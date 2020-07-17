Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP ACCELERATOR JULY, 2020 Dr. Pankaj Gupta Head – ACCESS Health Digital digital.health@accessh.org
Minimal Viable Product Deﬁnitions (MVP), for various care delivery settings across primary, secondary, tertiary and health...
Helping the industry converge and transition smoothly from nonstandard healthcare industry to a standardized, open yet sec...
Cohort 1 SEA Members Primary Care- Public Health Delivery Primary Care- Private Health Delivery Secondary care-Hospital In...
Disease Management Data Analytics/Health Insurance Microservice Open source Diagnostic Solutions Telemedicine Platform Ele...
BOOTCAMP 1 DELHI 2019
BOOTCAMP 2 PUNE 2020
E-OBJECTS BASED ON FHIR RESOURCES FOR DATA POINT LEVEL INTEROPERABILITY: PROVIDER TO PAYER AND PROVIDER TO PROVIDER OPD eO...
Header (Information about facility, provider and beneficiary/patient Clinical Brief(Active Allergies, Active complaints, c...
DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX MICROSERVICES DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA E...
Payers, Providers & State EHRs/Fiduciaries New HDIS built using microservices New HDIS Products will build the Standards i...
• Open Body of Digital Health Insights and Knowledge, is an Opensource digital health community run by ACCESS Health Digit...
THANKS! Dr Pankaj Gupta Head – ACCESS Health Digital digital.health@accessh.org Twitter: @pankajguptadr, @accesshdigital L...
  1. 1. SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP ACCELERATOR JULY, 2020 Dr. Pankaj Gupta Head – ACCESS Health Digital digital.health@accessh.org
  2. 2. Minimal Viable Product Deﬁnitions (MVP), for various care delivery settings across primary, secondary, tertiary and health insurance segments. Mentorship, to provide technical and functional mentorship for implementation of the Minimal Viable Products (MVPs) into the partner products and help build the micro services and Application Programming Interface (APIs) together with the product teams of the (SEA) community. NHA’s Market Access Program, NHA-MAP will act as a catalyst for providing market access in terms of positioning the certified quality products from SEAfor POCs & relevant request for proposals (RFPs), Tenders from NHA’s network hospitals & Business Partners/States . Stamp of Conﬁdence, ACCESS Health Digital (AHD), SEA will put its stamp on the products that adopt the MVPs. SEA will strongly position the early adopters in its network as National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) Standards compliantproducts. Access Health Digital intends to facilitate the Social Entrepreneurship Accelerator (SEA) community through: Testing as per STQC and FDA Models SEA + NHA MAP Collaboration| Key Objectives Building blocks as per NDHB
  3. 3. Helping the industry converge and transition smoothly from nonstandard healthcare industry to a standardized, open yet secure Industry Accelerate adoption of the NDHB standards and other Government of India notified digital health standards including MDDS, SNOMED, EHR, FHIR Drive a federated, technology model that can provide required freedom of choice across different stakeholders yet ensures common standards across the country Overview | Social Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (SEA)
  4. 4. Cohort 1 SEA Members Primary Care- Public Health Delivery Primary Care- Private Health Delivery Secondary care-Hospital Information System/CRM /EMR
  5. 5. Disease Management Data Analytics/Health Insurance Microservice Open source Diagnostic Solutions Telemedicine Platform Electronic Health Record Platform
  6. 6. BOOTCAMP 1 DELHI 2019
  7. 7. BOOTCAMP 2 PUNE 2020
  8. 8. E-OBJECTS BASED ON FHIR RESOURCES FOR DATA POINT LEVEL INTEROPERABILITY: PROVIDER TO PAYER AND PROVIDER TO PROVIDER OPD eObjects E-Prescription E-Referral IPD eObjects E-Preauth Request E-Claim E-Discharge Summary Provider Payment E-Provider payment E-Payment Remittance Advice CHAPTER 5 - Reimagining India’s Digital Health Landscape: “Wiring” the Indian Health Sector ACCESS Health [Prof Dennis Streveler and Dr Pankaj Gupta] first wrote the concept of eObjects in NITI Aayog Theme papers, Health System for a NEW India: Building Blocks, Delhi, India, 2019. Book by NITI Aayog | Health Systems For New India: Building Blocks *Released Nov 2019
  9. 9. Header (Information about facility, provider and beneficiary/patient Clinical Brief(Active Allergies, Active complaints, comorbidities, Active Diagnosis), Prescriptions (Ordered Rx, Labs with result, Procedures) Doctor’s Advice for admission/follow up Provider e-Object • E-ENCOUNTER NOTE • E-PRESCRIPTION • E-REFERRAL • E-DISCHARGE Payer e-Object • E-PREAUTHORIZATION • E-CLAIM • E-DISCHARGE • E-PROVIDER PAYMENT Header (Information about the payer, provider, plan/scheme identifiers, beneficiary identifiers) Plan details( plan ID/no./policy no.) Facility details(facility ID, specialty, treating doctor) Treatment details (procedures, medications, investigations, admission details) Referral details Claim cost (package cost, service cost, IRDA bill buckets, standard bill e-Objects: E Claim & Provider e-Objects
  10. 10. DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX MICROSERVICES DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX MICROSERVICES MODULES DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX DATA ELEMENT XXX MODULES HDIS MVP DATA ELEMENTS >> MICROSERVICES >> HDIS MVP
  11. 11. Payers, Providers & State EHRs/Fiduciaries New HDIS built using microservices New HDIS Products will build the Standards in the Information model using HDD& microservices 100 % compliant & Interoperable Payers, Providers & State EHRs/Fiduciaries LEGACY PROVIDERS SYSTEM HDIS BOLT-ON- Eobjects + Translator Bolt-On is the best solution for Existing HDIS vendors Minimum required for interoperability HDIS = Healthcare Delivery Information Systems Payers & Providers– Private & public Provider Market SAND BOX FOR STANDARD e- OBJECTS Sand Box will produce the specifications and the test environment Payers & Providers– Private & public Provider Market SAND BOX FOR STANDARD e- OBJECTS Recommended Technical Approaches for NDHB complied , Interoperable Products
  12. 12. • Open Body of Digital Health Insights and Knowledge, is an Opensource digital health community run by ACCESS Health Digital [AHD], a Division of ACCESS Health International [AHI]. • To date we have published 9 blog posts and requirements in public domain. • We release a new document for the community every Friday OpenBodhik: Our Blog Post Documents Published So Far: 1. MDDS for Health Standards Published in XSD Formats 2. National Health Facility Registry - Concept Note www.openbodhik.in/2020/06/national-health-facility-registry.html 3. Doctors Registry Of India – Concept Note /www.openbodhik.in/2020/06/doctors-registry-of-india-concept-note.html 4. HDIS MVP Microservices Published /www.openbodhik.in/2020/06/hdis-mvp-microservices-published.html 5. National Formulary of India (NFI) http://www.openbodhik.in/2020/05/blog-post.html 6. Health Systems for a New India: eObjects Building Blocks http://www.openbodhik.in/2020/04/ 7. Provider eObjects Published http://www.openbodhik.in/2020/04/provider-eobjects-published.html 8. ACCESS Health India Perspectives: Digital Will Drive Access to Healthcare-health-india-perspectives.html 9. India Leads the Way in Digital Health//www.openbodhik.in/2020/04/india-leads-way-in-digital-health.html OpenBodhik: Blog Post by Access Health International
  13. 13. THANKS! Dr Pankaj Gupta Head – ACCESS Health Digital digital.health@accessh.org Twitter: @pankajguptadr, @accesshdigital LinkedIn: drpankajgupta, accesshdigital

