Conteúdo Digital - ADERJ 35 Anos

Relembre um pouco da história da ADERJ - Associação de Atacadistas e Distribuidores do Estado do Rio de Janeiro
www.aderj.com.br • 03 | História do Presidente • 04 | O início dos nossos 35 anos • 07 | Comitê ADERJ de Recursos Humanos ...
Joilson Maciel Barcelos Flho, presidente da ADERJ, estreou no mundo do comércio ainda nos anos 1980 ao lado de seu irmão, ...
www.aderj.com.br 04 Em 20 de maio de 1986, foi fundada a ADERJ - Associação de Atacadistas e Distribuidores do Estado do R...
Cada vez mais dedicada à inovação e atenta às necessidades de suas empresas associadas, hoje a ADERJ está cada vez mais pr...
Conheça uma publicação completa e referência para o Canal Indireto. Acesse e confira a Edição Digital em: https://online.p...
www.aderj.com.br Em abril, o Comitê ADERJ de Recursos Humanos realizou mais uma edição online das reuniões do grupo. Desta...
www.aderj.com.br 09 O Governador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, participou, de uma live promovida pela ADERJ...
www.aderj.com.br “Este é um segmento de extrema importância para o nosso Estado, um dos maiores geradores de emprego e não...
www.aderj.com.br O presidente da ABAD, Leonardo Miguel Severini, emitiu um posicionamento público em prol da vacinação em ...
www.aderj.com.br No ano passado, o mundo foi apanhado de surpresa pela pandemia do Covid-19, o que mudou definitivamente a...
www.aderj.com.br Embora apresente crescimento nominal de 5,2% (real de 0,7%) sobre a cifra contabilizada em 2019 (de 273,5...
www.aderj.com.br De acordo com a mais recente pesquisa do Banco de Dados ABAD/FIA, o faturamento nominal do setor no mês d...
PARCEIRO ADERJ:
www.aderj.com.br A Unilogistica é referência no segmento de condomínios logísticos, com galpões modulares de última geraçã...
www.aderj.com.br A Unilogistica é referência no segmento de condomínios logísticos, com galpões modulares de última geraçã...
www.aderj.com.br O Deputado Christino Áureo (PP- RJ) foi indicado para relatar a MP 1045/2021, que institui o Novo Program...
www.aderj.com.br FCS e UNECS debatem MP que melhora o ambiente de negócios. Membros da Frente Parlamentar de Comércio, Ser...
www.aderj.com.br Receita Federal adia para 31 de maio prazo para envio da declaração do Imposto de Renda. De acordo com a ...
www.aderj.com.br O presidente Jair Bolsonaro sancionou o projeto de lei que altera a Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias (LDO)...
www.aderj.com.br O Conteúdo Digital é um veículo desenvolvido pelo Núcleo de Comunicação da ADERJ e enviado bimestralmente...
Associação de Atacadistas e Distribuidores do Estado do Rio de Janeiro.
Business
May. 18, 2021

Conteúdo Digital - ADERJ 35 Anos

Edição especial da Revista Eletrônica da ADERJ

Conteúdo Digital - ADERJ 35 Anos

  1. 1. Relembre um pouco da história da ADERJ - Associação de Atacadistas e Distribuidores do Estado do Rio de Janeiro - Pág. 3 Revista Eletrônica da Associação de Atacadistas e Distribuidores do Estado do Rio de Janeiro Edição nº 04 - Maio e Junho de 2021 PÁG. 10
  2. 2. www.aderj.com.br • 03 | História do Presidente • 04 | O início dos nossos 35 anos • 07 | Comitê ADERJ de Recursos Humanos • 09 | Governador Cláudio Castro participa de live promovida pela ADERJ sobre a Cadeia Produtiva. • 11 | Vacina para todos • 12 | Ranking ABAD/Nielsen 2021 • 14 | Dados do Setor • 16 | Unilogística inaugura condomínio, apostando na recuperação econômica do Estado. • 19 | Deputado Christino Áureo é indicado para ser relator da MP 1045/2021. • 20 | Ambiente de Negócios • 22 | Fique Atento: Imposto de Renda 2021 • 23 | Lei das Diretrizes Orçamentárias 02 Baixe agora o APLICATIVO ADERJ! Disponível para Android e iOS. Sumário
