“EXTRACTION AND IDENTIFICATION OF PHYTOCHEMICAL CONSTITUENT OF Aristolochia INDICA” Presented by- Abhisek Misra Under the ...
INTRODUCTION  Name Of The Plant (Biological Name):- Aristolochia indica L. Family:- Aristolochiaceae Region:- Southern ...
MATERIALS A. Aristolochia indica plant – Stem part is obtained from the forest of Bankura district of West Bengal. B. Solv...
PREPARATION OF PLANT SPECIMEN  The process of preparing herbarium specimens can be divided into three stages:- 1) Collect...
STAGES OF PREPARING HARBERIUM SPECIMEN The process of preparing herbarium specimens by 3 stages are described below 1) Col...
EXTRACTION METHOD The main extraction method for this process are:- a) Petroleum Ether Extraction b) Choloroform Extracti...
PETROLEUM ETHER EXTRACTION At first take 500ml of petroleum ether. Then the stem part of the supplied plant is dipped into...
CHOLOROFORM EXTRACTION At first take 500ml of chloroform. Then the stem part of the supplied plant is dipped into the solv...
METHANOL EXTRACTION At first take 500ml of methanol. Then the stem part of the supplied plant is dipped into the solvent s...
Water & methanol(50:50) extraction  In this process of extraction at first a mixture of methanol and water is prepared in...
Identification test The tests for this process are these :- 1. Test for alkaloids 2. Test for glycosides 3. Test for tanni...
Alkaloid test 1) Dragendroff test: - 1 ml of Dragendroffs reagent (potassium bismuth iodide solution) + crude product= An ...
Glycoside test Borntrager’s test: - The crude product + dilute sulphuric acid (boiled ,filter and cooled) The filtrate is...
Tannin test Gelatin test:- solution of tannin + aqueous solution of gelatin + sodium chloride A white buff coloured preci...
Saponnin test  1ml crude product +5ml aquous solvent (shake for 15 min) soap like foaming indicates the presence of sapon...
Chromatographic method  PRINCIPLE- ADSORPTION  SOLVENT USED- 1. Benzene: chloroform: petroleum-ether (6:3:1) 2. Benzene:...
Result and Discussion Test petroleum ether Chloroform methanol water- methanol Alkaloid test Mayer”s test (-)ve (-)ve (-)v...
Result and DiscussionTest petroleum ether Chloroform methanol water- methanol Saponin test (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve Fig. 6 ...
Discussion • After performing the above experiment we found that the water-methanol extract was give (+) ve result in Maye...
Conclusion Different types of extract are obtained successfully and phytochemical constuents are identified by different c...
References  Attarde SS, Apte KG (2013), Studies on antivenom activity of Aristolochia indica plant extract, International...
 Umamaheshwari S. (2012), an evaluation and comparative studies of root extract of Aristolochia indica and antibiotics on...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. “EXTRACTION AND IDENTIFICATION OF PHYTOCHEMICAL CONSTITUENT OF Aristolochia INDICA” Presented by- Abhisek Misra Under the supervision of Dr. Kazi Asraf Ali, Assistant Professor, Dr. B. C. Roy College of Pharmacy & A.H.S , Durgapur
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Name Of The Plant (Biological Name):- Aristolochia indica L. Family:- Aristolochiaceae Region:- Southern India (Kerala) & Srilanka Genus:- Aristolochia Species:-indica Colour :- Greenish Whitish Active Constituent:- Aristolochic Acid Uses:- used in Ayurvedic, Sidda and Homeopathy systems of medicines. Roots are widely used in joint pains and seeds in inflammation, dry cough and dyspepsia. Also used as an antidote for snake poisoning & as a blood purifier.
  3. 3. MATERIALS A. Aristolochia indica plant – Stem part is obtained from the forest of Bankura district of West Bengal. B. Solvent like petroleum ether, Chloroform, Methanol, mixture of water and methanol (50:50). C. Distillation apparatus for solvent recovery. D. glass apparatus like conical flask, round bottom flask, condencer, test tube. E. chemicals for identification like sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid, amonia.
  4. 4. PREPARATION OF PLANT SPECIMEN  The process of preparing herbarium specimens can be divided into three stages:- 1) Collection of the plant material in the field 2) Drying and pressing herbarium specimens 3) Botanical identification of the species and mounting the specimens A.Indica Dried Mounted on paper sheet Herbarium transported Stored in special drawers Identified
  5. 5. STAGES OF PREPARING HARBERIUM SPECIMEN The process of preparing herbarium specimens by 3 stages are described below 1) Collection of the plant material in the field 2) Drying and pressing herbarium specimens 3) Botanical identification of the species and mounting the specimens
  6. 6. EXTRACTION METHOD The main extraction method for this process are:- a) Petroleum Ether Extraction b) Choloroform Extraction c) Methanol Extraction d) Water & Methanol Extraction (50:50)
  7. 7. PETROLEUM ETHER EXTRACTION At first take 500ml of petroleum ether. Then the stem part of the supplied plant is dipped into the solvent system and kept overnight. On next day the mixture solvent system was transferred into the distillation apparatus to carry on the distillation process so that we can recover the solvent system and also get the crude product. The recovered petroleum ether transferred into the jar. This process is repeated for 3 times to get the crude product. Fig. 1 Distillation process
  8. 8. CHOLOROFORM EXTRACTION At first take 500ml of chloroform. Then the stem part of the supplied plant is dipped into the solvent system and kept overnight. On next day, the mixture solvent system is transferred into the distillation apparatus to carry on the distillation process so that we can recover the solvent system and also get the crude product. The recovered Chloroform transferred into the jar. This process is repeated for 3 times to get the Crude product. Fig. 2 Chloroform extract
  9. 9. METHANOL EXTRACTION At first take 500ml of methanol. Then the stem part of the supplied plant is dipped into the solvent system and kept overnight. On next day, the mixture solvent system is transferred into the distillation apparatus to carry on the distillation process so that we can recover the solvent system and also get the crude product. The recovered methanol transferred into the jar. This process is repeated for 3 times to get the crude product. Fig. 3 Methanol Recovery
  10. 10. Water & methanol(50:50) extraction  In this process of extraction at first a mixture of methanol and water is prepared in the ratio of 50:50 then the stem part of the supplied plant are dipped into that mixture and left for over night .on the next day The water methanol extraction is carried out in rotary evaporator. In this process the methanol solvent is recovered from the mixture so that we can get the crude product.
