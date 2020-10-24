Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Normas para el Manejo de historia clínica Alexandra Estefanía Ruiz
La Historia Clínica es un
documento privado, obligatorio y sometido a reserva, en el cual se registran cronológicamente las condiciones de salud del...
Integralidad
Secuencialidad Racionalidad científica Disponibilidad
http://www.google.com.co/search?q=resolucion+1995+ (consultada 15 – 03 – 2013) dd
http://www.google.com.co/search?q=resolucion+1995 + (consultada 15 – 03 – 2013)
Resolucin1995de1999 alexandra
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Resolucin1995de1999 alexandra

12 views

Published on

Resolucion 1995 de 1999

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Resolucin1995de1999 alexandra

  1. 1. Normas para el Manejo de historia clínica Alexandra Estefanía Ruiz
  2. 2. La Historia Clínica es un
  3. 3. documento privado, obligatorio y sometido a reserva, en el cual se registran cronológicamente las condiciones de salud del paciente, los actos médicos y los demás procedimientos ejecutados por el equipo de salud que interviene en su atención.
  4. 4. Integralidad
  5. 5. Secuencialidad Racionalidad científica Disponibilidad
  6. 6. http://www.google.com.co/search?q=resolucion+1995+ (consultada 15 – 03 – 2013) dd
  7. 7. http://www.google.com.co/search?q=resolucion+1995 + (consultada 15 – 03 – 2013)

×