  3. 3. Joilson Maciel Barcelos Flho, presidente da ADERJ, estreou no mundo do comércio ainda nos anos 1980 ao lado de seu irmão, Licínio, ajudavam ao pai no estabelecimento da família. Em 1984, a família Barcelos passou a atuar no ramo do atacado, abastecendo toda a região de Campos dos Goytacazes e de São João da Barra. Hoje, Joilson se orgulha de tudo o que ajudou a construir ao lado de sua família. O Grupo Barcelos associou-se à ADERJ em 1998 e Joilson Barcelos assumiu a presidencia da entidade no ano de 2019, após o falecimento de José Bastos Couto, ex-presidente. da ADERJ. Sempre otimista e confiante no futuro da ADERJ, Joilson acredita que a força do trabalho, a união e a fé, são fundamentais para que a ADERJ siga em seu caminho de sucesso. www.aderj.com.br 03 Joilson Maciel Barcelos Filho Presidente da ADERJ Ao lado de sua esposa, Cecília Barcelos, líder do Grupo ADERJ Elas. Conheça um pouco da história do atual Presidente da ADERJ
  4. 4. www.aderj.com.br 04 Em 20 de maio de 1986, foi fundada a ADERJ - Associação de Atacadistas e Distribuidores do Estado do Rio de Janeiro. Mantendo cada vez mais firme seu compromisso de atuar com união e inovação em prol do segmento distribuidor/atacadista, a ADERJ teve sua criação em um dos momentos mais difíceis da economia nacional, o que afetava diretamente na cadeia de abastecimento. Um seleto grupo de empresários representando os setores da indústria, do atacado e distribuidores, diante da necessidade de somar forças para fortalecer o desenvolvimento do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, decidiram fazer a diferença e somar seus conhecimentos para fundar uma associação forte e atuante. O início da afirmação do setor. Encontro presidido por Luiz Richa. Relembre o início dos nossos 35 anos!
  5. 5. Cada vez mais dedicada à inovação e atenta às necessidades de suas empresas associadas, hoje a ADERJ está cada vez mais presente no setor distribuidor/atacadista do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, estimulando e consolidando mais e mais o elo Indústria - Distribuição - Atacado, para que os consumidores satisfaçam suas www.aderj.com.br 05 necessidades a qualquer hora e lugar. Um desafio que vem sendo superado com maestria durante a pandemia de COVID-19. Apoiar, promover e fomentar o desenvolvimento do setor distribuidor/atacadista em todo o Estado do Rio de Janeiro sempre foi o principal objetivo da ADERJ, desde sua fundação. Fundação da ADERJ - Assembleia presidida por Elias Richa.
  6. 6. Conheça uma publicação completa e referência para o Canal Indireto. Acesse e confira a Edição Digital em: https://online.pubhtml5.com/pbxw/omoh/
  7. 7. www.aderj.com.br Em abril, o Comitê ADERJ de Recursos Humanos realizou mais uma edição online das reuniões do grupo. Desta vez, o tema proposto foi “Desenvolvimento de Lideranças” e contou com a participação de líderes das empresas associadas inscritas no Comitê. Durante o encontro foram apresentados os dados a pesquisa de indicadores de RH, realizada apenas com membros do Comitê, tendo como base os meses de janeiro e fevereiro. Alexandre destacou a importância da participação de todos nas futuras pesquisas, para se ter um cenário mais próximos da realidade do setor distribuidor/atacadista em nosso Estado. A próxima reunião do grupo está 07 Participantes da reunião "Desenvolvimento de Lideranças", em 14/04/2021. está marcada para o próximo dia 19 de maio, com o tema “LGPD Na Prática – Enfoque Tecnológico ”. Conheça e faça parte! Se sua empresa ainda não participa do nosso Comitê, entre em contato através do e-mail eventos@aderj.com.br. ADERJ investe em capacitação para o Comitê de Recursos Humanos
  8. 8. www.aderj.com.br 09 O Governador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, participou, de uma live promovida pela ADERJ, com as participações do presidente da entidade, Joilson Barcelos Filho, e do presidente da Fecomércio, Antônio Queiroz, apresentada pelo jornalista Sidney Rezende sobre “A importância da cadeia de abastecimento durante e pós- pandemia”. O governador Cláudio Castro destacou inúmeros sinais de recuperação da economia do Rio de Janeiro, que segue atraindo novos investimentos para o Estado oferecendo melhores condições para os empreendedores. Sobre o setor produtivo, Cláudio Castro citou a relevância da aprovação da Lei nº 9.025/2020, que incentiva o setor no Estado. Série de lives promovida pela ADERJ sobre a Cadeia Produtiva tem participação do Governador Cláudio Castro
