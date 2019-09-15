Successfully reported this slideshow.
Show and Tell
Show and Tell Smashed Pennies
Vizcaya Suspension Bridge in Portugalete Spain
Szechenyi Baths Budapest Hungary
Neuschwanstein (New Swan Stone) Castle in Hohenschwangau Germany
Seattle Aquarium in Seattle Washington
Capuchin Crypt in Rome Italy
M&M Museum in Times Square New York City
Show the class and Tell us about it THIS IS AN INDIVIDUAL PROJECT Choose something to bring to class to show to the class ...
  9. 9. Show the class and Tell us about it THIS IS AN INDIVIDUAL PROJECT Choose something to bring to class to show to the class and tell us about. • A gift you have received • An important photo • Something that you collect • Something you have made. • An award you have won • A Talent that you have learned • Can you play an instrument, dance, sing? • A special place Explain: What have you chosen to show the class. Why it is important to you. Where it is from. Other information: You must create a PowerPoint or Prezi of 4 to 5 slides ( not including the title) and make an oral presentation

×