Rat Trap Bond - Advantages, Disadvantages, Construction, Purpose, Estimation and Conclusion
Rat Trap Bond - Advantages, Disadvantages, Construction, Purpose, Estimation and Conclusion

  1. 1. Rat trap bond: Definition: Rat trap bond is a brick masonry method of wall construction, in which bricks are placed in vertical position instead of conventional horizontal position and thus creating a cavity (hollow space) within the wall. OR: A “Rat-Trap Bond” is a type of wall brick masonry bond in which bricks are laid on edge (i.e. the height of each course in case of a brick size 230x110x75 mm,will be 110 mm plus mortar thickness) OR: Rat trap bond is a modular type of masonry bond in which the bricks are placed in a vertical positionwhich creates a cavity in the wall while maintaining the same wall thickness as that of the conventional brick masonry wall. It is also known as a Chinese brick bond.
  2. 2. Explanation: The strength and elastic properties of masonry are not only affected by the properties of masonry units and mortars, but also by the way the units are assembled. The geometrical pattern of the dispositionof units, mainly to break the continuity of vertical joints inmasonry, is often referred to as bond. Common examples of such dispositionare the Stack bond, Stretcher bond. Header bond, English bond,Flemish bond. Ra t-trap bond etc. Rattrap-bond (RTB) is a brick wall construction technique in which bricks are laid on edge such that the shiner and rowlock are visible on the face of the masonry (brick cross)creating an internal cavity bridged by the rowlock. It is a modular brick walling technology. The origin of name, "Rat Trap" is not known, but is probably due to the trap formed inside the wall by brick arrangement. RTB construction has been proved to be an effective and feasible earthquake resistant construction system. The reinforced rat-trap bond construction system practically enables to place reinforcement in lateral and vertical directions along with the in-situ concrete grout, without any necessityfor a special/additional shuttering. . Reinforced rat-trap-bond masonry also ensures properconfinement, an integral action, and provides better ductility during earthquakes. The rat trap bond is a masonry technique, where the bricksare used in a way which creates a cavity within the wall, while maintaining the same wall thickness as for a conventional brick masonry wall. While in a conventional English bond or Flemish bond,bricks are laid flat, in a Rat trap bond, they are placed on edge forming the inner and outer face of the wall, with cross bricks bridging the two faces. The main advantage of Rat-trap bond is reduction in the number of bricks and mortar required as compared to English/ Flemish bond because of the cavity formed inthe wall. The cavity also makes the wall more thermally efficient. This also reduces the embodied energy of brick masonry by saving number of bricks and the cement-sand mortar. It is suitable for use, wherever one-brick thick wall is required. Since its original disseminationin Kerala in the 1970sbyarchitect Laurie Baker, rat trap bond has been extensively used in every category of building from large institutional complexes, community buildings. Government offices/village panchayats, individual homes both for high income and middle income and also in government supported EWS housing programs.
