ECG-Slide-Set final.pptx

Anatomy of the Heart
AO = Aorta
LA = Left Atrium
RA = Right Atrium
RV = Right Ventricle
LV = Left Ventricle
RA
LA
RV
LV
AO
PA = Pulmonary Artery
PA
Conduction System Anatomy
Sinus Node
Atrioventricular (AV)
Node
Common Bundle
of His
Left Bundle
Branch
Right Bundle
Branch
Purkinje System
RV
LV
Pacemakers of the Heart
Sinus Node
60-100 bpm
Purkinje
System
30-40 bpm
or less
AV Node
(junctional
cells)
40-60 bpm
Failure of a pacemaker allows a secondary
pacemakers to fire.
His Bundle
Anatomy of the ECG
• P wave
• PR interval
• QRS complex
• ST segment
• T wave
• QT interval
QT Interval
ST
Segment
Mean Electrical Vector
Positive and Negative
Positive
Electrode
Current Toward
Electrode
Current Away From
Electrode
Negative
Electrode
?
Lines and Calibration
0.04 second
0.20 second
1 second
1
mV
What is the approximate
PR interval in this rhythm
strip?
1 millivolt (mV) = 10 mm
0.16 second
ECG Measurements
• PR interval
0.12 0.20 s
• QRS complex
<0.12 s
• QT interval
Corrected for
Heart Rate
Heart Rate Estimation
1. Pick a complex that falls on a heavy line
2. Then estimate the rate by counting heavy boxes
3. Using 300, 150, 100, 75, 60, 50, 40, 30
So about 75-80
150 100 75 60 50 40 30
300
Initial Approach—Analysis
4 Questions
• Rate?
– Normal
– Bradycardia, Tachycardia
• Rhythm?
– Regular or Irregular
• Are there P waves?
– Is each P wave related to a QRS
with 1:1 impulse conduction?
• QRS normal or wide?
19.
19
Arrhythmias—Etiology
• Disturbance in Automaticity
– Pacemaker speeds up
– New pacemaker takes over
• Disturbance in Conduction
− Slowing or block in conduction
of electrical impulse
• Combination of Both
− Reentry arrhythmias
Normal Sinus Rhythm
• Rate
• Rhythm
• P waves
• P → QRS
• Therapy
60-100/min
Regular
Present
1:1 conduction
None
Sinus Bradycardia
• Rate
• Rhythm
• P waves
• P → QRS
• Therapy
<60/min
Regular
Present
1:1 conduction
Treat underlying cause
Sinus Tachycardia
• Rate
• Rhythm
• P waves
• P → QRS
• Therapy
>100/min
Regular
Present
1:1 conduction
Treat underlying cause
Self-Assessment
What are the rate and rhythm?
B
A
C
About 85
60 - 100 Regular P wave present P – QRS 1:1
Normal Sinus Rhythm
About 50
< 60 Regular P wave present P – QRS 1:1
Sinus Bradycardia
About 105
> 100 Regular P – QRS 1:1
P wave present
Sinus Tachycardia
Consider clicking on pause before answers are given and see if you can give the correct answer
Self-Assessment
What is this rhythm?
B
If there is no pulse, what is this rhythm?
A
Normal Sinus Rhythm
Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA)
Premature Atrial Contraction (PAC)
Sinus rate
Irregular—interrupted by PAC
Incomplete compensatory pause
Different morphology
Usually conducted with normal QRS
Treat underlying cause
• Rate
• Rhythm
• P waves
• P → QRS
• Therapy
QRS
Normal
Note early P -wave
Atrial Flutter
Atrial rate 250-400/min (often 300)
Ventricular rate—variable
Regular (2:1 AV block common)
Absent (flutter waves)
Conduction regular (unless variable block)
Slow ventricular rate: terminate arrhythmia
Treat underlying cause
• Rate
• Rhythm
• P waves
• F → QRS
• Therapy
QRS
Normal
Flutter Waves
Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)
AV Nodal Reentry Tachycardia
AV Reentry Tachycardia Atrial Tachycardia
Connection between
atria and ventricle
Uses dual pathway
within AV node
Ectopic atrial focus
Reentry (Paroxysmal) SVT
AV Nodal Reentry Tachycardia
Dual AV Nodal
Pathway
PAC
Blocked in fast pathway
Allowing reentry
Should the QRS complex normally be narrow or wide?
Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)
AV Reentry Tachycardia
Connection between
atria and ventricle
Connection between
atria and ventricle
What is different
between these
2 examples?
(Look carefully at
the arrow directions)
Is the QRS complex
normal or wide for each?
Why?
Normal QRS:
Conduction occurs over
normal pathways
May be wide/bizarre:
Early activation of the
ventricle
Reentry (Paroxysmal) SVT
Atrial rate 150-250/min
Onset tachycardia abrupt
Regular
Present—inverted in leads 2, 3, and aVF
Conduction regular
Vagal maneuvers, adenosine,
synchronized cardioversion
• Rate
• Rhythm
• P waves
• P → QRS
• Therapy
Usually onsets with PAC
QRS
Normal
Self-Assessment
What are the rate and rhythm?
