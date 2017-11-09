HOSTING YOUR OWN COMIC CON: THE ULTIMATE ALL-AGES PROGRAM PRESENTED BY KATIE LAMANTIA & EMILY VINCI November 9, 2017
THIS IS US! Emily Vinci Fiction Librarian Favorite Movie: Jurassic Park Favorite Comic Series: LOL like I could choose Fav...
HAS YOUR LIBRARY EVER HOSTED A COMIC CON? Let us know in the chat!
- COMICS • periodical sequential-art stories that provide installments of a larger story, typically released in monthly is...
- GRAPHIC NOVELS • one self-contained sequential-art story read as a novel • ex. Ghost World • OR (esp. in library terms) ...
- COMIC CON • a convention celebrating not only comic books and graphic novels, but many different facets of pop culture a...
A (VERY) BRIEF HISTORY OF CON CULTURE Though it may seem as though comic conventions are a new fad, they’ve actually been ...
CON CULTURE & MAINSTREAM NERD TODAY
WHAT TO EXPECT AT A COMIC CON TODAY
EXAMPLES OF NOTABLE COMIC CONS
ADDITIONAL TERMS TO KNOW Fandom: a subculture/community of people who share a common interest in a particular piece of pop...
TERMS CONTINUED Cosplay: Costume Play; creating and designing the costume and the action of wearing it RPG: Role-Playing G...
KNOW YOUR FANDOMS
GET INSPIRED BY YOUR COLLECTION!
POP CULTURE RESOURCES
AND DON’T FORGET… THE INTERNET IS YOUR FRIEND!
WHAT DOES A LIBRARY COMIC CON LOOK LIKE?
OPPORTUNITIES TO GEEK AND SHARE COMMON INTERESTS - Main Events • cosplayers • panels & workshops • artists • vendors • gam...
WHY SHOULD YOUR LIBRARY HOST A COMIC CON?
POSSIBLE PROGRAM GOALS AND OUTCOMES - promote your graphic novel collection/increase circulation - provide social opportun...
REACHING NEW AUDIENCES - new people, or people using the library in a new way - people who come to other pop culture event...
BECAUSE IT’S FUN!
HOW CAN I DO THIS? Things to have in mind when you decide to host a Comic Con: • determining time, location, space • effec...
KEEP CALM AND CON ON! Anyone can do this, no matter the budget, time, or staff. You just need to have an open mind and a w...
LET’S DO THIS! Assembling Your Comic Con Team Organization and Pre-Planning Comic Con Day! Q&A
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Putting together your Comic Con staff super team
QUALITIES OF A VALUABLE COMIC CON TEAM - adventurous - imaginative - pop culture savvy, or willing to learn - range of exp...
OUTSIDE THE REALM Expand participation to staff outside of the Comic Con team; they have pop culture interests too! • incl...
PLAY TO YOUR PLAYERS’ STRENGTHS If a staff member has a particular interest in an area of pop culture or programming, let ...
Emily, Fiction- Artist and Vendor Coordinator Monica, Kids- Face Painting, Kids Superhero Crafts Dan- Teen, Comics Coordin...
ORGANIZATION AND PRE- PLANNING
SCOPE AND SIZE OF YOUR CON - Will your Con take place throughout the library or will it be contained in one spot/room? - A...
SCHAUMBURG SIZE AND SCOPE
SETTING THE DATE Timing is everything - conflict with other local Cons - school year - community events - weather conditio...
TIMING Hours of operation - all day event - few hours Things to consider - patron impact - staff time
SCHAUMBURG TIMING
GETTING STARTED The earlier you can start planning (relatively speaking), the better. We recommend 6-8 months in advance, ...
COMIC CONS = COMMUNITY Community - new audiences - patrons young and old - ultimate all ages programs, including adults wi...
COMIC CON DAY
PROGRAMMING CHOICES - taking traditional Comic Con features and making them accessible to patrons - relating it to pop cul...
WHY WE DID WHAT WE DID
KID OR FAMILY THEMED EVENTS Crafts for kids - superhero capes, armbands, masks, coloring sheets Costume parade - free - at...
FANDOM FRENZY For Teens and Adults: - trivia - game - snack - craft *chance to geek out with like-minded friends and find ...
CREATIVE WORKSHOPS - Drawing workshop • can separate by age • give it a comic con twist- superheroes, Star Wars theme etc....
