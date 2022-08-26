ECG-Slide-Set final.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Education

ECG Rhythm Interpretation

ECG Rhythm Interpretation

Education

  1. 1. 1 Basic Arrhythmias
  2. 2. 2 Objectives • Explain Heart Anatomy and Basic Electrophysiology • Explain Normal ECG Measurements • Recognize and Understand Basic Arrhythmias
  3. 3. 3 Basic Arrhythmias Content • Basic Anatomy • Electrophysiology • Baseline ECG Parameters • Normal Sinus Rhythm
  4. 4. 4 • Sinus Bradycardia and Tachycardia • Supraventricular Arrhythmias • Ventricular Arrhythmias • Asystole and Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA) • Atrioventricular Block • Atrial and Ventricular Pacing Basic Arrhythmias Content
  5. 5. 5 Basic Arrhythmias Cardiac Anatomy Understanding Electrophysiology
  6. 6. 6 Anatomy of the Heart AO = Aorta LA = Left Atrium RA = Right Atrium RV = Right Ventricle LV = Left Ventricle RA LA RV LV AO PA = Pulmonary Artery PA
  7. 7. 7 Conduction System Anatomy Sinus Node Atrioventricular (AV) Node Common Bundle of His Left Bundle Branch Right Bundle Branch Purkinje System RV LV
  8. 8. 8 Pacemakers of the Heart Sinus Node 60-100 bpm Purkinje System 30-40 bpm or less AV Node (junctional cells) 40-60 bpm Failure of a pacemaker allows a secondary pacemakers to fire. His Bundle
  9. 9. 9 Anatomy of the ECG • P wave • PR interval • QRS complex • ST segment • T wave • QT interval QT Interval ST Segment
  10. 10. 10 Mean Electrical Vector Positive and Negative Positive Electrode Current Toward Electrode Current Away From Electrode Negative Electrode
  11. 11. 11 ? Lines and Calibration 0.04 second 0.20 second 1 second 1 mV What is the approximate PR interval in this rhythm strip? 1 millivolt (mV) = 10 mm 0.16 second Click to see answer 4 small boxes x 0.04 = 0.16
  12. 12. 12 ECG Measurements • PR interval 0.12  0.20 s • QRS complex <0.12 s • QT interval Corrected for Heart Rate
  13. 13. 13 Heart Rate Estimation 1. Pick a complex that falls on a heavy line 2. Then estimate the rate by counting heavy boxes 3. Using 300, 150, 100, 75, 60, 50, 40, 30 So about 75-80 150 100 75 60 50 40 30 300
  14. 14. 14 Standard Monitoring Leads Lead 1
  15. 15. 15 Standard Monitoring Leads Lead 2
  16. 16. 16 Standard Monitoring Leads Lead 3
  17. 17. 17 Basic Arrhythmias Rhythm Strip Interpretation Normal Sinus Rhythm Sinus Bradycardia Sinus Tachycardia
  18. 18. 18 Initial Approach—Analysis 4 Questions • Rate? – Normal – Bradycardia, Tachycardia • Rhythm? – Regular or Irregular • Are there P waves? – Is each P wave related to a QRS with 1:1 impulse conduction? • QRS normal or wide?
  19. 19. 19 Arrhythmias—Etiology • Disturbance in Automaticity – Pacemaker speeds up – New pacemaker takes over • Disturbance in Conduction − Slowing or block in conduction of electrical impulse • Combination of Both − Reentry arrhythmias
  20. 20. 20 Normal Sinus Rhythm • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy 60-100/min Regular Present 1:1 conduction None
  21. 21. 21 Sinus Bradycardia • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy <60/min Regular Present 1:1 conduction Treat underlying cause
  22. 22. 22 Sinus Tachycardia • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy >100/min Regular Present 1:1 conduction Treat underlying cause
  23. 23. 23 Self-Assessment What are the rate and rhythm? B A C About 85 60 - 100 Regular P wave present P – QRS 1:1 Normal Sinus Rhythm About 50 < 60 Regular P wave present P – QRS 1:1 Sinus Bradycardia About 105 > 100 Regular P – QRS 1:1 P wave present Sinus Tachycardia Consider clicking on pause before answers are given and see if you can give the correct answer
  24. 24. 24 Self-Assessment What is this rhythm? B If there is no pulse, what is this rhythm? Click to view answer A Click to view answer Normal Sinus Rhythm Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA)
  25. 25. 25 Basic Arrhythmias Supraventricular Arrhythmias Premature Atrial Contraction (PAC) Premature Atrial Beat (PAB) Atrial Premature Beat (APB) Premature Atrial Complex Atrial Fibrillation Atrial Flutter Reentry Tachycardia
  26. 26. 26 Premature Atrial Contraction (PAC) Sinus rate Irregular—interrupted by PAC Incomplete compensatory pause Different morphology Usually conducted with normal QRS Treat underlying cause • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy QRS Normal  Note early P -wave
  27. 27. 28 Atrial Fibrillation Atrial rate cannot be measured Ventricular rate—variable Irregular (irregularly irregular) Absent (fibrillation waves) Conduction irregular Slow ventricular rate Treat underlying cause • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • F → QRS • Therapy  Fibrillation Waves
  28. 28. 29 Atrial Flutter Atrial rate 250-400/min (often 300) Ventricular rate—variable Regular (2:1 AV block common) Absent (flutter waves) Conduction regular (unless variable block) Slow ventricular rate: terminate arrhythmia Treat underlying cause • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • F → QRS • Therapy QRS Normal Flutter Waves
  29. 29. 30 Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) AV Nodal Reentry Tachycardia AV Reentry Tachycardia Atrial Tachycardia  Connection between atria and ventricle Uses dual pathway within AV node Ectopic atrial focus
  30. 30. 31 Reentry (Paroxysmal) SVT AV Nodal Reentry Tachycardia Dual AV Nodal Pathway PAC   Blocked in fast pathway Allowing reentry Should the QRS complex normally be narrow or wide?
