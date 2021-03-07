Successfully reported this slideshow.
When a body is set into vibration, it vibrates with a particular frequency of its own . This frequency is its natural freq...
ഒരു വസ്തുവിനെ സ്വതന്ത്രമായി കമ്പെം നെയ്യിച്ചാൽ അതിൻനെതായ ഒരു ന്ത്രത്തേക ആകൃതിയിലായിരിക്ും കമ്പെം നെയ്യുന്നത്. ഈ ആവൃത്തിനയ ...
The factors that influence the natural frequency of a body are Nature of a body Area length tension
ഒരു വസ്തുവിന്നെ സ്വാഭാവിക ആവൃത്തിനയ സ്വാധീെിക്ുന്ന ഘടകങ്ങളാണ് രദാർത്ഥത്തിന്നെ സ്വഭാവം രരപ്പളവ് െീളം
Sound pair High pitch Low pitch Male voice, female voice Cuckoo's cry, lions roar During whistle, drums sound
Sound pair High pitch Low pitch Male voice, female voice Female voice Male voice Cuckoo's cry, lions roar Cuckoo's cry Lions roar During whistle, drums sound During whistle Drums sound
The sharpness of the sound heard is the pitch. It depends on the frequency of sound.
ത്കൾക്ുന്ന ശബ്ദത്തിന്നെ കൂർമ്മതനയ സ്ഥായി (pitch) എന്നാണ് രെയുന്നത്. ഇത് ശബ്ദത്തിൻനെ ആവൃത്തിനയ ആന്ത്ശയിച്ചിരിക്ുന്നു.
Loudness is the measure of audibility of a person. This depends mainly on the amplitude of vibration and the sensory audib...
ശബ്ദം ഒരാളിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്ുന്ന ത്കൾവി അെുഭവത്തിന്നെ അളവാണ് ഉച്ചത(loudness). ഇത് ന്ത്രധാെമായും കമ്പെ ആയതിനയയും നെവിയുനട ന്ത്രാന്ത...
  1. 1. When a body is set into vibration, it vibrates with a particular frequency of its own . This frequency is its natural frequency.
  2. 2. ഒരു വസ്തുവിനെ സ്വതന്ത്രമായി കമ്പെം നെയ്യിച്ചാൽ അതിൻനെതായ ഒരു ന്ത്രത്തേക ആകൃതിയിലായിരിക്ും കമ്പെം നെയ്യുന്നത്. ഈ ആവൃത്തിനയ അതിൻനെ സ്വാഭാവിക ആവൃത്തി എന്നാണ് രെയുന്നത്
  3. 3. The factors that influence the natural frequency of a body are Nature of a body Area length tension
  4. 4. ഒരു വസ്തുവിന്നെ സ്വാഭാവിക ആവൃത്തിനയ സ്വാധീെിക്ുന്ന ഘടകങ്ങളാണ് രദാർത്ഥത്തിന്നെ സ്വഭാവം രരപ്പളവ് െീളം
  5. 5. Sound pair High pitch Low pitch Male voice, female voice Cuckoo's cry, lions roar During whistle, drums sound
  6. 6. Sound pair High pitch Low pitch Male voice, female voice Female voice Male voice Cuckoo's cry, lions roar Cuckoo's cry Lions roar During whistle, drums sound During whistle Drums sound
  7. 7. The sharpness of the sound heard is the pitch. It depends on the frequency of sound.
  8. 8. ത്കൾക്ുന്ന ശബ്ദത്തിന്നെ കൂർമ്മതനയ സ്ഥായി (pitch) എന്നാണ് രെയുന്നത്. ഇത് ശബ്ദത്തിൻനെ ആവൃത്തിനയ ആന്ത്ശയിച്ചിരിക്ുന്നു.
  9. 9. Loudness is the measure of audibility of a person. This depends mainly on the amplitude of vibration and the sensory audibility of the ear . The unit of loudness is decibel (dB). This is measured using a device named decibel metre.
  10. 10. ശബ്ദം ഒരാളിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്ുന്ന ത്കൾവി അെുഭവത്തിന്നെ അളവാണ് ഉച്ചത(loudness). ഇത് ന്ത്രധാെമായും കമ്പെ ആയതിനയയും നെവിയുനട ന്ത്രാന്ത്രിതനയയും ആന്ത്ശയിച്ചിരിക്ുന്നു. ഇതിൻനെ യൂണിറ്റാണ് നെസ്ിബൽ(dB). ഇത് നെസ്ിബൽ മീറ്റർ എന്ന ഉരകരണം നകാണ്ട് അളക്ാം.

