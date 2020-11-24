Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ADKAdjusting Nationwide Public Adjusting Services https:// adkadjusting. com/
About Ushttps://adkadjusting.com/ I have 24 years of multi-line adjusting experience. To finance my way through the Univer...
Services https://adkadjusting.com/ RESIDENTIALCLAIMS COMMERCIALCLAIMS INSTITUTIONAL CLAIMS BUSINESSCLAIMS
https://adkadjusting.com/ RESIDENTIAL CLAIMS RESIDENTIALCLAIMS Residential claims include all claims related to damage sus...
COMMERCIA L CLAIMS https://adkadjusting.com/ Commercial claims are insurance claims related to damage caused to a commerci...
INSTITUTIONA L CLAIMS https://adkadjusting.com/ Institutional claims are insurance claims related to damage that affects p...
Connect with us Facebook https://www.facebook.com/adkadj usting Twitter https://twitter.com/adkadjusting Mailing address P...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Adk adjusting - public adjuster new york

10 views

Published on

ADK Adjusting has over 24 years of commercial and residential claims experience. We have handled both complex commercial, and residential large losses.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Adk adjusting - public adjuster new york

  1. 1. ADKAdjusting Nationwide Public Adjusting Services https:// adkadjusting. com/
  2. 2. About Ushttps://adkadjusting.com/ I have 24 years of multi-line adjusting experience. To finance my way through the University of Arizona, I worked as a general construction carpenter building custom homes and condominiums. This paved the path for a solid property insurance career. I worked for over 2 decades as a multi-line staff and independent general claims adjuster. I have handled automobile, motor homes, boats, ATV, motorcycle, bodily injury, fatalities, litigation, arbitration, mediation, umpiring, municipal, commercial, residential, flood, natural, and man-made disaster claims. My construction background as well as my diverse insurance background has enabled me to be gain invaluable experience.
  3. 3. Services https://adkadjusting.com/ RESIDENTIALCLAIMS COMMERCIALCLAIMS INSTITUTIONAL CLAIMS BUSINESSCLAIMS
  4. 4. https://adkadjusting.com/ RESIDENTIAL CLAIMS RESIDENTIALCLAIMS Residential claims include all claims related to damage sustained to your home after an incident such as a fire, or natural disaster. Compounding the difficulties of the actual loss, the claims process can often be complicated and intimidating. If you’re like most people, you may have trouble estimating the exact cost of the damages – or you may feel that a claim amount offered by your insurance company is inadequate
  5. 5. COMMERCIA L CLAIMS https://adkadjusting.com/ Commercial claims are insurance claims related to damage caused to a commercial property building. As a commercial property manager or landlord, you may feel lost or uncomfortable estimating the exact cost of the damages. You may fail to see how the loss may have impacted other crucial aspects of your operations or your workforce.
  6. 6. INSTITUTIONA L CLAIMS https://adkadjusting.com/ Institutional claims are insurance claims related to damage that affects public and private institutions and organizations of all types. Many institutional leaders find themselves overwhelmed after a devasting event that impacts their services and mission. As one of those leaders, you may find yourself overwhelmed, frustrated, confused, and lost amid a sea of paperwork.
  7. 7. Connect with us Facebook https://www.facebook.com/adkadj usting Twitter https://twitter.com/adkadjusting Mailing address P.O. Box 4021 Queensbury,N.Y. 12804 09 Website https://adkadjusting.com/

×