Successfully reported this slideshow.

Things to Consider Before Applying for a Personal Loan.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11
1 of 11

Things to Consider Before Applying for a Personal Loan.pdf

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

We need money in every ebb and flow of our life. And a personal loan is a multipurpose and quick-fix solution, to meet every type of financial obligation.

AGIL Finance is certainly the best choice for a personal loan finance company in ahmedabad. At AGIL, you can get an easy personal loan at an attractive 10.99% interest rate.

To get the best loan services in ahmedabad connect us at https://agil.co.in/ or info1@agil.co.in now!

We need money in every ebb and flow of our life. And a personal loan is a multipurpose and quick-fix solution, to meet every type of financial obligation.

AGIL Finance is certainly the best choice for a personal loan finance company in ahmedabad. At AGIL, you can get an easy personal loan at an attractive 10.99% interest rate.

To get the best loan services in ahmedabad connect us at https://agil.co.in/ or info1@agil.co.in now!

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things William McDonough
(4.5/5)
Free
Law of Connection: Lesson 10 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
The Art of War: A New Translation Sun Tzu
(3/5)
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4.5/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
(5/5)
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
(4.5/5)
Free
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Connection, Trust, and Belonging Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(4/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free

Things to Consider Before Applying for a Personal Loan.pdf

  1. 1. Things to Consider Before Applying for a Personal Loan
  2. 2. We need money in every ebb and flow of our life. And a personal loan is a multipurpose and quick-fix solution, to meet every type of financial obligation. Personal loans are unsecured, and they do not require any collateral against them. You can avail a personal loan to consolidate your debt, for your child’s higher education, medical emergencies, refurbish your house, for a wedding, or your much-awaited vacation. A personal loan is very easy to obtain. You can get a personal loan from private finance in ahmedabad, public or private banks, and NBFCs. Introduction
  3. 3. A personal loan is an easy and flexible solution to your many financial problems. But, one should always keep the following things in mind before applying for a personal loan. Few Things to Consider Before Applying for a Personal Loan. The amount you want as a Loan Rate of Interest EMI and Repayment Period Your Credit History Make an Assessment of the Cost
  4. 4. 1. The amount you want as a Loan Before applying for a personal loan, one should always consider how much money he needs, And the reason behind borrowing the money. And can he pay monthly installments in the future? Or are there any other alternatives available to him? After thoroughly considering the above questions, one should decide to take a personal loan. Always think about not taking a hefty amount as a loan. Because its repayment may become a burden on you in the future. So, never take more than a necessary amount as a loan. And keep your life free from unnecessary financial burdens.
  5. 5. 2. Rate of Interest The interest rate is one of the significant factors you should consider while applying for a personal loan. Because the rate of interest directly impacts your monthly EMI. And ultimately affects your loan repayment ability. So, If your credit history is good, you have a wide choice of lenders who are ready to provide you with a personal loan. And this competition among lenders will help you compare and negotiate the interest rates offered to you. Hence, choose a suitable personal loan provider in ahmedabad. Whose interest rate is beneficial for you.
  6. 6. 3. EMI and Repayment Period It is always beneficial for you to consider the loan repayment tenure and amount of an EMI(Equated Monthly Installment). Before taking a personal loan. Longer repayment tenure means a smaller EMI with a comparatively higher interest rate. In contrast, a shorter repayment period means a more significant EMI with a lower interest rate. So, always pick your EMI and loan repayment period carefully. Because if you ever miss any single EMI payment, it will create a severe impact on your credit score.
  7. 7. 4. Your Credit History Credit history represents your past transactions and relations with your moneylender. Your CIBIL(Credit Information Bureau India Ltd.) Score is based on your credit history, and your CIBIL score represents your creditworthiness. If your credit score comes between 750 and 900, you have a higher chance of obtaining a personal loan. CIBIL score above 750 points is considered an ideal score by moneylenders. A credit score lower than 750 shows your poor debt management. So, If your credit score is less than 750, and you wish to get a personal loan, start working to improve your credit score.
  8. 8. 5. Make an Assessment of the Cost Before applying for a personal loan, make sure you assess all the costs related to the loan. Other than interest and EMI, there are several additional costs. Like processing fees, pre-payment fees, late payment penalties, etc. So, before you sign any document regarding a personal loan, you should consider all types of fees or charges your money lender will charge. This cost assessment will help you manage your finances. And helps you in getting a cost-effective loan service.
  9. 9. A personal loan is a great relief for us in our times of financial emergency. But like any financial service, they are multipurpose, flexible, and easy to obtain. And more beneficial when you have a proper plan for their utilization. You have a vast choice of personal loan providers in front of you. But you have to make sure you select a reliable and affordable personal loan provider in ahmedabad. You should always keep the points mentioned earlier in your mind. At the time of choosing your loan provider.
  10. 10. AGIL Finance is certainly the best choice for a personal loan finance company in ahmedabad. At AGIL, you can get an easy personal loan at an attractive 10.99% interest rate. You can get a loan up to Rs. 25 lakhs through an easy and quick online process with minimum documentation. If you ever have any queries and concerns regarding a personal loan, don’t hesitate to get in touch with our personal loan agent in ahmedabad or email us at info1@agil.co.in and avail our personal loan services today.
  11. 11. info1@agil.co.in AGIL +91 7845129623

×