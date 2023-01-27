Critical network infrastructure is increasingly dependent on precise synchronization and timing. As operators address this need by adding GNSS receivers across their geographically dispersed networks, their infrastructure becomes more and more vulnerable to jamming and spoofing attacks. At PTTI, Nino De Falcis explained how GNSS/GPS-backup-as-a-service (GBaaS) makes timing networks independent from GNSS. With GBaaS, a specialized service provider operates a robust and reliable network, delivering precise and secure timing to critical infrastructure as a backup to highly vulnerable GNSS.