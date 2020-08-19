Successfully reported this slideshow.
HTTP://WWW.CULTIER.ES/BAUHA US-LA-PRIMERA-ESCUELA-DE- DISENO-DEL-SIGLO-XX/ Durante seis meses, los alumnos trabajaban en l...
 Con la idea del arte como respuesta a las necesidades de la sociedad se pretendía eliminar las diferencias entre artista...
 Durante seis meses, los alumnos trabajaban en los distintos talleres. Así, bajo la metodología de “aprender trabajando”,...
 En este tiempo realizaban también un curso obligatorio “vorkurs”, conocido posteriormente como “Método Bauhaus”, creado ...
BAU HAUS
Godoy alex primera etapa bauhaus
