Revolt of 1857 class 8 History cbse

A Preview The uprising of 1857 was an important landmark in the history of India. It marked the beginning of the country's...
CAUSES OF THE REVOLT COURSE OF THE REVOLT LEADERS IMPACTS WHY IT BECAME A FAILURE? REFERENCE
•POLITICAL •SOCIAL •ECONOMIC •RELIGIOUS •ADMINISTRATIVE •MILITARY •& IMMEDIATE CAUSES
1. Lord Dalhousie's policy of annexation and the Doctrine of Lapse had made the Indian rulers angry and insecure.
2. The Muslim feelings had been badly hurt when, after the death of Bahadur Shah II, Lord Canning took away regal titles
British began to interfere with the local religious and social customs. To put an end to evil customs, even the abolition ...
The passing of Act XXI of 1850, which enabled converts to inherit ancestral property, was naturally interpreted as a conc...
1.The adverse effects of the Industrial Revolution on the Indian economy was also being felt. 2. British economic policies...
3.Indian handicrafts completely collapsed and the craftsman were impoverished, Poverty increased 4. India became a marke...
1. Hindus and Muslims were forced into Christianity. 2. Superior civil and military officers abused the name of Ram and Mu...
4. The Religious Disabilities (1850) Act modified Hindu customs. 5.The introduction of telegraphy, railways and the spre...
While the princes lived in an atmosphere of insecurity, the landed aristocracy had been alienated .The working of the exce...
The British administrators failed to realize that there was a traditional bond between the talukdars and their retainers ...
1.There was immense discrimination between Indian and English soldiers. 2. Less salaries were given, and no promotion. 3. ...
The introduction of new cartridge, greased with cow's fat and lard defiled both the Hindu and Muslim Sepoys. This roused a...
1. Who introduced the doctrine of lapse? 2. Who took away the regal titles? 3. In which year the Sati was abolished? 4. Wh...
1.Lord Dalhousie. 2.Lord Canning 3.1829 4.Introduction of the new cartridges 5.1857
On 29 March 1857, Mangal Pandey of the 34th Infantry at Barrackput called upon his fellow sepoys to revolt against the use...
Soon the Indian civilians from the city joined the mutineers and made their way towards the European living quarters. Bef...
It was marked by merciless savagery. women and children were slaughtered on both sides cities were sacked, villages burnt ...
It turned into a war of independence.  The Sepoys became successful in replacing the British rule by a political system ...
•Lack of planning and organization • Military deficiencies * Limited geographical expense * Lack of broad-based support * ...
*End of the East India Company’s rule in India. *British Crown took over the Indian Administration. *Revolt paved the way ...
  1. 1. A Preview The uprising of 1857 was an important landmark in the history of India. It marked the beginning of the country's struggle for freedom after a century of uninterrupted foreign domination.
  2. 2. CAUSES OF THE REVOLT COURSE OF THE REVOLT LEADERS IMPACTS WHY IT BECAME A FAILURE? REFERENCE
  3. 3. •POLITICAL •SOCIAL •ECONOMIC •RELIGIOUS •ADMINISTRATIVE •MILITARY •& IMMEDIATE CAUSES
  4. 4. 1. Lord Dalhousie's policy of annexation and the Doctrine of Lapse had made the Indian rulers angry and insecure. a. The Rani of Jhansi Lakshmibai, was not allowed to adopt a son. b.Regal titles of the Nawabs of Carnatic and Tanjore were abolished. c.The imperial title of the Moghul Emperor was discontinued after Bahadur Shah II. d. The pension of Nana Saheb (Peshwa Baji Rao II's adopted son) was stopped. Political Causes
  5. 5. 2. The Muslim feelings had been badly hurt when, after the death of Bahadur Shah II, Lord Canning took away regal titles and ancestral Moghul palaces. 3. Thousands of soldiers, civilians and nobles became unemployed when the English, under Lord Dalhousie, annexed Oudh. Corruption and inefficiency in the administration further created political unrest and the Indians wanted to get rid of the British.
