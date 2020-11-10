Successfully reported this slideshow.
BESSER BERATEN bei Kreditversicherung | Factoring | Garantie | Credit Management www.acic.at Chancen & Risiken 2021 Forder...
Ziel der Kreditversicherung - 2 -  Vermeidung von Forderungsausfällen durch Beurteilung und Monitoring von Unternehmensbo...
A.C.I.C. – Insolvenzbarometer Zunahme von Insolvenzen - 3 - Kreditversicherer Jahr 2020 2021 2019 vs. 2021 2020 2021 2019 ...
Teilnehmer des Kreditversicherungsmarktes - 4 -  Lieferanten erbringen Warenlieferungen & Dienstleistungen  und räumen i...
Teilnehmer des Kreditversicherungsmarktes - 5 -  Ratings drücken die Ausfallswahrscheinlichkeit aus.  Damit der Lieferan...
Teilnehmer des Kreditversicherungsmarktes - 6 -  Kreditversicherer beziehen die benötigen Informationen und Daten aus unt...
BESSER BERATEN bei Kreditversicherung | Factoring | Garantie | Credit Management www.acic.at Chancen & Risiken 2021 Résumé...
COVID-19 – I  (Partielle) Entwertung von Finanzdaten der Vergangenheit  Zu Beginn des ersten Lock Down großteils nur Jah...
COVID-19 – II  Staatliche „Schutzschirme“ führen zu nationaler Fragmentierung des Kreditversicherungsmarktes, auch in den...
COVID-19 – III - 10 -  Kreditversicherung hält was sie verspricht, muss aber verstärkt gemanagt werden:  Datenerhebung (...
COVID-19 – IV - 11 -  Kreditversicherung hält was sie verspricht, muss aber verstärkt gemanagt werden:  Kombination mit ...
A.C.I.C. Kreditversicherungsmakler GmbH 1010 Wien, Neutorgasse 13 Tel. +43 1 367 0853 0 Fax +43 1 253 3033 3461 Mag. (FH) ...
Chancen & Risiken 2021 - Forderungen sturmfest machen

Der Beitrag von Christoph Zawadil, A.C.I.C., im Rahmen eines Webinars der Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG am 10.11.2020.

