Sound
What are the materials we are used in this experiment? What do we call such an arrangement? The movement of pendulum is ca...
Time taken by the simple pendulum for 10 oscillations? Time taken by the simple pendulum for 15 oscillations? Time taken b...
Complete the table Sl.no No.of oscillations (n) Time (T) No.of oscillations/ time (n/t) 1 10 2 15 3 20
Sl.no No.of oscillations (n) Time (T) No.of oscillations/ time (n/t) 1 10 2 15 3 20
The number of oscillations made by the simple pendulum in one second is its frequency. The unit of frequency is herts(Hz)
What are the materials used here? What is the length of simple pendulum in first case? Time taken by the simple pendulum f...
What is the length of the simple pendulum in the second case? Time taken by the simple pendulum for 10 oscillations? Time ...
Complete the table Length of pendulum No.of oscillations Time Frequency 60 10 20 80 10 20
Length of pendulum No.of oscillations Time Frequency 60 10 20 80 10 20
What is the frequency of pendulum when its length is 60cm? What is the frequency of pendulum when its length is 80 cm? Doe...
As the length of pendulum increases the frequency decreases
Fill in the blanks 1. To and fro motion is called _______ 2. Frequency,f = --------- / time(t) 3. As the length of pendulu...
Construct a simple pendulum
Sound wps office

Sound PPT

Sound wps office

  1. 1. Sound
  2. 2. What are the materials we are used in this experiment? What do we call such an arrangement? The movement of pendulum is called? What is the length of the simple pendulum?
  3. 3. Time taken by the simple pendulum for 10 oscillations? Time taken by the simple pendulum for 15 oscillations? Time taken by the simple pendulum for 20 oscillations?
  4. 4. Complete the table Sl.no No.of oscillations (n) Time (T) No.of oscillations/ time (n/t) 1 10 2 15 3 20
  5. 5. Sl.no No.of oscillations (n) Time (T) No.of oscillations/ time (n/t) 1 10 2 15 3 20
  6. 6. The number of oscillations made by the simple pendulum in one second is its frequency. The unit of frequency is herts(Hz)
  7. 7. What are the materials used here? What is the length of simple pendulum in first case? Time taken by the simple pendulum for 10 oscillations? Time taken by the simple pendulum for 20 oscillations?
  8. 8. What is the length of the simple pendulum in the second case? Time taken by the simple pendulum for 10 oscillations? Time taken by the simple pendulum for 20 oscillations?
  9. 9. Complete the table Length of pendulum No.of oscillations Time Frequency 60 10 20 80 10 20
  10. 10. Length of pendulum No.of oscillations Time Frequency 60 10 20 80 10 20
  11. 11. What is the frequency of pendulum when its length is 60cm? What is the frequency of pendulum when its length is 80 cm? Does any difference in frequency when its length is changed?
  12. 12. As the length of pendulum increases the frequency decreases
  13. 13. Fill in the blanks 1. To and fro motion is called _______ 2. Frequency,f = --------- / time(t) 3. As the length of pendulum increases , the frequency __________
  14. 14. Construct a simple pendulum

