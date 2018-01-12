Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIMPLEX : DF3220 , : Dimplex North America Ltd. , ! , ! . 7208690100REV01 RU
1. !" #$%&"'%( !" ) * , (+$%& ! #& ,-. : • / ! #", !% $ +( ! &" ) * ()&- . • %( "! 0 &%#! %#!" & *$ ( & $ %( ) & ' * + & *...
8 9 , : ; < ( ' ) % " ! " " ) , : 1. ( ' ) ! . 2. * " ! . " ! ' ! % % . $ ! " . + ! , " , , , ' " ' , " ! , % ' 0,9 % . 3....
: # , " ' . : , % $ , " , : , % $ , ! ' ' , ' % % , " . = 7 , < / ' , % , , , " . $ ! , ! $ 1. , , " ! $ ! ' ' , . - ! $ 1...
1 ) ' 230 . - ' ' ' , " ' % . - ' ' " ' , ' " " " ' ! . ' % " ' ' , ' ! . #" ', , % ! , , % % % , " ', ' , ) % . , ' ' ' '...
$ 2 2 -! ' 0 2. # " ( . " ). / ' Dimplex, ' , 8 : $ 3 203 1014 811 876 1282 317.5 3. #" ', (/$/ +3 1 /+4 $#1 -&- #($ +/ 5 ...
; ( ' ! % ! ( 4). A. & ( +1 )&- ! &" - +)&- ! &" On/Off ( ./ .) -" 3-% ! ! . B. 3-3$%' 0 % +1 )&- ! &" , %2% $ (& Remote -...
; 9 ($ 5) 1. - , " ' ! , " . 2. ' 2 " AAA ' ! ( ! ). 3. # ' ', % “ " ” . 4. # , " . / ' ! ' “BAT” (7 ), ' " , " " ' ! . 2 ...
= 7 7 ($ 6) # ', ' # ', ' ' # ', ' ' ' Puriﬁre TM ( / ! / / ( ' - # ' ' # ' # ' # ' ' Puriﬁre TM 8 ' Puriﬁre TM 8 ' Puriﬁr...
1. “ & * / 2 ( )&/ +)&” , " ' ! . 2. “ #)% !" $& * ”, " ' ' . 3. “ * & !" $& * ”, " ', ' ' . < 1. “ & * / 2 ( )&/ +)&” , "...
- ) , ' " , " , ) % . " ! ! , ' , ' ' , ', , 5 . + , ! % , ' ' , % . ( , ) % ! , 9 ) ' . : : : 4 " E-14 (« ' »), ' 60 . < ...
: : : : 2 E-14 (« »), ' 25 . < 9 8 8 > 25 !. : : 1. - . 2. 2 , % % ' . 3. . 4. , . $ 10 = PURIFIRE™ % , % , ' Purifire™, ,...
- ! " . ( , % , % ' ', % ' . . ' ! % ! ' '. " ' " . : ' ' , % % . ' " . 1111
9 8 ; Dimplex Electric ! , ! ! ! ! . + " ', ! ! ' ! ' ! , " " (*). ! ' % , , " . + " " ' 6 . , ! " ! . ! ' " , ', ', , , "...
Инструкция к камину dimplex_multifire