ARTIST ALLEY
PART II Partnerships Budget Marketing Evaluation Outcomes Q&A
MAKING THE CASE FOR COMIC CON
WHY COMIC CON AT YOUR LIBRARY? - ultimate all ages program -motivate staff to try new programs and use their interests in ...
PARTNERSHIP POSSIBILITIES
PARTNERSHIPS - BOTH LOCAL AND IN A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY - comic shops & bookstores - game stores - collectibles shops - co...
BUDGET
PROGRAMMING ON THE CHEAP/DIY - pull from multiple departments - utilize staff talents - make use of in-house resources
MARKETING
PASSIVE PROMOTIONS
SOCIAL MEDIA
GIVEAWAYS - reusable tote bags - free comics donated from local a local comic shop, sent from publishers, and withdrawn fr...
EVALUATION
COMIC CON EVALUATION PROCESS We opted to have several staff members with clipboards and surveys to ask people throughout t...
OUTCOMES
WHAT WE LEARNED - Additional staff members want to help, so let them! - delegate responsibilities for before, during, and ...
ALA Graphic Novels & Comics in Libraries Member Interest Group ALA Games and Gaming Roundtable Graphic Novel Roundtable AD...
Katie LaMantia klamantia@stdl.org Emily Vinci evinci@stdl.org CONTACT US
Amy J. Alessio, Katie LaMantia, and Emily Vinci 50+ Fandom Programs: Planning Festivals and Events for Tweens, Teens, and ...
A Year of Programs for Millennials and More Amy J. Alessio, Katie LaMantia, and Emily Vinci Click here to buy from ALA Edi...
THANK YOU FOR ATTENDING!
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)

43 views

Published on

Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hosting Your Own Comic Con: The Ultimate All-Ages Program (November 2017)

  1. 1. HOSTING YOUR OWN COMIC CON: THE ULTIMATE ALL-AGES PROGRAM PRESENTED BY KATIE LAMANTIA & EMILY VINCI November 9, 2017
  2. 2. THIS IS US! Emily Vinci Fiction Librarian Favorite Movie: Jurassic Park Favorite Comic Series: LOL like I could choose Favorite Superhero: Wonder Woman! Patronus: Tina Belcher Katie LaMantia Teen Librarian Favorite Movie: Perks of Being a Wallflower Favorite Teen Book Heroine: Aelin Ashryver Galathynius aka Celaena Sardothien Favorite Superhero: Jillian Holtzmann Patronus: Samantha Bee
  3. 3. HAS YOUR LIBRARY EVER HOSTED A COMIC CON? Let us know in the chat!
  4. 4. - COMICS • periodical sequential-art stories that provide installments of a larger story, typically released in monthly issues • ex: Batman #1, Batman #2, Batman #3, etc. WHAT WE MEAN WHEN WE SAY…
  5. 5. - GRAPHIC NOVELS • one self-contained sequential-art story read as a novel • ex. Ghost World • OR (esp. in library terms) a collection of several issues of a story (generally one arc of the plot) – more commonly referred to as a “trade” • ex. Batman Vol. 1 collects issues #1-#7
  6. 6. - COMIC CON • a convention celebrating not only comic books and graphic novels, but many different facets of pop culture and the fandoms therein
  7. 7. A (VERY) BRIEF HISTORY OF CON CULTURE Though it may seem as though comic conventions are a new fad, they’ve actually been around for awhile. What we know now as San Diego Comic Con, for example, was established in 1970 as the Golden State Comic Book Convention. Its establishment gave it a place amongst countless fan conventions already in existence, with science fiction fan conventions dating back to the 1930s and comic conventions popping up in New York in the 1960s. Cons started out with the purest of intentions, with passionate fans gathering to discuss and debate the objects of their fandom. Often dismissed as outsiders, freaks, and – you guessed it – nerds, conventions gave them a place free from judgment and criticism and full of acceptance and celebratory glee.
