humano y salud Aprendizajes esperados: Identifica las funciones de la temperatura y la electricidad en el cuerpo humano. Describe e interpreta los principios básicos de algunos desarrollos tecnológicos que se apliquen en el campo de la salud. I. Consulta los enlaces de videos que aparecen a continuación, así como el los del 21 y 23 de abril “Aprende en casa” compartidos en esta página y resuelve las actividades descritas al final. Fecha límite para entregar: Lunes 4 de mayo. Una vez realizadas las activiades en tu cuaderno y libro de texto, tomarles foto y enviarlas por medio de la página de facebook o al email alfredonajeram@gmail.com. No olvides agregar tu nombre completo y grupo.
  2. 2. Nota: Todo está planeado para que no tengas la necesidad de salir de casa, a papelería o impresiones, ni andar comprando otros materiales, de preferencia todo el trabajo es en el cuaderno de cada asignatura, así como en el libro de texto gratuito. Videos Video 1: Aprende en casa 21 de abril https://www.facebook.com/101219401576973/posts/101267911572122/ Video 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p6w4REzfp4 Video 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFMv4OweuBs Video 4: https://www.facebook.com/101219401576973/posts/103178414714405/ Video 5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3srq_iH_DE
  3. 3. Actividades: Actividad 1: Escribe en tu cuaderno las preguntas que se indican al final de cada cápsula de de la programación “Aprende en casa”, trata de contestarlas para cuando se pueda dar el regreso a la escuela. Actividad 2: Realiza un cuestionario con al menos 12 preguntas con sus respectivas respuestas sobre el contenido de los videos 1(sólo la parte de ciencias), 2 y 3 que son del mismo tema. Actividad 3: Anota un resumen sobre los videos 4 y 5 que son del mismo tema de los avances tecnológicos en la salud de mínimo una hoja de tu cuaderno. Actividad 4: Responde en tu libro de texto las preguntas de las págs. 228, 231, 232 y 235, sólo respuestas en libro o copiadas en cuaderno, nada en otros materiales que se mencionan.