  3. 3. The following figure shows the basic layout differencein the traditional English/ FlemishBond Masonry methods Vs Rat Trap Bond Masonry. The rat trap bond is a masonry technique, where the bricks are used in a way which creates a cavity within the wall, while maintaining the same wall thickness as for a conventional brick masonry wall. While in a conventional English bond or Flemish bond,bricks are laid flat, in a Rat trap bond, they are placed on edge forming the inner and outer face of the wall, with cross bricks bridging the two faces.The main advantage of Rat-trap bond is reduction in the number of bricks and mortar required as compared to English/ Flemish bondbecause of the cavity formed in the wall. The cavity also makes the wall more thermally efficient. This also reduces the embodied energy of brick masonry by saving number of bricks and the cement-sand mortar. It is suitable for use, wherever one-brick thick wall is required. Since its original dissemination in Kerala in the 1970sbyarchitect Laurie Baker, rat trap bond has been extensively used in every category of building from large institutional complexes, community buildings. Government offices/villagepanchayats, individual homes both for high income and middle income and also in government supported EWS housing programs. The following figure shows the basic layout difference inthe traditional English/ FlemishBond Masonry methods Vs Rat Trap Bond Masonry.The Rat-trap bond is a masonry technique in which the bricks are laid in such a manner that a discontinuous cavity is formed betweentwo faces of the wall. Headers and stretchers laid on edge.Typically, a 75-mm cavity is formed in a 230-mm thick wall. This is done by placing the bricks on edge in a modular fashion. For the purpose of housing, this system can be used for in-fill walls (in an RCC frame) in multistore housing or for single storied row housing. It is also possible to construct single storied housing in reinforced load- bearing. Rat-trap masonry. It can be used for building houses of fewerthan 3 stories and is still used as an economical bond, as well for the insulation properties offered by the air cavity. With this technique, there is reduction in cost of the wall by 25%, as with conventional English bond (9’’thk wall) 350 bricks are required per cu. m whereas in Rat-trap bond only 280 bricks are required and also the reduced number of joints reduces the mortar consumption.
  4. 4. Introducer: Architect Laurie Baker introduced it in Kerala in the 1970s and used it extensively for its lower construction cost, reduced material requirement and better thermal efficiency than conventional masonry wall, without compromising strength of the wall. Purpose: Rat-trap bond substantially observes the same pattern as Flemishbond, but consists of rowlocks and shiners instead of headers and stretchers. This gives a wall with an internal cavity bridged by the rowlocks.
  5. 5. The purpose of using this type of masonry bond is to reduce the number of bricks and mortar required as compared to the English/Flemishbond because of the cavity formed in the wall. Also for its lower construction cost, reduced material requirement and better thermal efficiencythan conventional masonry wall, without compromising the strength of the wall. Hence these are the objectives: •Understand the basics of rat-trap bond masonry practice •Limitations of rat-trap bond •Locating openings in rat-trap bond •Understand significance of working in modules •Understanding modular nature of rat-trap bond •Estimation on material saving by the use of rat-trap bond, over conventional bond. •Calculating embodiedenergy saved by the use of rat-trap bond, over conventional bond •Distinguish old and new construction practices Comparisonof performance of rat trap brick bond with the conventional brick bond: Energy efficiencyand sustainability are the basic needs of modernera. In order to achieve this there are several building construction techniques and
  6. 6. environment friendly materials have been introduced.But there is a need to use these techniques and material in a propercombination so that they could be adoptable and economicaland play a vital rule in the improvement of energy efficiencyand sustainability. One such building technique to save energy is the use of 'Rat Trap Bond'(RBT)masonry. Contrary to other technologies,this amazing building technologyis not new. RTB was first introduced in 1970.Since then, it has beenused in many buildings and small houses.In this modern age, we have overlooked this extremely useful technology which, while providing the same strength to the walls also saves us time and labor and also material cost to the extent of about 23% when compared with a standard brick masonry wall. In this research an attempt is made to compare the conventional brick bond wall and RTB brick wall. The cost,energy use and thermal comfortof a house is compared by using both types of brick bond wall. It is concluded that RTB brick wall performedvery well in saving energy and reducing the electricity bill cost.
  7. 7. Construction of Rat Trap Bond: 1. The bricks are placed in a vertical position so that 110 mm face is seen from front elevation, instead of the 75mm face (considering brick of standard size 230 X 110 X 75 mm). 2. As the width of the wall is kept as 230mm,a cavity is created inside the wall. 3. However, the first and the last layer of the masonry is constructed as the convention sold masonry. 4. In the sill, lintel and sides of openings are made of solid masonry (without cavity) for fixing of frames. 5. To strengthen the masonry, vertical and horizontal reinforcementbars are provided in the cavities. 6. Electrical conduits and plumbing pipes,with prior planning, can be put inside the cavity for better aesthetics.