  8. 8. CON CULTURE & MAINSTREAM NERD TODAY
  9. 9. WHAT TO EXPECT AT A COMIC CON TODAY
  10. 10. EXAMPLES OF NOTABLE COMIC CONS
  11. 11. ADDITIONAL TERMS TO KNOW Fandom: a subculture/community of people who share a common interest in a particular piece of pop culture (i.e. movie, TV show, comic book, etc.), often characterized, in part, for the feelings of empathy and camaraderie felt with one another over their shared interests Fanboy/Fangirl: passionate, dedicated fan who is overzealous and passionate towards one or more specific fanbase. It sometimes overrides social boundaries and is used as a negative term, but many fangirls or fanboys refer to themselves as such.
  12. 12. TERMS CONTINUED Cosplay: Costume Play; creating and designing the costume and the action of wearing it RPG: Role-Playing Game in which players assume the roles of characters in a fictional setting. Players take responsibility for acting out these roles within a narrative and make decisions as characters. Ultimate example: Dungeons and Dragons
  13. 13. KNOW YOUR FANDOMS
  14. 14. GET INSPIRED BY YOUR COLLECTION!
  15. 15. POP CULTURE RESOURCES
  16. 16. AND DON’T FORGET… THE INTERNET IS YOUR FRIEND!
  17. 17. WHAT DOES A LIBRARY COMIC CON LOOK LIKE?
  18. 18. OPPORTUNITIES TO GEEK AND SHARE COMMON INTERESTS - Main Events • cosplayers • panels & workshops • artists • vendors • gaming
  19. 19. WHY SHOULD YOUR LIBRARY HOST A COMIC CON?
  20. 20. POSSIBLE PROGRAM GOALS AND OUTCOMES - promote your graphic novel collection/increase circulation - provide social opportunities as well as opportunities for your patrons to experience a Comic Con if they are otherwise unable to (esp. if your library isn’t in a city or urban area) - show the library in a new light
  21. 21. REACHING NEW AUDIENCES - new people, or people using the library in a new way - people who come to other pop culture events • online communities, Comic Con fans • not necessarily interested in traditional library programming • engagement and interactive elements are important
  22. 22. BECAUSE IT’S FUN!
  23. 23. HOW CAN I DO THIS? Things to have in mind when you decide to host a Comic Con: • determining time, location, space • effect it will have on regular services and daily operations • staffing needs • partnerships and natural allies • off-site possibilities, other options
  24. 24. KEEP CALM AND CON ON! Anyone can do this, no matter the budget, time, or staff. You just need to have an open mind and a willingness to learn.
  25. 25. LET’S DO THIS! Assembling Your Comic Con Team Organization and Pre-Planning Comic Con Day! Q&A
  26. 26. AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Putting together your Comic Con staff super team
  27. 27. QUALITIES OF A VALUABLE COMIC CON TEAM - adventurous - imaginative - pop culture savvy, or willing to learn - range of experiences or expertise • programming and non-programming
  28. 28. OUTSIDE THE REALM Expand participation to staff outside of the Comic Con team; they have pop culture interests too! • include departments not normally involved in programming, for example circulation, branches, maintenance, etc. • discover hidden talents and interests • make staff happier and gain additional staff buy-in, thus increasing your ability to promote programs from within
  29. 29. PLAY TO YOUR PLAYERS’ STRENGTHS If a staff member has a particular interest in an area of pop culture or programming, let them take the lead. If you're a supervising librarian, perhaps you can't offer your staff higher pay or many opportunities to go to professional development conferences, but you can offer them the freedom to incorporate their own interests into programming and outreach.
  30. 30. Emily, Fiction- Artist and Vendor Coordinator Monica, Kids- Face Painting, Kids Superhero Crafts Dan- Teen, Comics Coordinator Katie, Teen- Fandom Teen Event, Costume Parade Leader Allison, Kids- Face Painting, Kids Costume Characters
  31. 31. ORGANIZATION AND PRE- PLANNING
  32. 32. SCOPE AND SIZE OF YOUR CON - Will your Con take place throughout the library or will it be contained in one spot/room? - Aside from your core planning team, who will staff your Con? - What is your budget? • All of these questions will help you determine how big your Con will be before you even pick the date. - Talk to your management team! Get them on board and keep them in the loop.