B
A
Atrial Rate 250-400 Ventricular Rate variable P wave absent – Flutter waves
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Rate can’t be measured Ventricular Rate irregular P Wave absent – fibrillation waves
Atrial Fibrillation
Clinical Correlation
This patient is unresponsive and
BP is 70/50 mm Hg.
What is the rhythm?
What is your next action?
Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)
Follow the AHA ACLS Tachycardia Algorithm for detailed instructions.
Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA)
Variable—depends on baseline rhythm
PEA is not a single rhythm but any
organized rhythm without a pulse
Identify and treat underlying cause
CPR, vasopressor, H’s & T’s
V-Fib & Pulseless V-Tach are not PEA!
• Rate
• Rhythm
• Therapy
ARTERIAL PRESSURE
A
B
A B
C
Self-Assessment
What are the rate and rhythm?
Atrial Rate Normal
Onset tachy abrupt
P waves present obscured
Monomorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (V-Tach)
Atrial Rate Normal
Onset tachy abrupt - irregular
P waves present obscured
Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (Torsades de pointes)
Clinical Correlation
You see this rhythm on the monitor while
standing next to the patient.
How many rhythms do you see?
What is your first action?
Sinus Rhythm PVC’s V-Fib
Basic Arrhythmias
Atrioventricular (AV) Blocks
First-Degree AV Block
Second-Degree AV Block
Third-Degree AV block
Atrioventricular (AV)
Blocks Classification
• Complete AV Block
Third-Degree AV Block
• Incomplete AV Block
First-Degree AV Block
Second-Degree AV Block
Type I—Wenckebach
Mobitz I
Type II—Mobitz II
Atrioventricular Block
Normal AV Conduction
• Underlying sinus rhythm
• One P wave
• PR interval 0.12 to 0.20
second
• One P wave for each QRS
AV Nodal
Tissue
AV Node
His-Purkinje System
P
QRS <0.12
0.12-0.20 seconds
Sinus Node
AV Nodal
Tissue
AV Node
His-Purkinje System
P
QRS <0.12
>0.20 seconds
Sinus Node
• Underlying sinus rhythm
• One P wave
• PR interval >0.20
second
• One P wave for each QRS
First-Degree AV Block
• Underlying sinus rhythm
• P wave fails to periodically
conduct
• PR interval prolonged
• One P wave for each
QRS until block
PR interval
AV Nodal
Tissue
His-Purkinje System
>0.20 seconds
Sinus Node
QRS
X
P
Second-Degree AV Block—Mobitz I
Wenckebach Phenomenon
• Underlying sinus rhythm
• One P wave
• PR interval usually
normal, no prolongation
• One P wave for each QRS
until sudden block and
dropped QRS
Second-Degree AV Block—Mobitz II
PR intervals unchanged
AV Nodal
Tissue
AV Node
His-Purkinje System
P
Often normal
QRS complex
Often Normal
Sinus Node
Block
• Underlying sinus rhythm
(usual)
• Escape junctional rate 40-60
• PR interval variable
• P waves unrelated to QRS
• Narrow QRS = block above
His junction
AV Node
His Purkinje System
P
QRS <0.12
Sinus Node
QRS from
AV-His
escape
Third-Degree AV Block—Junctional Escape
P waves unrelated to QRS
• Underlying sinus rhythm
(usual)
• Escape ventricular rate
30-40
• PR interval variable
• P waves unrelated to QRS
• Wide QRS = block below
His junction
AV Node
P
Sinus Node
His-Purkinje System
QRS >0.12
QRS from
His-Purkinje
escape
P waves unrelated to QRS
Third-Degree AV Block—
Ventricular Escape
QRS looks like shark fins
AV Block—Which Type?
3rd Degree
1st Degree
Second Degree
Mobitz ll
Second Degree
Mobitz l
Atrial Rate about 80 Ventricular Rate about 35
PR interval >0.20
P waves normal sudden drop of QRS
PR interval gets longer and P wave fails to conduct
Underlying Sinus Rhythm
Clinical Correlation
What treatment is indicated?
Not unusual for an athlete to have a bradycardic rate. Unless
symptomatic from the rate, this would be considered normal.
Possibly an acute coronary syndrome. If symptomatic due
to the slow rate, she should receive treatment.
An athlete in the ED with a sprained ankle
A diabetic woman in the ED with chest tightness
What treatment is indicated?
A 78-year-old woman with altered consciousness, BP 80/60 mm Hg
External pacer not immediately available
Clinical Correlation
3rd Degree Heart Block
Expert consultation is indicated because a transvenous and permanent pacemaker will
probably be necessary.