  8. 8. Dos:  A solid course of brick on edge should be laid at plinth, door and windowsill/lintel level and roof level.  The first course should be set right.The brick pattern should be kept straight and vertical.  The size of openings should be kept in multiples of the rat trap module size.  Services should be planned in advance so as to avoid exposedwiring and plumbing.
  9. 9. DON’Ts:  There should be no water penetration in to the cavity. For that joint should be properly tooled in with mortar.  Vertical joints should be avoided.  No untrained masons should work in rat trap bond walling to avoid wastage of mortar falling into the gap. CRITERIA FOR DESIGN:
  10. 10. Rat-trap bond masonry can be used to construct a small double storeyed residential building in load bearing construction, using the specific construction details which are followed in this technique. The principal requirement for rat-trap brickwork is the availability of good quality bricks. The Guiding Principle: The following can be taken as guiding principle for strength of bricks for Rat-trap brickwork: The data presented here is for Short Span not exceeding 4.2 meters, and Roof/Floor Loads as per IS 875. The Criteriafor Selectionof Bricks:  Although regional variations in the size of bricks are inevitable, the acceptable sizes for the bricks (in the Indian context) are —Length 220-250 mm,Width 100-115inm and Height 65-75mm.  The brick should be rectangular with straight and sharp edges.  It is important that there should be uniformity in the brick size, so that the brickwork can be designed and constructed in a modular pattern and has good strength and finish.  For mortar, the cement-sand proportiondepends on the quality of the brick and the building designwhich determines the load on the masonry. As a guiding principle, a 1:5 (cement:sand) mortar is recommended for compressive strength of brick not less than
  11. 11. 50kg/cm2 and 1:4, if the strength is between 35-50 kg/cm2.A thickness of 1/2" is recommended forthe mortar joints, however, a slight reduction in the thickness of vertical joints is allowable because the contact area is much smaller at the side of the brick than at the bottom and top. Care must be taken to ensure that the entire vertical joint is filled with mortar; otherwise the brick masonry wall will be prone to leakages.  As per designprinciples of conventional masonry, the corners and the openings representthe weak areas in masonry and should be designed for adequate strength, depending on factors like building design and the seismic strengthening requirements. Therefore, all masonry corners and ends of openings in rat-trap brickwork are constructed solid, without any cavity. Modular Design: To ensure maximum advantage of the technique, it is preferable that the masonry is designed in a modular pattern at the design stage itself, after the prevailing brick size available for use has been ascertained. For bestrat-trap brickwork, there should be no half bricks/ quarter bricks used in brickwork, unlike their common use in conventional brickwork. This will disturb the staggering of joints in rat-trap brickwork and affect the integrity of brickwork. Site plan:
  12. 12. Estimation on Rat-Trap Bond: Estimation (for 1m^2of masonry): Conventional Bond:
  13. 13. Rat-trap Bond: Estimated reduction in bricks =16 Nos: So, it makes us to estimate that in conventional bond 550 bricks are used in 1m3,but in rat-trap bond 470 bricks are used in 1m^3. Cement Mortar: Conventional Bond:
  14. 14. Rat-trap Bond:
  15. 15. Reductionin quantity of mortar = 0.0252 m^3 Estimation of room: Volume of brick work in plan = 27.8m^3 Area of brick work in plan = 92.57m^2 Saving:  14.32 % in bricks  53.23 % in cement  55% in sand Embodied Energy Calculation (for 1m2of masonry): Construction industry started to incorporate the idea of energy efficiencyin infrastructure and designa few decadesago. This review paperspecifically deals with one of such energy efficientmasonry technique called Rat-trap bond. For this purpose,body of knowledge is explored high and low and only those articles are selected that deal particularly with Rat-trap bond. The thorough study of this selected literature shows that the bond is not only energy proficientbut also cost saving. With the ability to reduce cooling and thermal load, the bond is structurally stable as well. The compressive strength test of rat-trap bond with C.M. 1:5 is 49% (0.87 MPa)
  16. 16. stronger than C.M 1:4 (1.30 MPa) with and without roof slab respectively. The review is an attempt to suggestfuture recommendations byfinding the research gap in this field of knowledge. It has been found that although the bond has a promising ability to be practically adopted yet it has not enjoyed the eminence it deserves. Only a limited number of case studies are present for realization of this technique. It is recommended that this masonry technique, owing to its less construction cost and excellent energy efficiency, can be primarily utilized by low income groups and in residential constructions Saving of Embodied energy is about 27%
  17. 17. Thermal ComfortAnalysis Using Ecotect: From study of differentresearch paper,it has beenfound that Cavity produces thermal comfort.Its R-Value is 0.70m2K/W which is twice in comparison with English & Flemish bond.The air cavity can be filled with some other insulating material to achieve even more thermal resistance.For analyzing the house for its cooling and heating load use the Ecotectsoftware.This is an efficientway of analyzing which is provided with the ease of selectionof weather data for which building is analyzed. There are number of options of materials that can be applied on building.
