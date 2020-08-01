The recurrent decimal in malaria interventions and control

Malaria remains a leading cause of death in the sub-Saharan Africa despite efforts to control it at vectoral and parasitic levels.

The problems have been attributed to insecticide and drug resistance genes in the vector/parasite

Virulence of the Plasmodium strains have been a major problem coupled with host poor immune response to infection.

Lack of political will to control the diseases

It remains a public health problem and a major cause of morbidity and mortality with about 219 million clinical cases and about 495000 deaths each year (WHO 2018)

