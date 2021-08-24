Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
Aug. 24, 2021
17 views

0

Share

El fantasma que nos sigue covid. 28.04.21

Health & Medicine
Aug. 24, 2021
17 views

Covid-19 el fantasma que nos sigue.

El fantasma que nos sigue covid. 28.04.21

  1. 1. El fantasma que nos sigue covid 19. 11.04.20 1. 1. EL FANTASMA QUE NOS SIGUE Corría las fiestas decembrinas y mis vacaciones fueron a Córdova Veracruz, para celebrar la fiesta de cumpleaños de mi Suegra Susana Guzzí, no comento la edad para no meterme en problemas, el 24 de diciembre celebrábamos la cena de Navidad en familia entre ellos mi querido cuñado, esposa e hijas, disfrutando de su cálida presencia, ya para el 30 de Diciembre conducíamos para Puebla y disfrutar de esa hermosa Ciudad, y posteriormente pasar el 31 de Diciembre en Monterey, hasta el momento vivíamos sin penumbras y desdichas para la cena de Año Nuevo, y así recibimos el año nuevo lleno de alegrías y dichas; de igual forma muchos Países estaban recibiendo el nuevo año en aglomeradamente en fiesta brindando unidos, deseando en el aquí y el ahora nuevas alegrías y deseos positivos para el 2020, mientras tanto para los Chinos estas dichas y anhelos no eran objeto de su presente sino de su futuro porque así ha sido la vida unos disfrutan otros están de luto. El coronavirus es una enfermedad que brotó en Wuhan China una de las ciudades más pobladas del mundo con un aproximado a los once millones de habitantes, causando algunas muertes por “síntomas conocidos por estar separados”, como la tos seca, gripa, calentura, dificultad para respirar, pero desconocidos por estar todos los “síntomas unidos” se dice que es mortal y que no hay cura, lo que es sospechoso es que es mortal sólo para algunos y no para todos, no sabía que los virus son elitistas, tengo una duda si ataca a personas de edad avanzada, personas con enfermedades crónico degenerativas, entonces porque no a los niños si su sistema respiratorio todavía no es maduro. Para la gente común el coronavirus enfermedad “nueva” que invadía y aniquilaba a las personas, al ver que era una enfermedad que proliferaba sin medida, el gobierno chino sin pesarlo dos veces el 24 de enero construyó en la misma ciudad de Wuhan China el hospital Huoshanshen para la atención de mil habitantes de los casos de coronavirus, terminándolo el 3 de Febrero -¡Algo sorprendente en un mes! No se habían preparado desde antes? O era algo ya programado?, o siendo más moderado será que por las pandemias anteriores del siglo XIX estaban preparado para desastres pandémicos? Para el mes de Febrero en México todavía celebramos el día del amor y la amistad, ¡ha! mi cumpleaños también; mientras en Italia se conocían los primeros casos de COVID de forma exponencial a la métrica que llevaba China, , y afectando lo que en origen se decía que afectaba a la gente más vulnerable como a las personas de edad avanzada; siendo Italia unos de las Países con mayor número de personas adultas - y en México sin aires de coronavirus, sino hasta el 11 de Marzo la ONU declara Pandemia -¡Empieza la enfermedad viral por miedo en todo el mundo!, así se lo interprete ya que muchas personas platicaban de esto 2. 2. y se escuchaba rumores apocalípticos que era el fin del mundo, o que de esta pandemia de plano no las librábamos. Hay algo que estuvo a favor de los Chinos y fue el uso las mascarillas como costumbre ya que a raíz de la contaminación ellos lo usan, hay más 1,1 millones de muertes por año en China por muerte a causas de la contaminación, la contaminación es una pandemia provocada por el hombre que desde hace tiempo se debería estar atacando con todo y no lo han hecho sigue la gente muriendo por contaminación ambiental, humos, basura, desperdicios, el aire chino no tiene una buena calidad; y enferma a muchas personas en el mundo se dice que la contaminación de china llega hasta San Francisco EEUU, algo positivo del COVID es que de los telescopios de la NASA, Se ve el cielo limpio en China. En Corea del Sur bien ha afrentado el coronavirus de una forma muy inteligente el coronavirus, entre muchas medidas hay una tecnológica móvil: aplicación que se pone a las personas diagnosticadas con COVID-19 y son monitoreados si salen de casa va por ellos un oficial y por esta medida y por muchas otras se está logrando moderar o eliminar la pandemia, en cuanto EEUU hasta el día de hoy el País con más casos de COVID, tiene mejor sistema de salud China que EEUU? Es evidente que los países de primer mundo siguen
