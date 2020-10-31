Successfully reported this slideshow.
18311075 akhsan jundi - si18 a jarkom

tugas jarkom

18311075 akhsan jundi - si18 a jarkom

  1. 1. NAMA : Akhsan Jundi NPM : 18311075 Kelas : SI18A A. Mahasiswa mampu menjelaskan standar dan protocol pada jaringan : Protokol adalah sistem peraturan yang memungkinkan terjadinya hubungan, komunikasi, dan perpindahan data antara dua komputer atau lebih. Aturan ini harus dipenuhi oleh pengirim dan penerima agar komunikasi dapat berlangsung dengan baik. Sederhananya, protokol adalah media yang digunakan untuk menghubungkan pengirim dan penerima. Protokol dapat diterapkan pada perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak. Jadi hampir semua komunikasi yang terjadi pada jaringan komputer pasti melibatkan protokol. Sebagai contoh, seperti orang yang mengirimkan email. Email dalam komputer bisa disebut dengan sebuah data. Sehingga email yang dikirimkan pada seseorang dari komputer satu ke komputer lain sebenarnya adalah pengiriman data. Setiap orang mengirimkan email, pasti email akan melewati beberapa protokol. Semua protokol harus dilalui agar email bisa keluar dan diterima komputer lain pada jaringan yang sama atau berbeda. B.Mahasiswa mampu menjelaskan bagaimana komunikasi data dalam jaringan terjadi  Jenis Komunikasi dalam Jaringan 1. Komunikasi dalam jaringan sinkron komunikasi daring sinkron adalah komunikasi yang di lakukan secara realtime menggunakan perantara melalui internet. Contohnya : aplikasi chating (WhatsAap, BBM, Line, Telegram dll ), Video chat (Skype, Line, Facetime, Google+, Hangout dll). 2. Komunikasi dalam jaringa asinkron Komunikasi dalam jaringa asinkron yaitu komunikasi yang dilakukan secara tertunda yang menggunakan perantar melalui internet. Contohnya : aplikasi e-mail, video streaming dll.  Tujuan Komunikasi dalam jaringan
  2. 2. 1. komunikasi yang efisien, ekonomis dalam pengiriman jumlah data yang besar. 2. memungkinkan pengguna mengendalikan perangkat dari jarak jauh. 3. penggunaan komputer secara tersebar yang mendukung manajemen dalam hal kontrol desentralisasi dan sentralisasi. 4. memudahkan pengelolaan dan pengaturan data antara perangkat atau lebih.  Komponen Pendukung Komunikasi Dalam Jaringan 1. Hardware / perangkat keras : perangkat yang dapat dilihat dan diraba oleh manusia. ex: monitor, headset, microphone dll 2. Software / perangkat lunak : Program komputer yang menjalankan pekerjaan user yang di kehendaki, atau perantara antara hardware dan brainware. 3. Brainware : pengguna software dan hardware untuk berkomunikasi dalam jaringan. C. Mahasiswa mampu menjelaskan aturan dasar dari komunikasi jaringan komputer Perkembangan zaman mempengaruhi faktor kehidupan manusia di dunia. Komunikasi menjadi unsur terpenting dalam kehidupan manusia sehari-hari. Kehidupan tanpa komunikasi akan menimbulkan lingkungan yang terisolasi. Apabila seorang manusia terisolasi maka manusia tersebut tidak dapat berinteraksi dan bersosialisasi dengan orang-orang yang berada di sekitarnya. Komunikasi tidak hanya mengandalkan ucapan saja, tetapi komunikasi dapat dilakukan melalui bentuk tulisan, gambar, isyarat, simbol, dan lain sebagainya. Komunikasi merupakan suatu proses interaksi dimana seorang komunikator bertugas menyampaikan atau mengirimkan pesan kepada seorang komunikan. Tujuan dari komunikasi adalah untuk menstimulus komunikan dan mendapatkan umpan balik dari komunikan. Adapun unsur dalam komunikasi adalah komunikator, pesan, komunikan, media, dan efek. Apabila semua unsur tersebut ada dalam suatu komunikasi maka komunikasi itu dinamakan komunikasi yang efektif. Komunikasi yang akan dibahas dalam artikel berikut ini adalah komunikasi modern yang mengarah kepada teknologi. Komunikasi ini memanfaatkan teknologi untuk proses interaksi seperti komputer, jaringan, internet, dan lain sebagainya. Komunikasi data merupakan salah satu komunikasi yang memanfaatkan sistem teknologi modern.
  3. 3. Komunikasi data adalah proses pengiriman dan penerimaan pesan, data, informasi dari dua atau lebih alat teknologi seperti komputer, laptop, dan alat lainnya yang terhubung dalam sebuah jaringan. Komunikasi data ini menggunakan jaringan yang dapat menjangkau bagian lokal (jangkauan sempit) dan internasional (jangkauan luas). Alat yang digunakan dalam jangkauan sempit biasanya menggunakan alat atau device yang menggunakan kabel, sedangkan alat yang digunakan dalam jangkauan yang luas adalah alat tanpa kabel atau nirkabel. Media kabel merupakan media transmisi data yang proses pengiriman dan penerimaan datanya secara fisik dengan menggunakan kabel. Misalnya, LAN, UTP, TV kabel, antena tv, telepon, dan lain sebagainya. Sedangkan media nirkabel merupakan media transmisi data yang tidak menggunakan kabel atau hanya memanfaatkan satelit, gelombang radio, inframerah, dan lain sebagainya. Kedua alat transmisi ini berfungsi untuk proses komunikasi data. Seiring dengan teknologi yang semakin canggih maka penggunakan nirkabel lebih dominan daripada media kabel.