  11. 11. Identification test The tests for this process are these :- 1. Test for alkaloids 2. Test for glycosides 3. Test for tannins 4. Saponin Test 5. Chromatographic Method
  12. 12. Alkaloid test 1) Dragendroff test: - 1 ml of Dragendroffs reagent (potassium bismuth iodide solution) + crude product= An orange-red precipitate. 2) Mayer’s test :- 1 ml of Mayer’s reagent (potassium mercuric iodide solution) + crude product= Whitish or cream colour precipitate. 3) Hager’s test :- 3 ml of Hager’s reagent(saturated aqueous solution of picric acid) + crude product = Yellow colour precipitate 1) Wagner’s test :- 2 ml of Wagner’s reagent (iodine in potassium iodide) + crude product = Reddish brown colour precipitate. Fig. 4 Alkaloid test
  13. 13. Glycoside test Borntrager’s test: - The crude product + dilute sulphuric acid (boiled ,filter and cooled) The filtrate is extracted with chloroform or benzene + dilute ammonia The ammonical layer becomes pink to red. Modified Anthraquinones test: - 1ml of drug + 5ml of 5% solution of ferric chloride + 5ml dilute hydrochloric acid (heat on water-bath for 5 minutes, cooled and shake gently) + organic solvent like benzene (Separate the organic solvent layer) + equal volume of dilute ammonia A pinkish red colour is formed in ammonical layer.
  14. 14. Tannin test Gelatin test:- solution of tannin + aqueous solution of gelatin + sodium chloride A white buff coloured precipitate is formed.  Phenazone test:- A mixture of aqueous extract of a drug and sodium acid phosphate is heated and cooled and filtered. A solution of phenazone is added to the filtrate. A bulky coloured precipitate is formed. Match stick test (Catechin test):- A match stick is dipped in aqueous plant extract, dried near burner and moistened with concentrated hydrochloric acid. On warming near flame, the matchstick wood turns pink or red due to formation of phloroglucinol.
  15. 15. Saponnin test  1ml crude product +5ml aquous solvent (shake for 15 min) soap like foaming indicates the presence of saponin.
  16. 16. Chromatographic method  PRINCIPLE- ADSORPTION  SOLVENT USED- 1. Benzene: chloroform: petroleum-ether (6:3:1) 2. Benzene: chloroform: ether acetate (6:3:1) 3. Benzene: chloroform: ether acetate: methanol: water (3:3:2:1.5:0.5) Fig. 5 TLC Spot detection in UV chamber
  17. 17. Result and Discussion Test petroleum ether Chloroform methanol water- methanol Alkaloid test Mayer”s test (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve (+)ve Hager’s test (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve (+)ve Wagner’s test (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve Dragendroff’s test (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve Tannin test Match stick test (+)ve (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve Glycoside test Borntrager’s test (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve Modified Borntrager’s test (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve
  18. 18. Result and DiscussionTest petroleum ether Chloroform methanol water- methanol Saponin test (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve (-)ve Fig. 6 Representation of TLC using different solvent
  19. 19. Discussion • After performing the above experiment we found that the water-methanol extract was give (+) ve result in Mayer’s test and Hager’s test. So it confirms the presence of alkaloids. In case of petroleum ether, it shows the (+) ve result in match stick test. So it confirms the presence of tannin.
  20. 20. Conclusion Different types of extract are obtained successfully and phytochemical constuents are identified by different chemical tests like test for alkaloids, test for glycosides, test for saponins and test for tannins. Chromatographic evaluation test showed a distinguished spot on the TLC plate which indicated that chemical constuents are there.
  21. 21. References  Attarde SS, Apte KG (2013), Studies on antivenom activity of Aristolochia indica plant extract, International Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemical Research 5(3): 168-172.  Faisal M. et al. (2015), Pharmacognostical, phyotochemical and toxicity profile of flower of Ishwari - Aristolochia indica, The Journal of Phytopharmacology, 4(3): 133-138.  Hossen M. et al. (2014), Phytochemical and biological investigations on Aristolochia indica, Der Pharma Chemica, 6(3): 332-338. Mall Mridula et al. (2011), Pharmacognostical and phytochemical investigation of aerial parts of Aristolochia indica, International journal research and publication, 2(4): 1282-1285. Remya M et al. (2016), Direct regeneration and bioactive components in A. Tangala,
  22. 22.  Umamaheshwari S. (2012), an evaluation and comparative studies of root extract of Aristolochia indica and antibiotics on Escherichia Coli, 5(3); Journal of pharmaceutical and scientific innovation, (6): 61-63.  Pramod V. Pattar (2012), In vitro Regeneration of Plantlets from Leaf and Nodal explants of Aristolochia indica, Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine, 488-493.  Ramachandran et al. (2008), Effect of Aristolochia indica on diuretics induced gout, Pharmacologyonline 1: 304-308.  Reddy Pooja et al. (2015), Preclinical Evaluation of Anxiolytic Activity of Aristolochia Indica, Scholars Academic Journal of Pharmacy, 5(1): 6-8.
  23. 23. THANK YOU

