Session 1: Introduction to HTML HTML Basics & SEO Friendly Practices
Why are we learning HTML? What is HTML? Basic HTML Tags How does it work? Test yourself?
Why are we learning HTML? • HTML stands for HyperText Markup Language, the foundation of the web; a universal code that in...
What is HTML? • Let’s understand “HyperText” “Markup” “Language”- o The HyperText refers to clickable links - the foundati...
Basic HTML Tags <!DOCTYPE html>: declaration is not an HTML tag; it is an instruction to the web browser about what versio...
<em>: "emphasis" - typically displayed as italics (also: <i>) <a>: "anchor" - wraps links (we'll be focusing on these a lo...
How does it work? <html> <head> <title>About Us | Chegg India.com</title> </head><body bgcolor="orange"> <h1><center>About...
HTML Links HTML Links/Hyperlinks: Hyperlinks allow visitors to navigate between Web sites by clicking on words, phrases, a...
HTML Images HTML Images Syntax The <img> tag is empty, it contains attributes only, and does not have a closing tag. Examp...
HTML offers web authors three ways for specifying lists of information: <ol>, <ul> & <dl> Ordered List: Attribute values f...
Tables <table> element to define a table <tr> element to define a table row <td> element to define a table data <th> eleme...
Creating Forms HTML form on a web page allows a user to enter data that is sent to a server for processing. HTML Form Cont...
This will produce the following result:  Radio Box Controls: Used when out of many options, just one option is required t...
 Select Box Control: Drop down box which provides option to list down various options in the form of drop down list, from...
 Submit and Reset Button: Various ways in HTML to create clickable buttons <form> <h5>Our Services</h5> <input type="subm...
Test yourself?  What is a Hypertext?  What is the difference between Head and Title tags?  What is the correct HTML tag...
Add a link In the following simplified HTML, modify the text so that the word Google links to http://www.google.com: <Than...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HTML Basics & SEO Friendly Practices

16 views

Published on

This presentation will help one to understand HTML from scratch. Also, there are examples & SEO friendly practices which can be helpful for users of beginners to intermediate level.