  33. 33. SCHAUMBURG SIZE AND SCOPE
  34. 34. SETTING THE DATE Timing is everything - conflict with other local Cons - school year - community events - weather conditions (if applicable) Strategic date tie-ins with other pop culture events … (or not!) - May the 4th - Free Comic Book Day - Harry Potter’s birthday
  35. 35. TIMING Hours of operation - all day event - few hours Things to consider - patron impact - staff time
  36. 36. SCHAUMBURG TIMING
  37. 37. GETTING STARTED The earlier you can start planning (relatively speaking), the better. We recommend 6-8 months in advance, especially for first-timers. Brainstorming sessions - keep in mind your target audience - resources you have on hand - staff resources and equipment - performers & artists • will likely need to be booked far in advance - What are popular programs you already have, and how can you put a pop culture spin on them for Comic Con?
  38. 38. COMIC CONS = COMMUNITY Community - new audiences - patrons young and old - ultimate all ages programs, including adults without children – pop culture is the great equalizer!
  39. 39. COMIC CON DAY
  40. 40. PROGRAMMING CHOICES - taking traditional Comic Con features and making them accessible to patrons - relating it to pop culture and libraries - utilize resources your library already has and make it Comic Con-esque - mesh principles behind Comic Con and nerd culture into library life
  41. 41. WHY WE DID WHAT WE DID
  42. 42. KID OR FAMILY THEMED EVENTS Crafts for kids - superhero capes, armbands, masks, coloring sheets Costume parade - free - attendees can show off what they made/wore - shows patrons areas of the library they never/seldom see
  43. 43. FANDOM FRENZY For Teens and Adults: - trivia - game - snack - craft *chance to geek out with like-minded friends and find new fandoms to explore
  44. 44. CREATIVE WORKSHOPS - Drawing workshop • can separate by age • give it a comic con twist- superheroes, Star Wars theme etc. - Fandom art
  45. 45. ARTIST ALLEY
  46. 46. PART II Partnerships Budget Marketing Evaluation Outcomes Q&A
  47. 47. MAKING THE CASE FOR COMIC CON
  48. 48. WHY COMIC CON AT YOUR LIBRARY? - ultimate all ages program -motivate staff to try new programs and use their interests in their jobs - show that the library is interested in current pop culture, comics and relevant to everyday interests - introduce non-library users to collections, programming, and the library
  49. 49. PARTNERSHIP POSSIBILITIES
  50. 50. PARTNERSHIPS - BOTH LOCAL AND IN A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY - comic shops & bookstores - game stores - collectibles shops - comics publishers - nerdy organizations -cosplayers -costume shops
  51. 51. BUDGET
  52. 52. PROGRAMMING ON THE CHEAP/DIY - pull from multiple departments - utilize staff talents - make use of in-house resources
  53. 53. MARKETING
  54. 54. PASSIVE PROMOTIONS
  55. 55. SOCIAL MEDIA
  56. 56. GIVEAWAYS - reusable tote bags - free comics donated from local a local comic shop, sent from publishers, and withdrawn from our collection - small prizes available at the public service desks to be handed out during the costume parade (prizes we had on hand in our youth department)
  57. 57. EVALUATION
  58. 58. COMIC CON EVALUATION PROCESS We opted to have several staff members with clipboards and surveys to ask people throughout the day how they felt about their Comic Con experience. We kept the questions short and sweet: • What did you like most about Comic Con? • What could the library do to improve your experience at all-ages programs? • You and/or your children learned something new about pop culture – disagree, agree, etc. - In terms of attendance numbers, obviously it is quite difficult to keep track. In order to come up with a count, we took the door count from the day and compared it to door counts on the same day in past years.
  59. 59. OUTCOMES
  60. 60. WHAT WE LEARNED - Additional staff members want to help, so let them! - delegate responsibilities for before, during, and after the Con - make sure everyone knows their duties - keep it all ages and family friendly - be flexible - it will be loud!
  61. 61. ALA Graphic Novels & Comics in Libraries Member Interest Group ALA Games and Gaming Roundtable Graphic Novel Roundtable ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
  62. 62. Katie LaMantia klamantia@stdl.org Emily Vinci evinci@stdl.org CONTACT US
  63. 63. Amy J. Alessio, Katie LaMantia, and Emily Vinci 50+ Fandom Programs: Planning Festivals and Events for Tweens, Teens, and Adults Click here to buy from ALA Editions
  64. 64. A Year of Programs for Millennials and More Amy J. Alessio, Katie LaMantia, and Emily Vinci Click here to buy from ALA Editions
  65. 65. THANK YOU FOR ATTENDING!

×