  9. 9. www.aderj.com.br “Este é um segmento de extrema importância para o nosso Estado, um dos maiores geradores de emprego e não nos faltou até mesmo nos piores momentos enfrentados pela pandemia, e vamos ajudar cada vez mais com que eles cresçam!” Afirmou Cláudio Castro. Além de um regime tributário diferenciado, o Governador afirmou que a Segurança Pública segue atuando diretamente na diminuição de roubo de cargas, um fator que afeta diretamente o setor. O presidente da ADERJ, Joilson Barcelos, agradeceu ao Governador em nome de todo o segmento, pela contribuição na aprovação e sanção da Lei nº 9.025, além da prorrogação do prazo para o enquadramento das empresas na nova lei. Joilson Barcelos agradeceu também o apoio da Assembleia Legislativa e dos deputados. A live "A importância da cadeia de abastecimento durante e pós- pandemia está disponível no Canal ADERJ no Youtube! Acesse: www.youtube.com/c/CanalAderj 10
  10. 10. www.aderj.com.br O presidente da ABAD, Leonardo Miguel Severini, emitiu um posicionamento público em prol da vacinação em massa da população brasileira contra a Covid-19. No documento, ele afirma que “o objetivo o comum neste momento, quando já atingimos a triste marca de 200 mil brasileiros mortos pela Covid-19, deve ser o de salvar e proteger vidas”. Segundo ele, “há sólidas e atualizadas evidências científicas que demonstram os benefícios da vacinação, que é um dos maiores feitos da humanidade. Quem recebe uma vacina se protege e protege também as pessoas de seu convívio social, incluindo familiares, amigos e colegas de trabalho”. Há sólidas e atualizadas evidências científicas que demonstram os benefícios da vacinação, que é um dos maiores feitos da humanidade. Quem recebe uma vacina se protege e protege também as pessoas de seu convívio social, incluindo familiares, amigos e colegas de trabalho. Conhecemos os problemas logísticos e estruturais do país como ninguém e sabemos das dificuldades. Porém, esse é o momento em que a união de esforços se faz necessária para ajudar a quem precisa. Como é o caso do Amazonas, que vive hoje uma situação de calamidade com a falta de oxigênio para os doentes da Covid-19 e necessita da solidariedade e do apoio dos outros estados da federação. Juntos vamos vencer a pandemia e retomar o caminho do crescimento econômico, que o país tanto necessita! 11 Setor distribuidor defende vacina para todos!
  11. 11. www.aderj.com.br No ano passado, o mundo foi apanhado de surpresa pela pandemia do Covid-19, o que mudou definitivamente as formas de trabalhar e de consumir. Isso já é fato. O estudo que resultou no Ranking ABAD/Nielsen 2021 (ano-base 2020) analisa os impactos que um regime de restrições e isolamento social impôs sobre as atividades comerciais em 2020 e propõe uma reflexão para 2022. O PIB brasileiro fechou com -4,1, uma retração menor que a esperada, mas nem por isso envolvendo desafios enormes que precisam ser vencidos. Segundo Daniel Asp Souza, gerente de Atendimento ao Varejo da Nielsen, responsável pelo estudo publicado pela ABAD, o destaque no varejo brasileiro é o e-commerce, estabelecendo-se 12 como importante canal de compras, aumento de 41% em comparação com 2019 e totalização de 87,4 bilhões de reais em compras feitas pelo canal, ou um acréscimo de 25,5 bilhões de reais (2020 x 2019). O levantamento realizado pela ABAD/Nielsen nos informa que o mercado de bens de consumo de alto giro movimentou 562,3 bilhões de reais em 2020. Essa cifra revela que ocorreu um crescimento de 8,9% em relação a 2019, ano que, por sua vez, ficou 5,6% acima de 2018. O estudo em questão leva em conta as vendas registradas em mais de um milhão de estabelecimentos – com base nos preços praticados pelo varejo. O atacado distribuidor respondeu por 287,8 bilhões de reais, o equivalente a 51,2% do total (562,3 bilhões de reais). Ranking ABAD/Nielsen 2021 - Ano base 2020
