TORPEDO BATTERY.pptx

Jan. 22, 2023
TORPEDO BATTERY.pptx

Jan. 22, 2023
Brief about applications and uses of the torpedo battery in modern day usesa

Brief about applications and uses of the torpedo battery in modern day usesa

TORPEDO BATTERY.pptx

  1. 1. TORPEDO BATTERY A ZINC/SILVEROXIDEBATTERYSYSTEM
  2. 2. History of Torpedo Batteries. • In modern language, a "torpedo" is an underwater self-propelled explosive, but historically, the term also applied to primitive naval mines . • Early spar torpedoes were created by the Dutch scientist who attached explosives to the end of a beam affixed to one of their submarines which caused little damage. • In 1866, Whitehead invented the first effective self-propelled torpedo, the eponymous Whitehead torpedo.
  3. 3. CONSTRUCTION OF ZINC/SILVER OXIDE BATTERY. • Zinc/Silver Oxide batteries are currently produced with flat circular cathodes and homogeneous gelled anodes. • Cathodes: Are a mixture of AG2O and conductor. • Anodes : Are a gelled mixture of amalgamated zinc powder and electrolyte. • Separators : Are constructed of specially selected materials to prevent the migration of any solid particles in the battery. • Gaskets : Insulating and sealing gaskets are molded of nylon. • Can : The exterior battery surfaces of the can are of nickel and resist corrosion and insure good electrical contact.
  4. 4. TYPES OF SILVER OXIDE BATTERIES. Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) electrolyte. • (low drain) Cells are primarily designed for low drain continuous use over long periods of time, typically up to five years. • This is commonly found in analog watch applications. Potassium hydroxide (KOH) electrolyte. • (high drain) Cells are designed for continuous low drains with periodic high drain pulse demand. Life expectancy for this type is between one to three years. • This is commonly in applications like LCD watches with backlight, analog watches with alarms and calculators etc.
  5. 5. ADVANTAGES OF SILVER OXIDE BATTERY. • They have a low internal resistance, which makes them attractive for high-power applications where the current rate may reach 20 times the nominal capacity or 20C rate. • For this reason, in applications where performance outrages the cost, secondary zinc– silver oxide batteries are superior to other technologies. • Airplanes, submarines , space crafts are examples of such markets.
  6. 6. Disadvantages OF SILVER OXIDE BATTERY. • Uses expensive materials. • Lower energy density than zinc air. • Poor low temperature performance. • Limited cycle life. • Suffers from dissolving of the Zinc and the formation of Zinc dendrites which pierce the separator. • More expensive than zinc air • Very expensive for high power applications
  7. 7. APPLICATIONS(ZINC/SILVER OXIDE BATTERY). • A major contribution to miniature power sources. • As a button cell it is well suited for hearing aids, instruments, photographic applications, electronic watches and other low power devices. • Larger size Silver Zinc batteries are used in submarines, missiles, underwater and aerospace applications. • Silver Zinc secondary cells being promoted as a safer alternative to Lithium cells. Plans to mitigate the higher costs by implementing a recycling programme.
  8. 8. Varoius types of batteries used in modern day warheads. • Black Shark Torpedo :The propulsion system with Al - AgO battery, contra-rotating brushless motor and skewed propellers ensures a maximum speed of 50kt and range of 50km. • F21 Heavyweight Torpedo : The F21 can be operated in depth ranging from 10m to 500m and is driven by electric propulsion based on the Silver oxide - Aluminium (AgO-Al) primary battery providing a speed of 25kt to 50kt, range of over 50km and endurance of one hour. • Spearfish Heavyweight Torpedo : Its power plant is composed of a gas turbine engine using Otto Fuel as a liquid monopropellant, and Hydroxyl Ammonium Per chlorate (HAP) as oxidant. The propulsion system allows the Spearfish to engage targets within 48km at low speed.

