Malaria remains a leading cause of death in the sub-Saharan Africa despite efforts to control it at vectoral and parasitic levels.
The problems have been attributed to insecticide and drug resistance genes in the vector/parasite
Virulence of the Plasmodium strains have been a major problem coupled with host poor immune response to infection.
Lack of political will to control the diseases
It remains a public health problem and a major cause of morbidity and mortality with about 219 million clinical cases and about 495000 deaths each year (WHO 2018)

  1. 1. THE RECURRENT DECIMAL IN MALARIA INTERVENTIONS AND CONTROL PROGRAMS IN SUB- SAHARAN AFRICA: A Dilemma of malaria elimination enthusiast Akwaowo Bassey Orok 1
  2. 2. Introduction • Malaria remains a leading cause of death in the sub- Saharan Africa despite efforts to control it at vectoral and parasitic levels. • The problems have been attributed to insecticide and drug resistance genes in the vector/parasite • Virulence of the Plasmodium strains have been a major problem coupled with host poor immune response to infection. • Lack of political will to control the diseases • It remains a public health problem and a major cause of morbidity and mortality with about 219 million clinical cases and about 495000 deaths each year (WHO 2018)2
  3. 3. REGIONAL AND GLOBAL TRENDS IN BURDEN OF MALARIA 2010-2017 SOURCE: WHO 2018 Years Number of cases (000) 2010 238 800 2011 229 100 2012 226 400 2013 221 000 2014 217 100 2015 214 200 2016 2017 216 600 219 000 3
  4. 4. Estimated malaria cases by WHO region, 2017 REGION ESTIMATES (000) AFRICA 200 500 Americas 976 Eastern Mediterranean 4 410 South-East Asia 11 290 Western Pacific 1 857 TOTAL 219 000 4
  5. 5. Regional and global trends in burden of malaria • Almost 80% of all malaria cases globally were in15 African countries and in India. • Nearly 50% of all cases globally were accounted for by Nigeria (25%) • Democratic Republic of the Congo (11%), • Mozambique (5%) • India (4%) and Uganda (4%) 5
  6. 6. NIGERIA 25% DRCongo 11% Mozambique 5% India 4% Uganda 4% Burkina Faso 4% Ghana 4% Niger 4% Cameroon 3% Mali 3% Tanzania 3% Rwanda 3% Angola 2% Malawi 2% Guinea 2% Benin 2% ■ Others 20% 6
  7. 7. Epidemiological report • The reported numbers of malaria cases and deaths are core indicators for tracking and monitoring the progress of malaria control programmes • The main sources of information are the disease surveillance systems operated by ministries of health of various countries • However, these are influenced by a number of factors: 7
  8. 8. • First, hospitals and clinics are not under compulsion to report malaria cases….no sanctions on defaulters • Secondly, routine reporting systems often do not include patients attending private clinics or treated at home, so disease trends in health facilities may not reflect trends in the entire community. • Thirdly, not all malaria cases reported are confirmed by microscopy or RDT and so, some of the cases reported as malaria may be other febrile illnesses. • Above all, incidences and deaths from malaria taking place in hard-to-reach communities are usually not reported 8
  9. 9. WHO Recommendations.. ●WHO recommends effective malaria control and intervention programs and policies that must be scaled up in malaria endemic countries to include: -RDTs -Microscopy, -Use of ITN/LLINs), -Use of ACTs, - indoor residual spraying (IRS), -Seasonal malaria chemoprophylaxis and Intermittent preventive treatment (IPTp) for pregnant women and children ● In most setting, these measures have been adopted but malaria still persists unabated owing to local context, perceptions, misconceptions on causes and risk factors of malaria and poor implementation of intervention programmes and policies 9
  10. 10. • Various control and intervention measures 10
  11. 11. HEALTH FACILITIES CASE MANAGEMENT OF MALARIA (HFCMm) • Case Management refers to effective treatment of malaria within 24 hrs of the onset • Remains a vital component of malaria control strategies with emphasis on early diagnosis and prompt treatment with effective anti-malarial medicines based on WHO guidelines of 2010. • WHO 3Ts Campaign acronym: Test, Treat and Track have been beautifully coined for apt understanding among health workers to treat only confirmed malaria cases by microscopy and rapid diagnostic test RDT 11
  12. 12. Limiting factor of HFCMm • Lack of trained microscopist: “plus” reporting system vs quantitative system • Lack of trained Medics & Nurses in rural areas • Overlapping symptoms of fever in malaria akin to other diseases • HFCMm will demand financial deposit in the face of malaria exigency….. • The sick with malaria exigency runs to the mosque, church and voodoo priest for solution • Over the years, the decimal story hasn’t change. 12
  13. 13. INTERVENTION THROUGH COMMUNITY CASE MANAGEMENT OF MALARIA (CCMm) • CCMm aims at ensuring prompt access to ACTs through community based trained volunteers • WHO modified guideline for CCMm to treat only malaria patients with confirmed diagnosis, usually with the use of RDTs • CCMm requires that health workers move freely in the community to assist in treatment or get to the house where the sick lie to treat suspected cases of malaria. 13
  14. 14. Limitation of CCMm • Sadly, in most communities, inter-tribal wars • Human kidnapping for financial ransoms • Thick religious lines • Gross antiquated and primitive ideas • Lack of access roads and fear of evil spirits at night. • No trust to accept anything from both communities. • “Ba shiga” syndrome. • Over the years, these decimal stories hasn’t change. 14
  15. 15. INTERVENTION THROUGH USE OF TRADITIONAL HERBAL MEDICINES (THM) • Traditional medicines have been used to treat malaria for thousands of years • Neem tree, Yellow wood, Coral tree, Lemon grass) etc. • Are usually boiled with water, palm wine, water from fermented corn and pounding using local mortar with a solvent of choice added to make effusion and concoction and of extract. 15
