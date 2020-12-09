Technical paper on ulysses flooding

On November 11, Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Typhoon Vamco) made landfall in the Philippines and caused widespread damage to eight provinces in the island group of Luzon. The most notable flooding events were in Marikina City in Metro Manila, adjacent Rizal province, and in Region 2 or Cagayan Valley in northeastern Luzon. This study analyzes the flooding events in these localities to identify key factors and how to mitigate risk. Four main determinants stand out: (1) the degradation of natural watersheds (2) the marginalization of the poor that render them vulnerable and exposed to disasters, (3) stop-gap solutions that do not address the roots of our disaster vulnerability, and (4) that the national government remains unprepared for disaster. Policy priorities among other reforms are recommended based on this assessment.