  6. 6. British began to interfere with the local religious and social customs. To put an end to evil customs, even the abolition of Sati (1829) was not welcomed by the mass of the people. The teaching of the Bible was introduced in some Government schools,and orphans and victims of calamities were often converted to Christianity.
  7. 7. The passing of Act XXI of 1850, which enabled converts to inherit ancestral property, was naturally interpreted as a concession to Christian converts. Another unpopular act was the one of 1856, permitting Hindu widows to remarry.
  8. 8. 1.The adverse effects of the Industrial Revolution on the Indian economy was also being felt. 2. British economic policies in India worked against the interests of Indian trade and industry.
  9. 9. 3.Indian handicrafts completely collapsed and the craftsman were impoverished, Poverty increased 4. India became a market place for finished goods from England. 5. The British drained India of her wealth and all her natural resources.
  10. 10. 1. Hindus and Muslims were forced into Christianity. 2. Superior civil and military officers abused the name of Ram and Muhammad. 3. Idolatry was denounced. Hindu gods and goddesses ridiculed.
  11. 11. 4. The Religious Disabilities (1850) Act modified Hindu customs. 5.The introduction of telegraphy, railways and the spread of western education, caused suspicion and fear. 6.The Indians were convinced that the English were conspiring to convert them to Christianity.
  12. 12. While the princes lived in an atmosphere of insecurity, the landed aristocracy had been alienated .The working of the excessive taxation ruined the landlord and peasant alike. The power of the money -lenders were growing under the new system.As a result of this 'agrarian revolution' village communities were broken up.
  13. 13. The British administrators failed to realize that there was a traditional bond between the talukdars and their retainers and they all blamed the alien rulers for their impoverishment.
  14. 14. 1.There was immense discrimination between Indian and English soldiers. 2. Less salaries were given, and no promotion. 3. Forced to travel across the sea. 4.The sepoys were required to serve in areas away from their homes without payment. sepoy
  15. 15. The introduction of new cartridge, greased with cow's fat and lard defiled both the Hindu and Muslim Sepoys. This roused a storm of indignation and kindled the embers of discontent. Quiz
  16. 16. 1. Who introduced the doctrine of lapse? 2. Who took away the regal titles? 3. In which year the Sati was abolished? 4. What became the immediate reason for the revolt? 5. In which year the revolt was started? Answers
  17. 17. 1.Lord Dalhousie. 2.Lord Canning 3.1829 4.Introduction of the new cartridges 5.1857
  18. 18. On 29 March 1857, Mangal Pandey of the 34th Infantry at Barrackput called upon his fellow sepoys to revolt against the use of the new cartridges. He was arrested and on 8 April he was hanged to death. On 9 May 1857, a revolt broke out in Meerut.
  19. 19. Soon the Indian civilians from the city joined the mutineers and made their way towards the European living quarters. Before the next morning, about 50 Europeans had been killed.
  20. 20. It was marked by merciless savagery. women and children were slaughtered on both sides cities were sacked, villages burnt and people slaughtered. .
  21. 21. It turned into a war of independence.  The Sepoys became successful in replacing the British rule by a political system indigenous to the soil
  22. 22. •Lack of planning and organization • Military deficiencies * Limited geographical expense * Lack of broad-based support * Traitorous Indian princes TURN TO NEXT
  23. 23. *End of the East India Company’s rule in India. *British Crown took over the Indian Administration. *Revolt paved the way for the rise of the modern national movement Click here
  24. 24. http://www.geocities.com/Broadway/Alley/54 43/indmut.htm http://www.historyofindia.com/mutiny.html http://www.proxsa.org/history/1857.html http://www.encyclopedia.com/printable/3277 8.html http://www.innotts.co.uk/~allenc/lakshmiba i/completedoc.html
  25. 25. 1.MS ENCARTA 2000 2.CLIPART 3.WORLD BOOK OF ENCYCLOPEDIA
  26. 26. u may pl mail your suggestions to: abdulshumz@hotmail.com