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

HTML Basics & SEO Friendly Practices

  1. 1. Session 1: Introduction to HTML HTML Basics & SEO Friendly Practices
  2. 2. Why are we learning HTML? What is HTML? Basic HTML Tags How does it work? Test yourself?
  3. 3. Why are we learning HTML? • HTML stands for HyperText Markup Language, the foundation of the web; a universal code that instructs a computer how to present a web page • This module will focus on learning, reading and understanding the basics of HTML tags and being able to create websites from scratch • Various situations in which a working knowledge of HTML is important:  To create effective specifications for designers and developers  Debugging why a particular page or site isn't working as it should  Checking for the implementation or placement of a link Tim Berners-Lee invented the HTML in 1989, and the Internet took off in the 1990s.
  4. 4. What is HTML? • Let’s understand “HyperText” “Markup” “Language”- o The HyperText refers to clickable links - the foundation of web marketing. HyperText is the method by which you move around on the web — by clicking on special text called hyperlinks which bring you to the next page o Markup used for adding structure and semantic meaning to text. Markup is what HTML tags do to the text inside them. They mark it as a certain type of text (<b>Bold</b> or <i>italicized text</i>, for example). Markup used for adding structure and semantic meaning to text o The language that describes the structure of a web page. As, it has code-words and syntax like any other language. HTML is comprised of Tags, Elements and Attributes  Tags: Tags are used to mark up the start and end of an HTML element  Elements: Consists of a start tag, content, and an end tag  Attributes: Defines a property for an element, consists of an attribute/value pair, and appears within the element’s start tag. Provides extra bits of information.
  5. 5. Basic HTML Tags <!DOCTYPE html>: declaration is not an HTML tag; it is an instruction to the web browser about what version of HTML the page is written in. <html>: wraps the whole page <head>: "header" - wraps the meta information about a page such as its title and description. Meta data are not displayed <title>: defines the HTML document's title. Displayed in the browser tab <body>: wraps the whole visible area of the page <hr>: creates a horizontal line in an HTML page <p>: "paragraph" - wraps blocks of text <h1>: "heading 1" – Most important heading/ Main heading <h2>: "heading 2" - wraps sub-titles (the numbering continues for sub-sub- titles etc.) <br>: Defines a single line break <strong>: "bold" - for bolded emphasis (also: <b>)
  6. 6. <em>: "emphasis" - typically displayed as italics (also: <i>) <a>: "anchor" - wraps links (we'll be focusing on these a lot) <li>: Each list item starts with the <li> tag. Divided into broad categories:  <ul>: “Unordered lists” - list items will be marked with bullets(default), circles, squares etc.  <ol>: “Ordered lists” - list items will be marked with numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, roman numbers etc.  <dl>: “Description list” - is a list of terms, with a description of each term Important attributes often used alt: Specifies an alternative text for an image; <img src="w3schools.jpg“ alt="W3Schools.com“> href: Specifies the URL (web address) for a link; <a href="http://www.w3schools.com">This Is a link</a> src: Specifies the URL (web address) for an image value: Specifies the value (text content) for an input element
  7. 7. How does it work? <html> <head> <title>About Us | Chegg India.com</title> </head><body bgcolor="orange"> <h1><center>About Us</center></h1><hr> <p><font face="Calibri" size ="5"><h2>Mission</h2><font face="Calibri" size ="4">As the leading student hub and e-learning platform, we help students <b><i>save time</b></i>,<b><i>save money</b></i> and <b><i>get smarter</b></i>.<br>At <em>Chegg</em>, we put Students First!</br></p> </body> </html> Recap: What we learnt? • The basic open and close tag structure of HTML • Basic HTML tags: Headings, Paragraphs, Styles, Lists • The outline of the structure of an HTML page Opening tag Closing tag
  8. 8. HTML Links HTML Links/Hyperlinks: Hyperlinks allow visitors to navigate between Web sites by clicking on words, phrases, and images. Eg: <a href="url">link text</a> Every document on the Web has a unique address; known as Uniform Resource Locator (URL). URL is made of up three key parts: the scheme, the host address, and the file path. http://www.cheggindia.com/html/index.htm Absolute and Relative URLs  Absolute URL: specifies the exact location of a file/directory on the internet  Relative URLs: points to a file/directory in relation to the present file/directory Setting Link Colors: Set colors of the links, active links and visited links using link, alink and vlink attributes of <body> tag. Scheme Host Address File Path <base href="http://www.chegg.com/homework-help/"> <body alink="#54A250" link="#040404" vlink="#F40633"> <p>Click following link</p> <a href="/html/index.htm" target="_blank" >HTML Tutorial</a>
  9. 9. HTML Images HTML Images Syntax The <img> tag is empty, it contains attributes only, and does not have a closing tag. Example - <body> <h2>Online Textbooks</h2> <img src="chegg2.jpg" alt="Chegg Textbooks" style="width:304px;height:228px"> </body> Using an Image as a Link <h2>Homework Help</h2> <a href="home.html"> <img src="book.jpg" alt="Homework Help" style="width:150px;height:150px"> </a> src Location of image file (relative or absolute) alt Substitute text for display (e.g. in text mode) height Number of pixels of the height width Number of pixels of the width Image attributes
  10. 10. HTML offers web authors three ways for specifying lists of information: <ol>, <ul> & <dl> Ordered List: Attribute values for type are “1, A, a, I Unordered List: A style attribute can be added to an unordered list: disc, circle & square Lists <ol type="1"> <li>Apple</li> <li>Orange</li> <li>Grapefruit</li> </ol> 1. Apple 2. Orange 3. Grapefruit A. Apple B. Orange C. Grapefruit a. Apple b. Orange c. Grapefruit I. Apple II. Orange III. Grapefruit <ul type="disk"> <li>Apple</li> <li>Orange</li> <li>Grapefruit</li> </ul> • Apple • Orange • Pear o Apple o Orange o Pear  Apple  Orange  Pear
  11. 11. Tables <table> element to define a table <tr> element to define a table row <td> element to define a table data <th> element to define a table heading Example - <table border="1" bordercolor="blue" bgcolor="white"> <tr><th>Column 1</th> <th>Column 2</th> <th>Column 3</th></tr> <tr><td rowspan="2">Row 1 Cell 1</td><td>Row 1 Cell 2</td><td>Row 1 Cell 3</td></tr> <tr><td>Row 2 Cell 2</td><td>Row 2 Cell 3</td></tr> <tr><td colspan="3">Row 3 Cell 1</td></tr> </table> colspan used to merge two or more columns into a single column rowspan used to merge two or more rows
  12. 12. Creating Forms HTML form on a web page allows a user to enter data that is sent to a server for processing. HTML Form Controls -  Text Input Controls: Defines a one-line input field for text input Basic example of a single-line text input used to take first name and last name:  Checkboxes Controls: Used when more than one option is required to be selected For example :HTML code for a form with three checkboxes: <form> First name <input type=“text” name=“First” size =“15” Maxlength = “16”> <br> Last name <input type=“text” name=“Last” size =“15” Maxlength = “16”> <br> </form> <h5>Student Grad</h5> <input type="checkbox" name="Incoming Freshmen" value="on"> Incoming Freshmen <input type="checkbox" name="College Freshmen" value="on"> College Freshmen <input type="checkbox" name="Sophomore" value="on"> Sophomore </form>
  13. 13. This will produce the following result:  Radio Box Controls: Used when out of many options, just one option is required to be selected. HTML code for a form with three radio buttons: <form> <h5>GPA requirement</h5> <input type="radio" name="subject" value="3.5"> 3.5 <input type="radio" name="subject" value="3.0"> 3.0 <input type="radio" name="subject" value="2.5"> 2.5 </form>
  14. 14.  Select Box Control: Drop down box which provides option to list down various options in the form of drop down list, from where a user can select one or more options. For example: HTML code for a form with one drop down box:  File Upload Box: Used to allow a user to upload a file to the web site. <form> <h5>Our Services</h5> <select name="dropdown"> <option value="Homework Help" selected>Homework Help</option> <option value="Textbook Rentals">Textbook Rentals</option> <option value="Scholarships">Scholarships</option> </form> <form> <h3>Upload Essay</h3> <input type="file" name="fileupload" accept="image/*" /> </form>
  15. 15.  Submit and Reset Button: Various ways in HTML to create clickable buttons <form> <h5>Our Services</h5> <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Submit" /> <input type="reset" name="reset" value="Reset" /> <input type="button" name="ok" value="OK"/> </form>
  16. 16. Test yourself?  What is a Hypertext?  What is the difference between Head and Title tags?  What is the correct HTML tag for Inserting a line break?  What is the difference between Absolute and Relative URLs?  Which HTML tag is used to make a numbered list?  Which HTML tag is used to insert an image?  <a> and </a> are the tags used for?  <tr> tag is used for creating ________?  What tag is used to merge columns to tables?  What will be the HTML coding to make list using circles?
  17. 17. Add a link In the following simplified HTML, modify the text so that the word Google links to http://www.google.com: <Thank you>

×