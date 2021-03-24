Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPORT ON VOCATIONAL TRAINING OF DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS (HT) AT BENGAL POTTERIES (TANGRA) SUBMITTED BY: ADIL SHAMIM DEPARTME...
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT In the end of such compassionately grueling but informative training I felt myself much more confident and...
CONTENTS  About CESC  HT Main(Bengal Potteries)  Detailed report of day 1  Detailed report of day 2  Detailed report ...
About CESC Kolkata has come a long way on the wings of power. Through rapid growth and change during the world’s most even...
HT Main(Bengal Potteries) The HT Main Office falls under the HT distribution system area. HT means ‘High Tension’. The cab...
Detailed Report of Day 1  I reported at Poddar Court at 9 am.  There I was asked to go to B.B.D Bag 132KV sustation.  I...
Detailed Report of Day 2  I reported to HT Main at Bengal Potteries,Tangra at 9 am.  Mr. Pallav Kundu Sir gives the brie...
Detailed Report of Day 3  I reported to HT Main at Bengal Potteries,Tangra at 9 am.  Mr. Mujahidul Islam Sir asked us to...
Detailed Report of Day 4  I reported to HT Main at Bengal Potteries,Tangra at 9 am.  Mr. Pallav Kundu Sir asked me to go...
Detailed Report of Day 5  I reported to HT Main at Bengal Potteries,Tangra at 9 am.  Mr. Pallav Kundu Sir asked me to go...
Conclusion I have completed LT Distribution System training from Calcutta South District Office, from the period 27.01.202...