  31. 31. 32 Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) AV Reentry Tachycardia Connection between atria and ventricle Connection between atria and ventricle What is different between these 2 examples? (Look carefully at the arrow directions) Is the QRS complex normal or wide for each? Why? Normal QRS: Conduction occurs over normal pathways May be wide/bizarre: Early activation of the ventricle Click to see answers
  32. 32. 33 Reentry (Paroxysmal) SVT Atrial rate 150-250/min Onset tachycardia abrupt Regular Present—inverted in leads 2, 3, and aVF Conduction regular Vagal maneuvers, adenosine, synchronized cardioversion • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy Usually onsets with PAC QRS Normal 
  33. 33. 34 Self-Assessment What are the rate and rhythm? B A Atrial Rate 250-400 Ventricular Rate variable P wave absent – Flutter waves Atrial Flutter Click to see answer Click to see answer Atrial Rate can’t be measured Ventricular Rate irregular P Wave absent – fibrillation waves Atrial Fibrillation
  34. 34. 35 Clinical Correlation This patient is unresponsive and BP is 70/50 mm Hg. What is the rhythm? What is your next action? Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) Follow the AHA ACLS Tachycardia Algorithm for detailed instructions. Click to see answers
  35. 35. 36 Basic Arrhythmias Ventricular Arrhythmias Premature Ventricular Contraction (PVC) Ventricular Premature Contraction (VPC) Premature Ventricular Beat (PVB) Premature Ventricular Complex Ventricular Tachycardia Ventricular Fibrillation Asystole Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA)
  36. 36. 37 Premature Ventricular Contraction (PVC)  Compensatory pause Sinus node continues to discharge 2  HR P wave obscured
  37. 37. 41 PVC Morphology—Match the Name • Unifocal PVCs • Multifocal PVCs • Bigeminy • Ventricular Tachycardia • Torsades     3 1 4 Click to view answers V-Tach is 3 or more ventricular contractions in a row 2
  38. 38. 42 Ventricular Tachycardia Monomorphic* Atrial rate normal (oscured) Onset tachycardia abrupt Regular Present—obscured Blocked—fusion complexes possible Antiarrhythmic agent, cardioversion, high-energy (defibrillation dose) shock • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy *Sustained—requires intervention if longer than 30 seconds 
  39. 39. 44 Polymorphic VT* Atrial rate normal (obscured) Onset tachycardia abrupt Irregular Present—obscured Blocked—fusion complexes possible Unsynchronized high-energy shock, magnesium (beneficial with baseline QTC prolongation) • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy *Torsades de pointes—QT prolonged
  40. 40. 45 Ventricular Fibrillation Chaotic, uncountable Onset abrupt, Irregular Absent; no normal QRS complexes Not applicable Immediate shock(s) Immediate unsynchronized shock • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy  Coarse VF
  41. 41. 46 Ventricular Fibrillation Chaotic, uncountable Onset abrupt Irregular Absent; no normal QRS complexes Not applicable Immediate unsynchronized shock • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy  Fine VF
  42. 42. 47 Asystole Absent None—“flatline” Absent Not applicable CPR, vasopressor, H’s & T’s • Rate • Rhythm • P waves • P → QRS • Therapy Agonal Complexes Pulseless Electrical Activity ASYSTOLE
  43. 43. 48 Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA) Variable—depends on baseline rhythm PEA is not a single rhythm but any organized rhythm without a pulse Identify and treat underlying cause CPR, vasopressor, H’s & T’s V-Fib & Pulseless V-Tach are not PEA! • Rate • Rhythm • Therapy ARTERIAL PRESSURE
  44. 44. 49 A B A B C Self-Assessment What are the rate and rhythm? Atrial Rate Normal Onset tachy abrupt P waves present obscured Monomorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (V-Tach) Atrial Rate Normal Onset tachy abrupt - irregular P waves present obscured Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (Torsades de pointes) Click to see answers
