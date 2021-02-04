Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CERO NEGATIVO TECNOLOGÍA DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN GRADO EN ENFERMERÍA
ÍNDICE • Presentación del blog • Objetivos del blog • Contenidos del blog
POR QUÉ CERO NEGATIVO • ÚTILES • LLEGAR A TODOS
PARA QUÉ • Dar visibilidad • Concienciar de la importancia que tiene
CONTENIDOS DEL BLOG • Información útil • Afecta a la población • Visibilidad enfermera • Actualidad
CONTENIDOS DEL BLOG FORMULARIO INFOGRAFÍA
LA ALIMENTACIÓN Y LA SANGRE • LA FUNCIÓN DE LA SANGRE • PORQUE NECESITAMOS MANTENER UNOS HABITOS DE DIETA SALUDABLE • ALGU...
INFORMACIÓN DONANTES • ¿POR QUÉ SER DONANTE? • ¿CON QUÉ FRECUENCIA HACERLO? • ¿CÓMO SE REALIZA? • ¿QUÉ REQUISITOS HAY QUE ...
EL PAPEL DE LA ENFERMERA HEMATÓLOGA • FUNCIONES DE LA ENFERMERA • MÉTODOS QUE SIGUEN EN ESTE ÁREA ENFERMADES HEMATOLÓGICAS...
FIN ¿ALGUNA PREGUNTA SOBRE LA PRESENTACIÓN?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cero negativo

29 views

Published on

Blog enfermero

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cero negativo

  1. 1. CERO NEGATIVO TECNOLOGÍA DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN GRADO EN ENFERMERÍA
  2. 2. ÍNDICE • Presentación del blog • Objetivos del blog • Contenidos del blog
  3. 3. POR QUÉ CERO NEGATIVO • ÚTILES • LLEGAR A TODOS
  4. 4. PARA QUÉ • Dar visibilidad • Concienciar de la importancia que tiene
  5. 5. CONTENIDOS DEL BLOG • Información útil • Afecta a la población • Visibilidad enfermera • Actualidad
  6. 6. CONTENIDOS DEL BLOG FORMULARIO INFOGRAFÍA
  7. 7. LA ALIMENTACIÓN Y LA SANGRE • LA FUNCIÓN DE LA SANGRE • PORQUE NECESITAMOS MANTENER UNOS HABITOS DE DIETA SALUDABLE • ALGUNOS ALIMENTOS RECOMENDADOS
  8. 8. INFORMACIÓN DONANTES • ¿POR QUÉ SER DONANTE? • ¿CON QUÉ FRECUENCIA HACERLO? • ¿CÓMO SE REALIZA? • ¿QUÉ REQUISITOS HAY QUE SEGUIR?
  9. 9. EL PAPEL DE LA ENFERMERA HEMATÓLOGA • FUNCIONES DE LA ENFERMERA • MÉTODOS QUE SIGUEN EN ESTE ÁREA ENFERMADES HEMATOLÓGICAS • UN PRECI CON INFORMACIÓN DE: • TIPOS DE ENFERMEDADES • CAUSAS DE ESTAS
  10. 10. FIN ¿ALGUNA PREGUNTA SOBRE LA PRESENTACIÓN?

×