Presentado por: John Fredy Taborda Patron ID 100065783 Gloria Cecilia Ramírez Gil ID 100074824 Ana María Castañeda Acevedo...
Qué es la genética
Qué es el comportamiento Para Weitzman (2018) se denomina como comportamiento todas aquellas reacciones que tienen los ser...
Resulta clara la influencia que tienen los genes sobre el comportamiento humano y por ende sobre sus trastornos. Por ejemp...
La herencia y el entorno La genética del comportamiento han demostrado que casi todos los rasgos de personalidad tienen ba...
LaconductaantisocialViaplana (2018) “El comportamiento antisocial se puede definirse como un patrón general de desprecio y...
Síndrome de Turner Qué es Según López (2009) el síndrome de Turner es una afección genética por la cual una mujer no tiene...
Bibliografía Álamo, C. (2018). La química del cerebro. Madrid. España.: Neurología y psicología. Bonilla, J. Z. (2018). En...
GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO

Presentado por:
John Fredy Taborda Patron
Gloria Cecilia Ramírez
Ana María Castañeda Acevedo
Alexander Ortegón Marulanda
Estudiantes de psicología I

GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO

  1. 1. Presentado por: John Fredy Taborda Patron ID 100065783 Gloria Cecilia Ramírez Gil ID 100074824 Ana María Castañeda Acevedo ID 100073638 Alexander Ortegón Marulanda ID 100071129 Estudiantes de psicología I Actividad 7– Relación entre genética y comportamiento COORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS Y SOCIALES Bogotá 2020
  2. 2. Qué es la genética
  3. 3. Qué es el comportamiento Para Weitzman (2018) se denomina como comportamiento todas aquellas reacciones que tienen los seres vivos con el medio en el que se encuentren (p. 18). Diversos estudios que se han realizado a partir de la etología, la psicología y de las ciencias sociales concuerdan en que el comportamiento de un ser vico está influenciado por todo aquello que ocurre en el entorno. El comportamiento se refiere, nuevamente Weitzman (2018), a las reacciones que tiene un ser vivo según el ambiente o espacio en el que se encuentre, y puede estar influenciado tanto por los aspectos orgánicos como por los elementos de su alrededor. Por ello, el comportamiento se da en la vida social, donde existe una disposición afectiva anterior a la actuación (p. 69). Por su parte, la conducta está compuesta por una serie de reacciones cognitivas que varían según los conocimientos o experiencias previas que se tengan. La forma más primordial de conducta son las reflejas, que son generadas para la sobrevivencia (Tamarín, 2015, p. 25). Dice Tamarín, 2015: “El comportamiento se debe comprender como un todo, no se puede analizar por separado la reacción del medio o espacio, ya que son de interés tanto los factores biológicos como los factores externos influyentes” (p. 24). El comportamiento es todo lo que un ser vivo hace en un medio, es decir, su interacción.
  4. 4. Resulta clara la influencia que tienen los genes sobre el comportamiento humano y por ende sobre sus trastornos. Por ejemplo, varias de las enfermedades genéticas mendelianas y algunas anomalías cromosómicas, presentan dentro de su espectro fenotípico alteraciones particulares del comportamiento como ocurre en los pacientes con enfermedad de Huntington, el síndrome de Prader Willie o el síndrome XYY (Cervantes, M., & Hernández, M. (2015). En contraste con lo que se observa en las enfermedades genéticas, en los trastornos del comportamiento no existe un gen único responsable de la aparición de una enfermedad, si no diversos genes que predisponen o que confieren susceptibilidad al individuo que los porta. La genética del comportamiento estudia las influencias genéticas y ambientales que dan lugar a diferencias en la conducta; en definitiva, el conocimiento de las bases genéticas (y las influencias ambientales) de la conducta normal y la psicopatología, así como los trastornos psicológicos asociados a las alteraciones genéticas, ya sean estas génicas o cromosómicas (Tamarín, 2015) .
  5. 5. La herencia y el entorno La genética del comportamiento han demostrado que casi todos los rasgos de personalidad tienen bases biológicas y ambientales. Las influencias ambientales se pueden dividir en dos clases, el entorno compartido y el no compartido (o único). El entorno compartido es el ambiente compartido por hermanos criados en una misma familia. Esto incluye variables tales como el estado socioeconómico y la educación de los padres. El entorno no compartido es el entorno exclusivo del individuo. Esto incluye variables tales como grupo de amigos, compañeros de trabajo, etc. (Sánchez & Bahena , 2006). Según Bonilla (2018) es importante tener en cuenta que no existe un solo gen para la personalidad, la inteligencia, el comportamiento o incluso la altura. Al contrario, tales características son complejas y poligénicas, es decir, están influenciadas por múltiples genes (p, 65).
  6. 6. LaconductaantisocialViaplana (2018) “El comportamiento antisocial se puede definirse como un patrón general de desprecio y violación de los derechos de los otros, que se comienza en la infancia o en el principio de la adolescencia y continúa en la edad adulta”. (p. 25). “Las consecuencias de todos estos comportamientos se traducen en una grave preocupación social en la actualidad, ya que constituyen al núcleo de la delincuencia violenta” (Viaplana, 2018, p. 56). El comportamiento antisocial es un fenómeno muy amplio que contiene distintos tipos de acciones, de las cuales destacan diferentes tipos de agresión, robos, engaños, conductas impulsivas, ultrajes y violencia entre sus diferentes manifestaciones.
  7. 7. Síndrome de Turner Qué es Según López (2009) el síndrome de Turner es una afección genética por la cual una mujer no tiene el par normal de dos cromosomas X. Gemma Marfany, miembro de la Junta de la Sociedad Española de Genética (SEG) y profesora de genética de la Universidad de Barcelona, citada por Tamarín (2015) lo explica así: “es un síndrome que se presenta en mujeres que sólo tienen un cromosoma X, en lugar de un par. Su cariotipo es de 45 cromosomas, 45 (X0) cuando en las mujeres es mayoritariamente X 46 (XX), hay que tener en cuenta, que la ausencia de un cromosoma X puede ser total o parcial (p. 69). Causas Los cromosomas son los pilares fundamentales del cuerpo. Y contienen todos los genes y el ADN, En los humanos la cantidad normal es de 46 cromosomas. De entre estos, dos de ellos determinarán el sexo de la persona: si es hombre o mujer (López, 2009).
  8. 8. Bibliografía Álamo, C. (2018). La química del cerebro. Madrid. España.: Neurología y psicología. Bonilla, J. Z. (2018). En busca del yo. Una filosofía del cerebro. Barcelona, España.: Herder. Viaplana, G. F. (2018). Personalidad. Significados personales y sentido de identidad. Barcelona, España: EMSE EDAPP S. L. Tamarin, R. (2015). Principios de genética. (R. S. A., Ed.) Buenos Aires, Argentina. Weitzman, J. W. (2018). 50 descubrimientos de la genética. Guía breve para entender nuestros orígenes. México. D. F. : Blume Editorial S. A. Cervantes, M., & Hernández, M. (2015). Biología general. Recuperado de la base de datos de E - Libro. Para consultarlo, revise la carpeta “Herramientas de apoyo” (Manual bibliotecas virtuales) http://biblioteca.iberoamericana.edu.co/ Sánchez, González, D. J, & Bahena, N. I. (2006). Biología celular y molecular, Editorial Alfil, S. A. de C. V. Recuperado de la base de datos de E – López, M. C. (2009). Vulnerabilidad Social en el Síndrome de Turner: Interacción Genes-Ambiente. PSICOLOGÍA CÊNCIA E PROFISSÃO, 29 (2), 318-329. Recuperado de http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09

