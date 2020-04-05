Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUT�NOMA DE SINALOA TEMA: PLANOS SERIADOS (t�cnicas r�pidas en fommy o papel) ASIGNATURA: DISE�O TRIDIMENSIONAL DOCENTE: ARQ. MARIBEL PRIETO ALVARADO ALUMNO: LOBO V�ZQUEZ AIRAM KASSANDRA GRUPO. 5 SEMESTRE. 2 Abril 2020
  2. 2. T�cnica. recortando formas y separando con piezas repetidas Planos en disposici�n horizontal con rotaci�n de forma
  3. 3. Plano con disposici�n Horizontal / Gradacion de tama�o
  4. 4. Planos con disposici�n Vertical/ gradaci�n de tama�o.
  5. 5. T�cnica. Pop up

