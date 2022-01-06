Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
A Scientifically Documented Methodology:
"Stocks tend to have relatively high (or low) returns every year in the same calendar month. The pattern is independent of size, industry, earnings announcements, dividends, and fiscal year. The results are consistent with the existence of a persistent seasonal effect in stock returns."
Be the first to like this
A Scientifically Documented Methodology: "Stocks tend to have relatively high (or low) returns every year in the same calendar month. The pattern is independent of size, industry, earnings announcements, dividends, and fiscal year. The results are consistent with the existence of a persistent seasonal effect in stock returns."
Total views
86
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0