Published in: Business
Chancen & Risiken 2021 - Forderungen sturmfest machen

  1. 1. BESSER BERATEN bei Kreditversicherung | Factoring | Garantie | Credit Management www.acic.at Chancen & Risiken 2021 Forderungen sturmfest machen. Christoph Zawadil Head of Relationship Management A.C.I.C. Kreditversicherungsmakler GmbH 10.11.2020
  2. 2. Ziel der Kreditversicherung - 2 -  Vermeidung von Forderungsausfällen durch Beurteilung und Monitoring von Unternehmensbonitäten und Länderrisiken – Festsetzung von Kreditlimiten für jeden Abnehmer zur Absicherung des Lieferantenkredites  Reduktion von Forderungsausfällen durch Unterstützung bei Inkassomaßnahmen und Insolvenzverfahren  Entschädigungsleistung: Forderungsausfall wird im Rahmen des festgesetzten Kreditlimits entschädigt
  3. 3. A.C.I.C. – Insolvenzbarometer Zunahme von Insolvenzen - 3 - Kreditversicherer Jahr 2020 2021 2019 vs. 2021 2020 2021 2019 vs. 2021 2020 2021 2019 vs. 2021 2020 2021 2019 vs. 2021 2020 2021 2019 vs. 2021 US 39% 19% 65% 47% 7% 57% 43% 39% -9% 27% 42% 6% 48% Deutschland 3% 8% 11% 4% 8% 12% 12% 6% -5% 1% 4% 4% 9% Frankreich -9% 32% 21% 4% 20% 25% 21% 15% 22% 40% 3% 25% 27% UK 4% 31% 36% 8% 33% 43% 37% 27% -1% 25% 13% 21% 35% Italien 6% 20% 28% 18% 8% 27% 37% 17% -10% 6% 14% 6% 25% Spanien 11% 22% 35% 20% 17% 41% 22% 30% 44% 87% 20% 28% 46% Österreich 10% 10% 21% 10% 10% 21% 11% -8% 3% 10% 4% 15% Portugal 30% 10% 44% 30% 10% 44% 36% -12% 20% 32% 3% 36% Russland 18% 5% 23% 18% 5% 23% 35% -1% 34% 24% 3% 27% Türkei 22% 7% 31% 22% 7% 31% 50% 41% -3% 37% 28% 4% 37% China 14% 9% 24% 21% 16% 40% 28% 21% 13% 32% Global 10% 19% 31% 17% 16% 35% 26% 25% 18% 18% 30% Euler Hermes Acredia Coface Atradius Mittelwert
  4. 4. Teilnehmer des Kreditversicherungsmarktes - 4 -  Lieferanten erbringen Warenlieferungen & Dienstleistungen  und räumen ihrem Kunden Zahlungsziele ein.  Lieferanten sind häufig wiederum selbst Kunde eines Lieferanten.  Kreditversicherungen sammeln über Unternehmen Finanzinformationen, Hintergrund- und Marktinformationen  und kompilieren diese zu Bonitäts- beurteilungen ausgedrückt in einem Rating.
  5. 5. Teilnehmer des Kreditversicherungsmarktes - 5 -  Ratings drücken die Ausfallswahrscheinlichkeit aus.  Damit der Lieferant mit einem Rating arbeiten kann, muss es in einem konkreten Kreditlimit münden. Kreditlimit- entscheidungen Kreditlimit- entscheidungen  Das Kreditlimit wird durch den Lieferanten beantragt und kann vom Kreditversicherer bewilligt, abgelehnt oder in einer geringeren Höhe angenommen werden.
  6. 6. Teilnehmer des Kreditversicherungsmarktes - 6 -  Kreditversicherer beziehen die benötigen Informationen und Daten aus unterschiedlichen Quellen.  „Kochen mit dem gleichen Wasser, aber…“: Kreditversicherer haben unterschiedliche Zugänge in der Gewichtung von Information, sodass Ratings ein und desselben Abnehmers auch unterschiedlich sein können.  Die Rolle von Auskunfteien in der Beurteilung im Ratingprozess ist eine abnehmende. Register Informations- gespräche Informationen von versicherten Lieferanten Zahlungs- erfahrungspools „Big Data“ … Versicherer A Versicherer B Versicherer … Aktualität
  7. 7. BESSER BERATEN bei Kreditversicherung | Factoring | Garantie | Credit Management www.acic.at Chancen & Risiken 2021 Résumé & Tipps für die Praxis Christoph Zawadil Head of Relationship Management A.C.I.C. Kreditversicherungsmakler GmbH 10.11.2020
  8. 8. COVID-19 – I  (Partielle) Entwertung von Finanzdaten der Vergangenheit  Zu Beginn des ersten Lock Down großteils nur Jahresabschlüsse 2018 verfügbar.  Rasche Bereitstellung von Jahresabschlüssen 2019 und Liquiditätsplanung gefordert.  Jahresmitte: Zwischenzahlen  Ratingsysteme müssen neue „kalibriert“ werden  Verstärkung des Trends hin zu möglichst aktuellem Datenmaterial:  Dabei Fokus auf Liquidität und Liquiditätsplanung  Unterstützung des Lieferanten (des Versicherungsnehmers) hilfreich (bis notwendig) bei der Beschaffung des Datenmaterials  Fristverlängerungen des Gesetzgebers zur Aufstellung des Jahresabschlusses kontraproduktiv: Erschwerung der Recherche des Lieferanten - 8 - Register Informations- gespräche Informationen von versicherten Lieferanten Zahlungs- erfahrungspools „Big Data“ … Versicherer A Versicherer B Versicherer … Aktualität
  9. 9. COVID-19 – II  Staatliche „Schutzschirme“ führen zu nationaler Fragmentierung des Kreditversicherungsmarktes, auch in den Portefeuilles der Kreditversicherer - 9 -  Schutzschirme sind staatliche Rückgarantien einzelner Nationalstaaten für Versicherungsnehmer und Kreditversicherer im eigenen Land.  Zielsetzung: Ein Unternehmen, dem es per 31.12.2019 gut ging und das durch COVID-19 in Schieflage gerät, soll weiterhin versichert werden. Quelle: Atradius, FECMA, 26.08.2020 Lieferant A (Österreich) Kein Schutzschirm Lieferant B (Deutschland) Schutzschirm Lieferant A und Lieferant B sind Versicherungsnehmer desselben Kreditversicherers Abnehmer C (Österreich)
  10. 10. COVID-19 – III - 10 -  Kreditversicherung hält was sie verspricht, muss aber verstärkt gemanagt werden:  Datenerhebung (und Kreditgespräch bei Schlüsselkunden)  Entwicklung von Kundenanschreiben zur Informationserhebung  Erklären, warum Informationen notwendig sind.  Benötigte Information erklären.  Verfügbar auf Deutsch & Englisch.  Aktive Diskussion mit Risk Underwriting https://acic.at/news/news-archiv/covid- 19-aufrechterhaltung-von- kreditlimiten.html
  11. 11. COVID-19 – IV - 11 -  Kreditversicherung hält was sie verspricht, muss aber verstärkt gemanagt werden:  Kombination mit anderen Kreditversicherungslösungen:  Erweiterung bestehender Kreditversicherungslösungen (Top Up-Versicherung)  Nutzung staatlicher Deckungsmöglichkeiten für Exportgeschäfte – auch für „marktfähige“ Länder (insb. EU) bis Versicherer A Top Up-Versicher B Kreditlimite Zusätzliche Kreditlimite Höhere Kreditlimitkapazität Lieferant OeKB Absicherung von Einzel- geschäften & Rahmenverträgen
  12. 12. A.C.I.C. Kreditversicherungsmakler GmbH 1010 Wien, Neutorgasse 13 Tel. +43 1 367 0853 0 Fax +43 1 253 3033 3461 Mag. (FH) Christoph Zawadil +43 664 248 1760 zawadil@acic.at - 12 - Mail office@acic.at | www.acic.at

