Métodos actividad no. 1

Métodos para la Evaluación de los Riesgos en Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo Alba Luz Gil Ocampo C.C. 43.562.893 Gestión I...
1. Método What If ¿Qué pasa sí? Objeto del Método Es una metodología de lluvia de ideas realizada por un equipo pluridisci...
Método What If ¿Qué pasa sí? El propósito es la identificación de peligros, situaciones riesgosas, o específicos eventos a...
Método What If ¿Qué pasa sí?  Definir el alcance del estudio.  Explicar el funcionamiento del proceso.  Empezar por el ...
2. Método análisis funcional AFO / HAZOP Descripción del Método Es verificar el diseño de un proceso para detectar desviac...
2. Método análisis funcional AFO / HAZOP Procedimiento: El procedimiento debe comprender cada una de las operaciones unita...
3. Método APELL Objeto del Método APELL es la concientización y preparación para emergencias a nivel local. APELL es un pr...
3. Método APELL Objeto del Método APELL El método APELL está básicamente enfocado a los riesgos que se generan dentro de l...
3. Método APELL Procedimiento:  Identificar los participantes de la respuesta ante emergencias, funciones, recursos y res...
4. Método MOSLER Método MOSLER A través de un esquema de matrices, se miden la frecuencia, magnitud, y el efecto de un pro...
4. Método MOSLER Descripción del Método MOSLER Tiene por objeto la identificación, análisis y evaluación de los factores q...
4. Método MOSLER Procedimiento:: El Método Mosler se desarrolla en cuatro (4) fases: 1. Definición del riesgo. 2. Análisis...
5. Método F.R.A.M.E Descripción del Método Es un método completo, transparente y practico para calcular el riesgo de incen...
5. Método F.R.A.M.E Objeto del método. FRAME es un método de evaluación de riesgo de incendio que se fundamenta en los mét...
5. Método F.R.A.M.E Procedimiento. El riesgo se basa en tres series de factores. 1. La primera serie mide los casos lo más...
6. Método MAGERIT Descripción del Método MAGERIT es una metodología de análisis y gestión de riesgos de los Sistemas de in...
6. Método MAGERIT Objeto del método. MAGERIT se basa en analizar el impacto que puede tener para la empresa la violación d...
6. Método MAGERIT. Procedimiento. En la realización de un análisis y gestión de riesgos según MAGERIT, el analista de ries...
×