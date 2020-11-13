Trabajo modulo 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRABAJO DE FORO MODULO 2 1- a) Buscados manuales escolares de Lengua y Literatura, uno que tenga características del model...
En la primeraimagenesposible vercomolasactividadespresentadascorrespondenaun manual de gramatica de la lenguaespañoladel m...
su imaginación y permitiéndoles conocer narrativas, mundos y sucesos que son significativos para este. 3- Elige un texto l...
¿Desde qué visión se está contando la historia? ¿En qué persona gramatical? ¿Qué problemas se les presentan a los personaj...
Justificaciónde la siguiente secuenciadidáctica Con lapresente secuenciadidáctica,se pretende que losalumnosdesarrollenuna...
Foro 2

  1- a) Buscados manuales escolares de Lengua y Literatura, uno que tenga características del modelo historiográfico y otro actual. 1. b) Selecciona una actividad sobre literatura de cada libro (adjuntando fotos de ellas en la plataforma). 2. c) Realiza un análisis comparativo de ambas actividades empleando las teorías expuestas en el módulo y en el material complementario.
  2. 2. En la primeraimagenesposible vercomolasactividadespresentadascorrespondenaun manual de gramatica de la lenguaespañoladel modelohistografico,este manual presentabala norma gramatical,eneste casoel uso de la h para que seamemorizadaporel alumnoy luego se daba una actividadparaque el conocimientoaprendidomemoristicamente seaaplicadoael ejercicioque le precede. Por el contrariolasimágenesde lasactividadesde losmanualesactuales,se puede verun cambioenla didacticade enseñanzaaprendizaje, buscandoenel alumnodesarrollar habilidadesde comprención,trabajogrupal,produccionde textospropiosyanalisisde los textospresentadosporladocente,entodomomentolasactividadesestandestinadasala construccióndel conocimiento,basandose enunaprendizaje significativoysocial, adiferencia del anteriorque el conocimientose daa travesde la repeticionylamemorización 2- a) Teniendoen cuenta las posturas expuestassobre la relación entre placer y lectura ¿qué aspectos de las teorías desarrolladas identificas en el video? En el videoesposiblevercomo “lapedagogíadel placer”espuestade manifiesto, tal cual fuera mencionado por Gustavo Bombini, y donde la lectura por placer y las estrategias y didácticas que deben ser utilizadas son diferentes a las utilizadas por generacionesanteriores,quienes habían colocadouna barreraentre lostextos ylos lectores.Este autorsostieneque parapoder leerporplacer,significaleersinunningúnotroobjetivomásque ese,sinunaconsignadefinida o análisis por parte del lector. En el fragmento presentado en el foro, y que corresponde a la películalasociedaddelospoetasmuertos,puedeversecomoelprofesoratrevesdesuactividad intentahacerque laimaginacióndesusalumnosfluya,creandounanarrativaoriginalypersonal, sin basarse en ninguna teoría o consigna para producirla. b) Según lo leídoy desde tu opinión,¿qué es el placer de leer?¿Cuál o cuáles considerásque fueronlosobjetivosde esaintervención?¿Qué logróproducirensualumno el profesorconsu intervención? ¿Por qué? Desde mi humilde opiniónconsideroque el leerporplacer debe seruna actividadque debería desarrollarse sin intentar imponerla, mediante didácticas que promuevan en los alumnos habilidadesque muchasvecessonolvidadas.Comodocentesdebemospromoverlalecturasin que esta sea tomada como una obligación, porque para que la lectura sea significativa debe haberunclarointerésporparte del lectorderealizardichaestatarea,permitiéndolesdejarvolar
  3. 3. su imaginación y permitiéndoles conocer narrativas, mundos y sucesos que son significativos para este. 3- Elige un texto literario (de los que se consideran propios de la literatura juvenil) para trabajar en un curso de segundo año de la secundaria. Arme una secuencia de actividades usando como base el mismo. Realice unafundamentaciónque justifique laeleccióndel texto, teniendo en cuenta los aportes de los teóricos leídos. Secuencia Didáctica Materia: Lengua y Literatura Tema: CuentoPolicial Producción: Cuento Destinatarios: 2do Año CicloBásico Objetivos  Reconozcanlascaracterísticas del cuentopolicial.  Identifiquenlasinformacionese indiciosenloscuentos.  Comprendanlaestructuratextual de lanarración.  Comprendanque el puntode vistade la narraciónmodificalahistoria.  Compartansus produccionesmediante losmecanismosde socializaciónque proponen lasnuevastecnologías. Actividades La secuenciatienelaintenciónde laconstrucciónde uncorto de ficciónmediantelalecturay producciónde cuentospoliciales.El reconocimientodel génerosiempre comenzaráconla lecturapara poderreconocersusmaticesparticulares. La secuenciacomenzaráconlecturade diferentescuentospertenecientesal géneropolicial.Se propondráque losmismosrealicenlalecturade doscuentospoliciales:  “Un crimencasi Perfecto”de RobertoArtl  “La pesquisade DonFruto”de VelmiroAyalaGauna Luego de la lectura el docente comenzará a indagar sobre las interpretaciones que hayan realizado los estudiantes. Se revisarán el tiempo, los espacios y los personajes en la obra. Algunas preguntas sugeridas para motivar la comprensión de los géneros policial serán: ¿La presentación del tiempo cómo se determina en los diferentes cuentos? Indiquen en qué secuencias se menciona la temporalidad en la narración y en qué secuencias se marcan los espacios. ¿Qué secuencias marcan las características físicas y psicológicas de los personajes?