  18. 18. The Rat Trap bond is not only good to save the electricity consumptionbut also very good in the thermal load reduction. The below figure shows the clear difference betweenthe thermal loading of both types of brick bonds.
  19. 19. Advantages of rat-trap bond: 1. By adopting this method of masonry, you can save on approx. 20- 35% less bricks and 30-50% less mortar; also, this reduces the cost of a 9-inch wall by 20-30 % and productivity of work enhances. 2. For 1 m3 of Rat trap bond, 470 bricks are required compared to conventional brick wall where a total of 550 bricks are required. 3. Rat trap bond wall is a cavity wall construction with added advantage of thermal comfort.The interiors remain coolerin summer and warmer in winters. 4. Rat trap bond can be used for load bearing as well as thick partition walls. 5. Rat-trap bond when kept exposed,create aesthetically pleasing wall surface and costof plastering and painting also may be avoided. 6. All works such as pillars, sill bands, window and tie beams can be concealed. 7. The walls have approx. 20% less dead weight and hence the foundations and other supporting structural members can suitably be designed,this gives an added advantage of cost saving for foundation. 8. Virgin materials such as bricks, cementand steel can be considerably saved upon by adopting this technology.It will also help reduce the
  20. 20. EmbodiedEnergy of virgin materials and save the production of Green House Gases into the atmosphere. 9. In case for more structural safety, reinforcementbars can be inserted through the cavity till tile foundation. Disadvantages of rat-trap bond: There are some issues though which have to be dealt with or kept in mind before commencementof construction work during the planning stage. These are mentioned below: 1. Service's installations should be planned during the masonry construction if not exposed. 2. It is most suited where good quality bricks with straight and sharp edges are available -better avoided when good quality and uniform size bricks are not available. 3. If the mason is not skilled enough, cementmortar can get wasted by falling into the wall cavity. 4. Needs pre-planning in case of concealed electrical conducting because chasing brickwork, like in conventional practice,is not possible.However, this can be taken care of by identifying location of wiring and plumbing in the designand planning stage, so that solid courses of brickwork may be provided in masonry where the conduits will run. 5. Excavation of soil needed formanufacturing of bricks may lead to environmental problems. 6. Building can be built up to 3 storey height only. Performance Validation:  Rat trap bond can be very easily adapted for earthquake/seismic strengthening i.e. provisionof horizontal tie bands and vertical reinforcementin the brickwork cavity.  The rat trap bond technique has been validated by the Department of Civil Engineering, Anna University Chennai. The results conclude that "the rat-trap bond wall can be safely used for low costhousing having 2 storey with short span not exceeding 4.2 m and with storey height not exceeding 3 m, using bricks of minimum compressive strength 50 kg/cm2 with cement mortar 1:3.  Rat trap bonded brick masonry has been widely used in all parts of the country. Its excellent weathering over the past
  21. 21. 30 years is the bestperformance guarantee. Importantly, an unplasterbrickwall in rat trap bond masonry requires very little recurring maintenance cost since there is no external plaster/painting. Validation of rat-trap bond for cost effective housing: In India most of the houses constructed in villages and towns are either one storey or two storey high. The spans of rooms are 2.5 or 3m.Under these circumstances,the stress in the brickwork is nominal. However most of the structures use solid 230mm brickwork using English Bond. In recent times HUDCO, a techno financing organization sponsored a projectfor considering the use of Rat trap Bond wall, which