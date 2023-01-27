Successfully reported this slideshow.
The need for GBaaS as GPS/GNSS is no longer a reliable source for critical PNT infrastructure

Jan. 27, 2023

Making networks secure with multi-layer encryption
ADVA
Quantum threat: How to protect your optical network
ADVA
Optical networks and the ecodesign tradeoff between climate change mitigation...
ADVA
Trends in next-generation data center interconnects (DCI)
ADVA
Open optical edge connecting mobile access networks
ADVA
Introducing Adva Network Security – a trusted German anchor
ADVA
Meet the industry's first pluggable 10G demarcation device
ADVA
Introducing ADVA AccessWave25™
ADVA
The need for GBaaS as GPS/GNSS is no longer a reliable source for critical PNT infrastructure

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Technology

Critical network infrastructure is increasingly dependent on precise synchronization and timing. As operators address this need by adding GNSS receivers across their geographically dispersed networks, their infrastructure becomes more and more vulnerable to jamming and spoofing attacks. At PTTI, Nino De Falcis explained how GNSS/GPS-backup-as-a-service (GBaaS) makes timing networks independent from GNSS. With GBaaS, a specialized service provider operates a robust and reliable network, delivering precise and secure timing to critical infrastructure as a backup to highly vulnerable GNSS.

Technology
The need for GBaaS as GPS/GNSS is no longer a reliable source for critical PNT infrastructure