  45. 45. 50 Clinical Correlation You see this rhythm on the monitor while standing next to the patient. How many rhythms do you see? What is your first action? Sinus Rhythm PVC’s V-Fib Click to see answers 1. Call for help 2. check pulse no more than 5-10 seconds 3. initiate BLS
  46. 46. 51 Basic Arrhythmias Atrioventricular (AV) Blocks First-Degree AV Block Second-Degree AV Block Third-Degree AV block
  47. 47. 52 Atrioventricular (AV) Blocks Classification • Complete AV Block Third-Degree AV Block • Incomplete AV Block First-Degree AV Block Second-Degree AV Block Type I—Wenckebach Mobitz I Type II—Mobitz II
  48. 48. 53 Atrioventricular Block Normal AV Conduction • Underlying sinus rhythm • One P wave • PR interval 0.12 to 0.20 second • One P wave for each QRS AV Nodal Tissue AV Node His-Purkinje System P QRS <0.12 0.12-0.20 seconds Sinus Node
  49. 49. 55 AV Nodal Tissue AV Node His-Purkinje System P QRS <0.12 >0.20 seconds Sinus Node • Underlying sinus rhythm • One P wave • PR interval >0.20 second • One P wave for each QRS First-Degree AV Block
  50. 50. 56 • Underlying sinus rhythm • P wave fails to periodically conduct • PR interval prolonged • One P wave for each QRS until block PR interval AV Nodal Tissue His-Purkinje System >0.20 seconds Sinus Node QRS X P Second-Degree AV Block—Mobitz I Wenckebach Phenomenon
  51. 51. 57 • Underlying sinus rhythm • One P wave • PR interval usually normal, no prolongation • One P wave for each QRS until sudden block and dropped QRS Second-Degree AV Block—Mobitz II   PR intervals unchanged AV Nodal Tissue AV Node His-Purkinje System P Often normal QRS complex Often Normal Sinus Node  Block
  52. 52. 58 • Underlying sinus rhythm (usual) • Escape junctional rate 40-60 • PR interval variable • P waves unrelated to QRS • Narrow QRS = block above His junction AV Node His Purkinje System P QRS <0.12 Sinus Node QRS from AV-His escape   Third-Degree AV Block—Junctional Escape P waves unrelated to QRS
  53. 53. 59 • Underlying sinus rhythm (usual) • Escape ventricular rate 30-40 • PR interval variable • P waves unrelated to QRS • Wide QRS = block below His junction AV Node P Sinus Node His-Purkinje System QRS >0.12 QRS from His-Purkinje escape  P waves unrelated to QRS Third-Degree AV Block— Ventricular Escape QRS looks like shark fins
  54. 54. 60 AV Block—Which Type?     3rd Degree 1st Degree Second Degree Mobitz ll Second Degree Mobitz l Atrial Rate about 80 Ventricular Rate about 35 PR interval >0.20 P waves normal sudden drop of QRS PR interval gets longer and P wave fails to conduct Underlying Sinus Rhythm Click to see answers
  55. 55. 61 Clinical Correlation What treatment is indicated? Not unusual for an athlete to have a bradycardic rate. Unless symptomatic from the rate, this would be considered normal. Possibly an acute coronary syndrome. If symptomatic due to the slow rate, she should receive treatment. Click to see answers An athlete in the ED with a sprained ankle A diabetic woman in the ED with chest tightness
  56. 56. 62 What treatment is indicated? A 78-year-old woman with altered consciousness, BP 80/60 mm Hg External pacer not immediately available Clinical Correlation Click to see answers 3rd Degree Heart Block Expert consultation is indicated because a transvenous and permanent pacemaker will probably be necessary.
  57. 57. 63 Basic Arrhythmias Pacing Transcutaneous—Transvenous Ventricular, Atrial, and Dual Chamber
  58. 58. 64 • Transcutaneous • Transvenous − Ventricular − Atrial − Dual Chamber Pacemakers  –
  59. 59. 65  – • Transcutaneous Pacemakers
  60. 60. 66 • Transvenous — Ventricular Pacemakers Pacer “spike”
  61. 61. 67 Sinus Node Pacemaker Malfunction Pacer fails to capture
  62. 62. 69 Cardioversion • Synchronized • Transcutaneous  –
  63. 63. 70 Suggested Cardioversion Energy Recommendations Biphasic Waveform • Atrial Fibrillation 120-200 J Initial • Atrial Flutter & SVT 50-100 J Initial • Monomorphic VT 100 J Initial • Increase the energy dose in a stepwise fashion for any subsequent cardioversion attempts • Use manufacturer-recommended doses  –
  64. 64. 71 Cardioversion Biphasic Waveform  –
