Sistema pnai alvarez

  1. 1. SISTEMA P�BLICO NACIONAL DE TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES
  2. 2. SISTEMA P�BLICO NACIONAL DE TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES EL SISTEMA P�BLICO PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES FUE CREADO POR EL GOBIERNO NACIONAL EN 18 DE MAYO DE 2011. REPRESENTA UN CONJUNTO ORDENADO DE CENTROS INTERRELACIONADOS QUE TIENEN COMO PROP�SITO IMPEDIR, ATENDER Y CONTROLAR EL CONSUMO DE DROGAS Y MINIMIZAR LAS SECUELAS DE ESTE EN LOS CIUDADANOS Y CIUDADANAS.
  3. 3. DEFINICION: EL SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES (SNTA), REPRESENTA UN CONJUNTO ORDENADO DE CENTROS INTERRELACIONADOS QUE TIENEN COMO PROP�SITO IMPEDIR, ATENDER Y CONTROLAR EL CONSUMO DE DROGAS Y MINIMIZAR LAS SECUELAS DE ESTE EN LOS CIUDADANOS Y CIUDADANAS
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS GENERAL: IMPEDIR, CONTROLAR Y MINIMIZAR LAS SECUELAS DEL CONSUMO DE DROGAS A PARTIR DE LA ATENCI�N INTEGRAL A LOS CIUDADANOS Y CIUDADANAS CON PROBLEMA DE ADICIONES, DESARROLLADA A TRAV�S DE UN PROCESO DIN�MICO Y CONTINUO ENTRE LA COMUNIDAD, EL CONSUMIDOR Y LA FAMILIA EN LOS CENTROS QUE CONFORMA EL SISTEMA
  5. 5. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS 1- ABORDAR DESDE UNA CONCEPCI�N HUMAN�STICA, BIOPSICOSOCIAL, COMUNITARIA Y MULTIDISCIPLINARIA LA PROBLEM�TICA DE LAS ADICIONES A TRAV�S DE LOS CENTROS ESPECIALIZADOS (COF, CEPAI CTS). 2- ASEGURAR LA INCLUSI�N SOCIAL DE LOS CIUDADANOS Y CIUDADANAS Y SU PARTICIPACI�N COMO ACTORES Y PROTAGONISTAS DE UNA SOCIEDAD SOCIALISTA
  6. 6. Sistema P�blico Nacional de Tratamiento de las Adicciones CUENTA CON TRES NIVELES DE ATENCI�N: PREVENTIVO INTERMEDIO ESTRUCTURAL
  7. 7. PREVENTIVO: CONSISTE EN EL ABORDAJE QUE SE REALIZA A LOS PACIENTES EN LOS CENTRO DE ORIENTACI�N FAMILIAR (COF).
  8. 8. INTERMEDIO: CONTEMPLA UNA ETAPA DE DESINTOXICACI�N EN CENTROS ESPECIALIZADOS DE PREVENCI�N Y ATENCI�N INTEGRAL (CEPAI)
  9. 9. ESTRUCTURAL: CONSISTE EN QUE LOS PACIENTES RECIBAN SU TRATAMIENTO DE FORMA INTERNA EN LAS COMUNIDADES TERAP�UTICAS SOCIALISTAS (CTS).
  10. 10. LOS CENTROS DE ATENCI�N M�S CERCANOS DE ACUERDO A LA UBICACI�N DE LA UNIDAD SON LOS SIGUIENTES: Nro. ENTIDAD A LA QUE PERTENECE Direcci�n Tel�fono Coordinador correo Observ. 01 INDEPENDIENTE ALDEA OBATAL, VIA SAN FELIX, MUNICIPIO GARCIA DE HEVIA, FINCA LA MARGARITA. 0276-3550612 YIMI QUINTERO 02 INDEPENDIENTE VIA LA JABONOSA, PARCELA LA FORTUNA DEL MUNICIPIO AYACUCHO 0416-5760882 WILLIAMS QUINTERO