  1. 1. The need for GBaaS as GPS/GNSS is no longer a reliable source for critical PNT infrastructure Nino De Falcis, sr. director, sync business development Americas, Oscilloquartz Jan 24, 2023 | Long Beach, CA | 5:10-5:30P (Session A1) | ION ITM/PTTI 2023
  2. 2. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 2 • PNT stands for Positioning, Navigation & Timing. Timing enables P & N • Protect defense/industry critical infrastructure (CI) against PNT services disruption from frequent GPS & network timing attacks – GPS, commercial or M-Code, is a single point of failure & can no longer be considered as a sole reliable source for PNT services in CI • Deploy resilient, multisource and survivable PNT assurance systems • Target critical infrastructure sectors under national security threats • Use published resilient PNT guidelines & standard in progress • DHS Resilient PNT Conformance Framework • NIST Cybersecurity Framework for PNT Profile • IEEE P1952 Resilient PNT for User Equipment Standard working group Driven by US Federal Executive Order 13905 The new resilient PNT mandate & standard Power grids Finance Transportation DoD Communications DoD Data centers
  3. 3. C5ISR - Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance DISA/DISN Army Air Force Navy Space Force C5ISR land sea air Data Centers space Current C5ISR Center is the concept of supporting the Army’s combat capabilities with reliable & real-time information for tactical battlefield decisions. Secure, resilient & synchronized datacomms support critical land, sea, air & space missions network Centralized
  4. 4. JADC2 – Joint All-Domain Command & Control DoD/DISN Army Air Force Navy Space Force land sea air Neural Data Centers space Future JADC2 is the concept to connect sensors & weapons from all branches of the armed forces into a unified network powered by AI. Tactical networks will utilize 5G/5G ORAN capabilities for ubiquitous high-speed connectivity, to move massive data to connect distant sensors into a dense & resilient battlefield network. Low-latency & synchronized datacomms will enable next-gen connected unmanned/autonomous weapons systems across all domains 5G network Core Backhaul Mid/Fronthaul Edge/Mobile C5ISR JADC2 Decentralized AI 5G 5G 5G
  5. 5. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 5 UNDER REVIEW What are the PNT threats & GPS vulnerabilities? jamming environmental satellite attacks adjacent-band transmitters spoofing External GPS/GNSS level RARE PNT threats COMMON GPS/GNSS degradation causes sat ground station space debris Figure 4.1 – Known GPS vulnerabilities to telecom (updated) RARE Cyberattacks Internal network level COMMON NTP PTP / / client clock boundary clock network interference GPS/GNSS receiver
  6. 6. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 6 Are GPS/PNT threats real? Oct 27, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Disruption “lasted for 33.5 hours. Wireline and cellular providers had timing backup systems and were unaffected. A radio system withno backups suffered, as did a simulcast radio system that used rubidium backup clocks” March19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022
  7. 7. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 7 TaaS+GBaaS solution for DoD’s zero-trust PNT strategy for all domain branches New PNT requirements • DoD zero-trust strategy “never trust, always verify” • GPS cannot be a single point of failure in critical PNT services • Secure, resilient & assured PNT with six 9’s reliability • DHS Resilient PNT guideline specifies the use of multiple sources vs. user’s risk profile • PNT capability with end-to-end defense-in-depth resiliency Next-gen PNT applications • Resilient & assured PNT for all combat domains (land, sea, air, space) • Secure & synchronized multidomain tactical datacomms • Accurate timing for real-time DISN/C5ISR information network • Synchronized JADC2 network powered with AI & 5G/5G ORAN • Precise timing for connected sensors/radars (event trigger/timestamp) Resilient & assured PNT solution • GPS TaaS+GBaaS (Time-as-a-Service + GPS-Backup-as-a-Service) concept Defense network timing requirements, applications & solution GPS/Mcode Diversified/Encrypted LEO PNT Surveillance DISN AI Unified JADC2 battlefield network of AI/5G-connected sensors & weapons
  8. 8. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 8 ITU-T standard-based GPS TaaS+GBaaS systems PRTC (G.8272 A/B) Frequency + phase GPS (Mcode too) Grandmaster time server PRTC A accuracy: 100ns | PRTC B: 40ns ePRTC* (G.8272.1) Frequency + phase Cs backup Validator+ Combiner Grandmaster time server network ePRTC accuracy: 30ns network NTP PTP NTP PTP PTP PTP Cesium (Cs) backup *enhanced Primary Reference Time Clock TaaS GPS Other sources GBaaS
  9. 9. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 9 PPS/PPS+ToD 10 MHz BITS SyncE PTP/NTP GPS TaaS+GBaaS configuration & performance GPS/Mcode Receiver GPS/Mcode antenna Smart multisource clock validator & combiner Grandmaster time server Optical Cesium clock backup ePRTC (G.8272.1) (functional diagram) GPS receiver+ Combiner functions integrated into the Grandmaster Other sources Time/Phase holdover if GPS/Mcode goes down ePRTC: 100ns over 55 days 1µs over 4 months 14 days Time error 100ns 30ns Short-term GPS backup holdover performance Long-term GPS backup holdover performance 35ns Masks IRIG GPS/Mcode
  10. 10. Implementing a GPS TaaS+GBaaS architecture in MIL networks/data centers with resilient & assured PNT services, to support secure 5G/DISN/C5ISR/JADC2 applications with high reliability GPS/Mcode Diversified/Encrypted LEO PNT Surveillance DISN AI Unified JADC2 battlefield network of AI/5G-connected sensors & weapons
  11. 11. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 11 WAN network Networkwide Sync Mgmt packet LAN network GPS TaaS+GBaaS architecture in MIL networks/data centers MIL Network Node/ Data Center (Site-1) MIL Network Node/ Data Center (Site-2) PTP failover backup cross reference monitoring 1 2 GM-2* NTP 1 *GPS/Mcode NTP/PTP Grandmaster Time Server GM-1* Cesium, eLoran, LEO PNT, etc. +/-30ns GPS/Mcode 3 PTP PTP PNT backup sources Servers/VMs running critical JADC2 battlefield applications AI-based timing management
  12. 12. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 12 Networkwide Sync Mgmt WAN network packet LAN network GPS TaaS+GBaaS architecture in MIL networks/data centers MIL Network Node/ Data Center (Site-1) MIL Network Node/ Data Center (Site-2) PTP failover backup 1 2 GM-2* 1 GM-1* Cesium, eLoran, LEO PNT, etc. +/-30ns GPS/Mcode PNT backup sources PTP PTP 4 NTP 5 6 ms accuracy µs accuracy ns accuracy Slaved NTP client software with sync monitoring Slaved PTP client software with sync monitoring Server-pluggable GPS Grandmaster time card with sync monitoring 3 cross reference monitoring AI-based timing management
  13. 13. © 2022 ADVA. All rights reserved. 13 Managing GPS TaaS+GBaaS architecture for zero-trust PNT services Intelligent timing management system with multilevel fault-tolerance for end-to-end control, visibility & self-survivability geolocation Site-1 & Site-2 PTP backup assurance from core GM-1 timing chain alert with Cesium/ PTP backup rearrangements core GM-1 alert with Cesium backup + PTP backup to GM-2 timing topology with Cesium/PTP backup GPS attack vendor- agnostic analytics for GPS assurance trusted PTP backup Cesium backup GM-2 alert with PTP backup from GM-1 Site-2 Site-1 Site-2 Site-1 GM-2 GM-2 GM-1 trusted PTP ePRTC Site-1/ GM-1 Site-2/ GM-2 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 Networkwide Sync Mgmt 8 AI-based timing management
  14. 14. Thank you IMPORTANT NOTICE ADVA is the exclusive owner or licensee of the content, material, and information in this presentation. Any reproduction, publication or reprint, in whole or in part, is strictly prohibited. The information in this presentation may not be accurate, complete or up to date, and is provided without warranties or representations of any kind, either express or implied. ADVA shall not be responsible for and disclaims any liability for any loss or damages, including without limitation, direct, indirect, incidental, consequential and special damages, alleged to have been caused by or in connection with using and/or relying on the information contained in this presentation. Copyright © for the entire content of this presentation: ADVA. info@adva.com