  2. 2. luchando con los medios médicos y económicos, para lograr moderar la pandemia, en los Países emergentes y pobres de Latinoamérica no nos queda más remedio que tomarnos de la prudencia y “quedarnos en casa”, y no pasé lo que afirmó Salinas Pliego de que nos pongamos a trabajar, - Porque si bien no morimos de coronavirus si moriremos de hambre, esa es una realidad más amarga que el mismo coronavirus, porque un mes se soportaría sin problemas pero dos mes, cinco meses la pandemia sería de hambruna. Hay versiones opuestas a la realidad de la pandemia de COVID 19, por ejemplo se dice que el virus fue creado para bajar la tasa poblacional en particular de las personas que ya no son productivas para el gobierno como los ancianos y personas con enfermedades crónico-generativas por ejemplo el COVID, efectivamente así se ha reportado que el virus no mata a todo infectado, sino mata a los que tiene debilidad física o pulmonar por ejemplo a ancianos, personas con asma,……ideología Nazi materializada, recordemos que Adolfo Hitler luchaba por crear la “raza aría”, “una raza pura y limpia”,… esta postura muchos creen en ella, en lo personal no estoy en esta postura ya que jugar con humanos es jugar con fuego y Dios no juega a los dados para poner al azar el destino del hombre y mucho menos el hombre juegará para ahogarse así mismo. 3. 3. En la historia del hombre hemos tenido ciertos fantasma que con siguen y no nos ha dejado descansar y casí nos ponen en jake a la genero humano y me estoy refiriendo a las pandemias. Con las pandemias que han azotado al hombre se han tambaleado los axiomas sobre la condición superior del hombre: “El hombre como centro de universo”. El Hombre como el número uno en el reino animal”. El hombre como ser superior” “el hombre hechura de la mano de Dios”….. Somos tan vulnerables, el hombre es el único ser vivo en peligro de extinción; que antagónica es la vida, siendo inteligentes y superiores en muchas cosas somos a veces es lo contrario, como bien decía Dostoievski en su libro de los hermanos karamazov: “Dios sólo ha creado enigmas - Los extremos se tocan; las contradicciones se acoplan” Porque siendo tan fuertes nos besamos con la debilidad, siendo tan inteligentes nos topamos con la ignorancia, siendo sanos nos coleamos con la enfermedad. Hay una postura “no oficial” que el coronavirus no fue brote pandémico, sino brote político con fines de estructuración económica, ya que se dice aquella Empresa Johns Hopkins que creo el estadístico para medir los eventos de COVID-19 fue unas de las Empresas, que llevo un simulacro de COVID-19; el 18 de Octubre del 2019 (mucho antes que saltará a la luz los primeros brotes del COVID-19), en el simulacro estaba el Foro Económico Mundial, La Fundación Bill Gates, aquel que con razón anuncio que invertimos mucho para prevenir guerras nucleares per no guerras virales, lo que hay de fondo es la poca sustentabilidad de esta idea ya que unas pocas personas no podrían programar cambios mundiales y sobre todo en bases no éticas, por ello la poco por no decir nula credibilidad de esto, sin embargo hay rasgos pocos fiables que contradice al coronavirus en primer lugar que es un virus que mata a ciertas personas, y las pandemias nunca ha sido “elitistas”, sino todo lo contario van con todo y para todos sin respetar condición física, sin condición social, ni religiosa va contra niños, niñas, adolescentes, señores, ancianos y esta ha sido la base de las pandemias en el mundo. Y la parte más agradable y que como mexicano me emociona es que las crisis no llevan a reinventar y preguntar lo siguiente: qué he venido haciendo en estos años para bien de la sociedad, qué he hecho con mi vida, cómo es mi relación con mi familia, Me he entregado fielmente a mi trabajo, He valorado lo tengo, he agradecido a Dios por vida - ¡estoy en casa! Que efectos positivos tengo a mi favor, que efectos positivos tenemos en frete de nosotros, primeramente convivo más con mi familia, me da oportunidad de conocer más a mis hijos, a mi esposa, el segundo lugar doy la espalda al estrés generado diariamente, en tercer lugar reflexionó más sobre el valor de la vida, en cuarto lugar no estoy contribuyendo a gastos innecesarios que son fruto de la sociedad del consumo, el quedarte en casa realmente es bueno? - Si…por el hecho que es como un mes sabático y el
  3. 3. 4. 4. detenerte unos días para carburar tus ideas, objetivos y lo más importante limpiar tu espíritu, y reflexionar que estamos aquí como seres que le debemos mucho a Dios y la vida y que en vez de maldecir al mundo, debemos agradecer lo que somos y lo que deseamos ser. La parte triste de las pandemias es que hemos tenido en los últimos años el ranking de muertes por tipo de enfermedad pasando por enfermedades de corazón que de una u otra forma se relacionan con falla respiratoria, los infartos, infecciones respiratorias, enfermedades de pulmón, siendo estas cuatro las primeras en la lista y no ha sido efecto de la naturaleza sino efecto contra natura por la mala calidad de aire de los países industrializados provocados de forma liberada, ya que por la misma contaminación viene los problemas respiratorias en China por ejemplo hay más de un millón de muertes al año, y nos preocupamos por el coronavirus? Y paramos la economía por eso?, no es la causa el coronavirus sino todo un carga de males que como sociedad ya no podemos cargar y hay un fantasma que nos sigue sin verlo las ultimas pandemias relacionadas con el “sistema respiratorio”, desde 1889 Gripe Rusa, 1918 como la Gripa española, 1957 Gripa Asiática, 1968 Gripa de Hong Kong, 2002 SARS (Síndrome Respiratorio agudo grave), 2009 Gripa Porcina, 2012 MERS (Síndrome respiratorio de medio oriente), 2020 COVID-19, si analizamos un poco hemos estado debilitando la salud humana por tipos de gripa y a mi punto de vista ¡aquí está el fantasma que no persigue!

Covid-19 el fantasma que nos sigue.

