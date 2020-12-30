Successfully reported this slideshow.
Made using auto-dialers, robocalling has been an intrusive, insufferable, and intense subsequent annoyance to millions of people in Florida. The unsolicited and unwanted robocalls are making people deal with disconcertment. People hesitate to pick up calls from unknown numbers, thanks to ridiculous marketing solutions, such as robocalling and spoofing. For more details visit: https://ajklegal.com/telemarketer-lawsuit/

Published in: Law
  1. 1. Receiving robocalls? STOP compromising! File a claim today! by AJK Legal HTTPS://AJKLEGAL.COM/
  2. 2. Robocalling: Introduction Made using auto-dialers, robocalling has been an intrusive, insufferable, and intense subsequent annoyance to millions of people in Florida. The unsolicited and unwanted robocalls are making people deal with disconcertment. People hesitate to pick up calls from unknown numbers, thanks to ridiculous marketing solutions, such as robocalling and spoofing.
  3. 3. Did you know that marketers pay as low as $0.07 per minute to make a robocall? Every marketer wants to save time, but this saving for one person costs millions to others. The fraudulent traffic pumping and time-consuming delays are costing carrier revenues. Who is robocalling affecting?
  4. 4. What is TCPA? In an effort to combat robocalls, the United States Congress passed the TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) in 1991. This act regulates unsolicited faxes, unwanted text messages, and auto- dialed telemarketing calls.
  5. 5. Are robocalls illegal in Florida? The chances are that the unlimited numbers of calls you receive (asking you to buy something) are illegal. Under TCPA, individuals can sue banks, debt collectors, and other marketing companies and receive $1500 compensation.
  6. 6. HTTPS ://AJ KL E G AL .COM/TE L E MARKE TE R - L AWS UIT/ WHAT TO DO AND WHO TO APPROACH? If an individual or a company has wrongly contacted you, turn to AJK Legal, a leading consumer protection law firm in Florida. AJK Legal’s Robocalls lawyer in Florida helps you file a claim without compromising with compensation. Visit AJK Legal now to book a no-cost consultation!