  4. 4. ¿Desde qué visión se está contando la historia? ¿En qué persona gramatical? ¿Qué problemas se les presentan a los personajes? ¿Los personajes saben de esos problemas o solo el lector los interpreta? ¿Qué les ocurre a los personajes o cómo concluye la historia? ¿Qué propósitos tienen los personajes? ¿Cómo se presenta el mundo construido por el narrador? Al finalizarlaconversaciónsobre lasinterpretacionesde loscuentos,el docente podráregistrar en algunas conceptualizaciones sobre el géneros. La actividadcontinuaráconlaelecciónde uncuentopolicialofantásticoparaconstruiruncorto. El proceso para esta producción consta de cuatro etapas: PRIMERA ETAPA: Los estudiantes seleccionarán un cuento en grupos de 5 integrantes. Luego de leer el cuento discutirán qué tarea se asignará a cada uno. Deben contemplar un editor, un fotógrafo, un vestuarista, un guionista, y un encargado de la estética y de la escenografía. SEGUNDA ETAPA: Una vezdelimitadaslasfunciones,cadaequipocomenzaráatomardecisionesrespectode cómo contar la historia ficcional mediante imágenes, sonidos y voces. TERCERA ETAPA: al decidir esto se comenzará a escribir el guion. Para ello se retomarán nociones sobre cómo construirlas secuenciasnarrativas(lanociónde núcleoyde catálisis) paralaelaboraciónde los nudos más importantes de la historia. Determinar los diálogos y las acotaciones temporalesy espaciales. Al terminarlo,se decidirá qué fotografías mostrarán las principales escenas de la historia. Para ello se deberá pensar en los ángulos/focos y con qué iluminaciónse fotografiará las escenas. También qué objetos aparecerán y cuales provocarán misterio en la escena fotográfica.Para la realizaciónde lasfotosdeberáexistirlacomunicaciónentre el fotógrafo,el vestuarista y el escenógrafo con el propósito de acordar la estética de la toma. Al finalizar,el editorestará encargadode unirlassecuenciasnarrativas,lossonidoselegidos,las vocesgrabadas y la fotografíapara armar una nuevahistoriadel relatoleído. Debe observarse que sería productivo que toda la clase trabaje sobre un mismo cuento, para contar la misma historiadesde diferentespuntosdeayudandoacomprendercómose construyen losnarradores en la ficción. Se revisarán las producciones y se darán los toques finales con los programas requeridos: Audacity, Windows Movie Maker, Cámara fotográfica, Paint, grabadora de sonidos. La producción final deberá divulgarse en alguna red virtual: Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Twiter, en un blog, etc. CUARTA ETAPA: deberán invitarse a posibles observadores de la producción para que dejen sus opiniones/comentarios.
  5. 5. Justificaciónde la siguiente secuenciadidáctica Con lapresente secuenciadidáctica,se pretende que losalumnosdesarrollenunalectura comprensivaenungéneropococomúnperoatrapante.Esta lecturaademáspermitiráque los alumnospuedancomprendere identificarlaestructuraycaracterísticas de este género. Otro puntoimportante esque al alumno podrándesarrollarhabilidadeseslaproducciónoral y escrita.Tambiénmediantelapublicaciónypresentaciónde susproducciones,se permitirá evaluarel desenvolvimientodel alumnoenformaindividualygrupal.

