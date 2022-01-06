Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Data & Analytics
Jan. 06, 2022
86 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

TradeMiner Software Identifies Historical Seasonal Trends And Market Cycles

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics
Jan. 06, 2022
86 views

A Scientifically Documented Methodology:
"Stocks tend to have relatively high (or low) returns every year in the same calendar month. The pattern is independent of size, industry, earnings announcements, dividends, and fiscal year. The results are consistent with the existence of a persistent seasonal effect in stock returns."

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(5/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(4/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(4.5/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(4/5)
Free
Learning Python Design Patterns Gennadiy Zlobin
(4/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(4/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(5/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Python Data Analysis Ivan Idris
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

TradeMiner Software Identifies Historical Seasonal Trends And Market Cycles

  1. 1.    Software Satisfaction Guaranteed A Scientifically Documented Compatible With:   TradeMiner Software Identifies Historical Seasonal Trends And Market Cycles Type your text
  2. 2.  Analyze graphs The variety of charts in TradeMiner allows you to see the results of the previous years, identify historical risk vs. reward and see detailed trade logs of past years' trends. See Graphs  Custom search optimization Create custom groups based on a wide variety of filters including Price Range, Margin per contract, Pip or Tic Value, Volume, P/E, Sectors, Industries, and if the stocks or commodities are optionable. Custom Groups Software Support TradeMiner is user­friendly and includes extensive support by phone or email.
  3. 3. TradeMiner Stocks, Futures, Forex ONLY $194 Purchase Includes:
  4. 4. Only Interested In A Single Market? Get One Here   *Trading financial instruments, including Stocks, Futures, Forex or Options on margin, carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in any of these financial instruments you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. The possibility exists that you could sustain losses exceeding your initial investment. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Past performance, whether actual or hypothetical, is not necessarily indicative of future results. All depictions of trades whether by video or image are for illustrative purposes only and not a recommendation to buy or sell any particular financial instrument. Due to trade commissions variability they have not been factored into any trade examples. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles may already be reflected in market prices. See full risk disclosure ClickBank is the retailer of products on this site. CLICKBANK® is a registered trademark of Click Sales, Inc., a Delaware corporation located at 917 S. Lusk Street, Suite 200, Boise Idaho, 83706, USA and used by permission. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval or review of these products or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of these products. TradeMiner Software 40+ Years of Historical Market Data One Year Data Newest Trades Info ($129 each year thereafter) Proprietary Scoring of Historical Trades 30­Day Software Return Guarantee © 2022 Gecko Software  |   Home  |   Contact Us  |   Risk Disclosure  |   Privacy Policy  | Returns |   Affiliates

A Scientifically Documented Methodology: "Stocks tend to have relatively high (or low) returns every year in the same calendar month. The pattern is independent of size, industry, earnings announcements, dividends, and fiscal year. The results are consistent with the existence of a persistent seasonal effect in stock returns."

Views

Total views

86

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×