  16. 16. Limitations THM • limited information on the methods used to prepare making it difficult to replicate. • Herbs are not washed and fungal powders that carry potent mycotoxins can be seen on then. • Others that cannot be seen such as spores of Clostridium and Bacillus species are not ruled out. • No measurement, toxicity test on organs, efficacies testing/microbial safety etc., • Toxicity and death arising from plant toxins, local gin and microbial poisons can mistakenly be taken as the worsening state of the diseases. • In most cases, talisman, charms and amulets are tied to a baby’s neck, wrist and hand angle to prevent convulsion, fevers and recovery from malaria. • Hospital attention is sought only when the situation gets out of hand and when all else have failed. • Most babies are brought with exigency to seek intervention in the hospital late, and in some cases, within hours of admission, such babies are declared “late” • Same story over the years 16
  17. 17. Amulet tied around a child's neck to prevent sickness and convulsion 17
  18. 18. INTERVENTION THROUGH VACCINES ●SPf66, the first sub-unit vaccine which comprised short peptides two: MSP1 and CSP fragments was tried in South America and in The Gambia. • Current vaccine trial and research is directed at three developmental stages of the parasite: the sporozoites, the merozoite and the gametocytes. • RTS, S vaccine, a circumsporozoite vaccine, given with an adjuvant system (AS01 or AS02) has consistently shown protection against Pfmalaria in children and infants in phase two trials conducted in seven African countries. • However, as at year 2015, only 26-50% success story were recorded 18
  19. 19. 12 malaria vaccine trials conducted by MRTC investigators & collaborators 2003-2011 19
  20. 20. Recurrent decimal • No plausible protection as at today • Same decimal story 20
  21. 21. INTERVENTION THROUGH BIOLOGICALAND VECTOR CONTROL • Integrated vector management IVM strategy either at the larval or adult stages • LLIN and indoor residual spraying (IRS) • Larval control is seen as a secondary • Principal Lavicidal control agents are the larvivorous fishes, and the bacterial pathogens (Bacillus spps) that attack the larval stages of the mosquito. • Other organisms showing promise include a number of fungal pathogens, the nematode • Some local plant such as Piper nigrum, Abrus precatorius, Curcuma longa , Landolphia owariensis , Canna indica , Artocarpus altilis , Artocarpus altilis , Cleistopholis patens. • ……Academic exercise 21
  22. 22. limitations • Culture, tradition and religion debars access to human shelter. • In most houses in northern parts of Nigeria and other places, inscriptions on door post such as “ba shiga” is boldly written. • Exophilic vectors, pyrethroid and DDT resistance have been established in Anopheles gambiae 22
  23. 23. INTERVENTION THROUGH COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT • Gaining a detailed knowledge of community perceptions of malarial symtomatology and treatment-seeking behaviours is essential • False perception is a factor in delayed decision to seek appropriate treatment. • In providing bed nets, the sociocultural perceptions and behavioural patterns of colours, form, mesh and texture should be taken into consideration. • In most settings, the same material used for bed nets is the same used as inside linings of coffins. Guess what.. 23
  24. 24. INTERVENTION THROUGH ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT (EM) • Recall that malaria transmission is a web of interactions: Man, vector and environment • Break forces on interaction • EM is a fulcrum in which other factors and armamentariums reside to effectively bring a long lasting result • Focal point is to disrupt breeding sites 24
  25. 25. Recurrent decimal • Nefarious human activities that negatively modify environment is common place • Lack of proper town planning and coordination • Dumping of refuge in drainage resulting in blockage • Presence of artificial pond and stagnant water at construction site with no legislation to contain such • Ubiquitous presence of open can and motor tyres • Lack of proper water channelization and sometimes blocking drainages to build houses unchallenged. 25
  26. 26. Strategic Direction for Malaria Control: The Nigerian project • The seven objectives driving the 2014-2020 NMEP: • 1. To provide at least 80 percent of the targeted population with appropriate preventive measures by 2020 • 2. To test all care-seeking persons with suspected malaria using rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) or microscopy by 2020 • 3. To treat all individuals with confirmed malaria seen in private or public facilities with effective antimalarial medicines by 2020 • 4. To provide adequate information to all Nigerians such that at least 80 percent of the populace habitually takes appropriate malaria preventive and treatment measures as necessary by 2020 • 5. To ensure the timely availability of appropriate antimalarial medicines and commodities required for prevention and treatment of malaria in Nigeria wherever they are needed by 2018 • 6. At least 80 percent of health facilities in all LGAs report routinely on malaria by 2020 • 7. To strengthen governance and coordination of all stakeholders for effective programme implementation towards an “A” rating by 2018 on a standardized scorecard 26
  27. 27. Recommendations • Malaria transmission and prevalence involve a triangular web of interactions between man, vector, and the environment. • Any meaningful effort in malaria control, elimination and /or eradication should target weakening and/or breaking the forces of interactions within the triangle • The sooner, the better 27
  28. 28. Acknowledgement • Malaria Research Group, NIMR • MRTC-MALI 28