  12. 12. www.aderj.com.br Embora apresente crescimento nominal de 5,2% (real de 0,7%) sobre a cifra contabilizada em 2019 (de 273,5 bilhões de reais), o setor apresenta retração na participação de mercado, que era de 53%. O recuo de 1,8 ponto percentual reflete parte da perda ocorrida com o fechamento de segmentos do comércio, como bares, restaurantes e lojas de cosméticos, em diferentes momentos de 2020. Leonardo Miguel Severini, presidente da ABAD, destaca que o Ranking ABAD/Nielsen é um cestudo de grande importância sobre o setor atacadista distribuidor e a divulgação desse estudo é fundamental para se conhecer o comportamento da cadeia de abastecimento. “Além disso, o estudo tem um significado importante para a indústria, para o setor e para os seus clientes, pois fornece dados estratégicos que ajudam na tomada de decisões”, finaliza. As empresas que responderam à pesquisa têm uma representatividade, em faturamento, de 49,2% do valor de participação do setor no mercado de consumo, a preços de varejo. 13
  13. 13. www.aderj.com.br De acordo com a mais recente pesquisa do Banco de Dados ABAD/FIA, o faturamento nominal do setor no mês de março foi de +3,77% sobre março de 2020 e de +12,62% em relação a fevereiro. Com isso, o atacado distribuidor acumulou crescimento de +3,75% no primeiro trimestre, na comparação com o mesmo período do ano passado. Vale destacar que o crescimento de março sobre fevereiro é sempre esperado, dado que esse é um mês com menos dias úteis, e que a comparação em doze meses não se deve a uma base de comparação fraca, já que março de 2020, quando foi decretada a pandemia, havia apresentado crescimento de +8,47% sobre março de 2019. Em termos deflacionados, o resultado de março foi +11,66% maior que o de fevereiro, mas 14 apresentou queda de -1,36% em relação a março de 2020, acumulando no trimestre um resultado de -0,97%. A pesquisa mensal do banco de dados é realizada com um grupo representativo de empresas atacadistas e distribuidoras de todo o país. Os dados fornecidos são analisados pela FIA (Fundação Instituto de Administração) e permitem a divulgação de um im- portante conjunto de informações mercadológicas, úteis para a tomada de decisões pelos gestores do setor. ABAD/FIA divulga dados de março do setor
  14. 14. PARCEIRO ADERJ:
  15. 15. www.aderj.com.br A Unilogistica é referência no segmento de condomínios logísticos, com galpões modulares de última geração e estruturados para atender todas as necessidades das empresas de logística, armazenagem e distribuição com total segurança e comodidade para empresas de médio e grande porte. Unilogística e Mirage Engenharia vão inaugurar condomínio logístico no Rio de Janeiro. Fundada há quase 20 anos, atuando no conceito de Business Park, a Unilogistica em parceria com a Mirage Engenharia, do empresário Joaquim Cunha, vai lançar seu quarto empreendimento, UNILOGISTICA RIO II, no Parque Columbia, na cidade do Rio de Janeiro, em uma área de aproximadamente 100 mil metros quadrados. O CEO da Unilogistica, Badger Barcelos Hentzy, acredita que com a Lei Estadual que instituiu o regime diferenciado de tributação para o setor distribuidor atacadista, sancionada pelo Governador Claudio Castro, vai atrair novas empresas para o Estado do Rio de Janeiro que vão precisar de galpões com infraestrutura adequada para atender as suas necessidades. 16 Unilogística lança mais um condomínio, apostando na recuperação econômica do Estado
  16. 16. www.aderj.com.br A Unilogistica é referência no segmento de condomínios logísticos, com galpões modulares de última geração e estruturados para atender todas as necessidades das empresas de logística, armazenagem e distribuição com total segurança e comodidade para empresas de médio e grande porte. Este é mais um empreendimento de alto padrão para a cadeia logística do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, explicou Badger. A inauguração do novo Condomínio Logístico será no início de setembro e a expectativa é que todo o empreendimento já esteja locado até a data da conclusão da obra. Os investimentos da Unilogística estão nos Estados do Rio de 17 de Janeiro e Espirito Santo, com galpões localizados nas cidades de Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro e Serra-ES onde a empresa iniciou suas atividades em uma área de apenas2 mil metros quadrados, o crescimento da empresa tem sido consistente e acelerado, e com projeção de aproximadamente 200.000 m2 de área locável ate o final deste ano.