has a cavity in the wall. This type of construction is very advantageous in a tropical humid climate. This paper deals with a series of tests on full-scale wall specimens made with 23 cm solid wall as well as 23 cm Rat- trap hollow wall specimens. The specimens were loaded and tested to destruction. A computer analysis was also made to simulate the behaviour of the wall. The material presented shows that the Rat-Trap bond wall can be successfullyadopted for normal buildings and will result in 25% saving in bricks and more than 30% saving in mortar. The dead load on the foundation would also be reduced by at least 20%.In addition this type of wall does not need thick plastering as both front and rear face of the wall are fair faces.Examples of Structures built with this type of bond are illustrated. The wall also lends itself to be reinforced when structures are built in earthquack or cyclone prone areas. Experimental program: To study the behaviour and to find the allowable compressive stress of the Rat-Trap Bond wall, eight specimens of size 920x920x230 mm were constructed. Six specimens were constructed with conventional bricks, one using conventional bricks for stretchers and flyash-lime-gypsum (FAL-G) brick as headers and another with conventional bricks as stretchers and with wire tied conventional bricks as headers. To compare the behaviour with the English bond wall, three specimens of the same size with conventional bricks
  22. 22. in English bond wall were constructed.The experimental setup for the specimensare shown in the Figure. Experimental study of structural behaviour of Chinese bond brick masonry:A new trend of durable & economical constructionin Pakistan: A variety of structures are constructed in Pakistan using different construction materials. Cement-lime mortar is used widely worldwide but not commonlyin Pakistan. Cement-lime mortar is a technique that doesn’t require water for its curing purposes.Structural durability, economyand energy efficiencyare the basic parameters of a modern construction. In
  23. 23. order to attain these parameters, several building construction techniques and environment friendly materials have been introduced. One such building technique to save energy, material and to resist the applied loads is ‘Chinese Bond Brick Masonry (CBBM)’. The structural properties, construction cost, energy efficiencyand thermal comfortwere compared by testing English and Chinese bond masonry prisms. Chinese bond walls performedexcellentin saving materials, less penetration of external heat waves and resistance against compressive and lateral loadings. In this study, it has been tried to explain the importance of CBBM methodology along with construction details. It has also provided some comparative calculations to highlight the requisite strength against failure of structure, durability and cost savings that can be achieved against the conventional brick masonry. Compressive strengthof Chinese bond prisms did not increase over time but shear and diagonal compressive strength increased. Thus, it was found that compressive strength was related to strength of bricks while shear strength, that was representative of masonry unit, was more related to mortar strength. It is also noted that, addition of lime to the mix increased the strength of mortar after 28 days and water requirement for the curing of masonry structures was also reduced efficiently. Conclusion: 1. The average ultimate stress for the English bond wall is 1.564 N/ mm2and for Rat-Trap bond wall is 1.212 N/mm2. The allowable compressive stress using a factor of safety of 1.50 works out to 1.042 N/ mm2and 0.808 N/ mm2respectively. 2. The failure of the Rat-Trap bond wall is due separation of the two leaves of the wall caused by splitting of the header bricks, which fails primarily in shear. 3. The computeranalysis made and the test results indicate that for normal buildings rate trap bond wall can be used with advantage provided wall span in less than 3.5 m.

