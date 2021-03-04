Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1954 Italian Karakoram expedition to K2 On the 1954 Italian Karakoram expedition to K2, Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli became the first people to reach the summit of K2, the second highest mountain in the world.
  2. 2. K 2
  3. 3. K2 is a more difficult mountain to climb than the highest, Mount Everest, which had first been climbed the previous year. Ardito Desio led the expedition and the summit was reached on 31 July 1954. There had been three earlier unsuccessful American attempts on the mountain but they had identified a good route to use. Desio felt Italy's earlier exploration of the Karakoram region gave good reason to mount a major expedition which he did on a grand scale, following the American route up the south-east ridge. Progress towards the summit was repeatedly interrupted by storms and one member of the team died rather unexpectedly. Desio considered abandoning the expedition so as to try again by returning later in the year, but then weather conditions improved allowing them to edge closer to the top of the mountain. At last the two lead climbers reached the summit as the sun was about to set and they had to descend in the dark. They and two colleagues went on to suffer from severe frostbite.
  4. 4. The fact that the summit had been reached was never doubted – Compagnoni and Lacedelli had been seen by their colleagues near the summit and they had taken photographs and even a movie film from the top – but all the same the expedition became mired in argument. The official 1954 account of the expedition eventually became discredited and after a prolonged controversy a second official account was published in 2007 which largely confirmed the claims another member of the expedition, Walter Bonatti, had been making for over fifty years. Skardu to K2 approach route
  5. 5. Italian team members at Base Camp after the ascent, August 1954 It was not until 1977 that the summit of K2 was reached again, by a well equipped, relatively modern Japanese expedition, with fifty-nine climbers and 1500 porters, who again took the Abruzzi ridge.
  6. 6. Achille Compagnoni Lino Lacedelli The people below at Camp VIII were briefly able to see them ascending the final slope just before Compagnoni and Lacedelli reached the summit arm in arm at about 18:00, Saturday, 31 July.