  17. 17. www.aderj.com.br O Deputado Christino Áureo (PP- RJ) foi indicado para relatar a MP 1045/2021, que institui o Novo Programa Emergencial de Manutenção do Emprego e da Renda que será pago pela União nas hipóteses de suspensão temporária do contrato de trabalho ou redução proporcional de jornada de trabalho e de salário. Editada recentemente, a MP retoma medidas adotadas pelo governo na Lei 14.020/2020. O benefício será pago mensalmente, e tem como referência a parcela do seguro desemprego a que o empregado teria direito. A MP recebeu 407 emendas no prazo regimental. O relator terá que se pronunciar sobre todas elas. Após apresentação do parecer pelo relator, a medida segue para votação em Plenário. Aprovada na Câmara, a MP ainda passará pelo Senado antes de ser convertida em lei. Acesse a íntegra da MP: https://www.congressonacional.le g.br/materias/medidas- provisorias/-/mpv/148214. 19 Deputado Federal Christino Áureo Deputado Federal Christino Áureo é indicado para ser o relator da MP 1045/2021
  18. 18. www.aderj.com.br FCS e UNECS debatem MP que melhora o ambiente de negócios. Membros da Frente Parlamentar de Comércio, Serviços e Empreendedorismo (FCS) e da União Nacional de Entidades do Comércio e Serviços (UNECS) se reuniram virtualmente, no terceiro encontro da Frente em 2021. Na pauta, a Reforma Tributária e a Medida Provisória 1.040/2021, apresentada ao grupo pelo deputado Marco Bertaiolli (PSD- SP), vice-presidente da Frente e relator da proposta em plenário. A medida tem por objetivo melhorar o ambiente de negócios no Brasil e impactar positivamente a posição brasileira no relatório anual Doing Business, elaborado pelo Banco Mundial. A MP do Ambiente de Negócios, ou MPAN, como é conhecida como 20 uma das medidas apoiadas pela FCS que visam reduzir os impactos da pandemia na economia e na sociedade. Além disso, a medida busca solucionar alguns gargalos existentes na legislação, para possibilitar a manutenção da produção, o abastecimento e empregos. Divulgação: Frente Parlamentar do Comércio, Serviços e Empreendedorismo. Ambiente de Negócios
  19. 19. www.aderj.com.br Receita Federal adia para 31 de maio prazo para envio da declaração do Imposto de Renda. De acordo com a Receita Federal, também foram prorrogados para 31 de maio de 2021 os prazos de entrega da Declaração Final de Espólio e da Declaração de Saída Definitiva do País, assim como o vencimento do pagamento do imposto relativo às declarações. Segundo o órgão, a extensão dos prazos de entrega aconteceu para suavizar as dificuldades impostas pela pandemia de COVID-19. “A medida visa proteger a sociedade, evitando que sejam formadas aglomerações nas unidades de atendimento e demais estabelecimentos procurados pelos cidadãos para obter documentos ou ajuda profissional.", informou. 22 A Receita Federal também informou que o cronograma de restituição do Imposto de Renda foi mantido. Deste modo, o primeiro lote será pago no dia 31 de maio, e o último em 30 de setembro. Prazo para enviar a Declaração do IR 2021 termina em 31 de maio: Fique atento!
  20. 20. www.aderj.com.br O presidente Jair Bolsonaro sancionou o projeto de lei que altera a Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias (LDO), já aprovada pelo Congresso Nacional. Ao sancionar o Projeto de Lei do Congresso Nacional 2 (PLN 2), 23 Bolsonaro vetou apenas um dispositivo, que permitia a assinar contratos e realizar transferências e doações para municípios em situação de inadimplência com a União. Essa autorização dará maior agilidade ao governo para remanejar recursos do Orçamento de forma a contornar o risco de impossibilidade de atender despesas como o pagamento de salários e aposentadorias. O texto também desobriga a compensação, por meio de aumento de receita ou redução de despesa, de medida legislativa que acarrete aumento de despesa que não seja obrigatória de caráter continuado, ou seja, que não tenha execução obrigatória por período superior a dois exercícios. Presidente da República, Jair Bolsonaro. Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias
  21. 21. www.aderj.com.br O Conteúdo Digital é um veículo desenvolvido pelo Núcleo de Comunicação da ADERJ e enviado bimestralmente para todas as associadas, parceiras e colaboradores da entidade. A proposta desse portal é levar cada vez mais conectividade e promover maior integração entre a associação e o leitor que deseja estar mais informado sobre as principais notícias do setor Atacadista/Distribuidor. Além disso, o Conteúdo Digital abre espaço para anunciantes, promovendo cada vez o contato de nossos patrocinadores com nossas associadas. Conteúdo Digital Realização: Núcleo de Comunicação ADERJ ASSOCIAÇÃO DE ATACADISTAS E DISTRIBUIDORES DO ESTADO DO RIO DE JANEIRO Rua do Arroz, 90 - Salas 512/515 Penha Circular Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2584-2446 JORNALISTA: Rafaella Hernandes comunicacao@aderj.com.br Ideal para valorizar e dar visibilidade à sua marca em todos os cantos do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, o Conteúdo Digital é o veículo oficial de negócios da ADERJ. Acesse www.aderj.com.br e conheça a pauta editorial das próximas edições, sempre com temas atrativos e relevantes para os empresários do setor. Além do melhor conteúdo informacional, as melhores oportunidades para divulgar seus produtos e serviços estão aqui. O Conteúdo Digital é a melhor ferramenta de informação, qualificação e aperfeiçoamento do setor. 24 Editorial
  22. 22. Associação de Atacadistas e Distribuidores do Estado do Rio de Janeiro.

