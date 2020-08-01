The recurrent decimal in malaria interventions and control

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Malaria remains a leading cause of death in the sub-Saharan Africa despite efforts to control it at vectoral and parasitic levels.
The problems have been attributed to insecticide and drug resistance genes in the vector/parasite
Virulence of the Plasmodium strains have been a major problem coupled with host poor immune response to infection.
Lack of political will to control the diseases
It remains a public health problem and a major cause of morbidity and mortality with about 219 million clinical cases and about 495000 deaths each year (WHO 2018)
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment