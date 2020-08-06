Agriculture, Geography class 10 cbse

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1
Agriculture is a primary activity which produces most of the food that we consume . The art and science of cultivating soi...
* India is an agriculturally important country. * Two-thirds of its population is engaged in agricultural activities. * Ag...
 1. Small land holdings: 1/3 is less than half a hectare.  2. low yield per hectare.  3. dependence upon rain:- only 25...
PLOUGHING
>Extensive Agriculture. >Intensive Agriculture. >Plantation Agriculture. >Commercial Agriculture. >Subsistence Agriculture > Mixed Farming
* Where land is plentiful- * less population- * Modern farming- machines * less labour- * large farms * eg: USA, Canada, Russia.
* Subsistence farming- less farm land- high population- huge capital & labor- high bio chemical inputs & irrigation.
A large scale- one crop farming resembling factory production- based on capital investment and application of modern scien...
Farming in which the farmer grows the crops with the sole aim of selling the products for commercial purpose. higher dozes of modern inputs- HYVs, fertilizers, pesticides.
Raise variety of crops- Cultivation & rearing animals. Eg: Europe, W. USA.
Farming in which the main production is consumed by the farmer's household. By poor farmers- small size- no modern facilities- low production- "slash & burn" type in some regions.
Ancient method- for maintaining fertility- Then abandons land- crops: maize, millets & vegitables.
India has three cropping seasons- >Rabi. >Kharif. >Zaid.
Kharief  Rabi  zaid
CROP SEASONS 1. Kharif crop seasons[June,July to October] Crops – rice ,Maize, Jawar, Bajara,cotton Ground nut ,Moong, 2. ...
Rabi crops are sown in winter from October-December & harvested in summer from April –June. Some of the important rabi cro...
The season which begins on the outslaught of the Monsoon in India. These are harvested in September-October. Important cro...
In between the rabi and kharif season , there is a short season during the summer months known as zaid season . The crops ...
 Abolished zamindary system  consolidation of land holdings  wide spread use of radio/ TV  crop insurance against loss...
Coffee Plantation in São João do Manhuaçu City - Minas Gerais State - Brazil.
* Agriculture is an age-old economic activity in our country. * Over these years, cultivation methods have changed signifi...
* is practised on small patches of land with the help of primitive tools and family/community labour. • depends upon monso...
* The main characteristic of this type of farming is the use of higher doses of modern inputs, e.g. high yielding variety ...
Intensive subsistence farming This type of farming is practised in areas of high population pressure on land. It is labour...
• a type of commercial farming. • a single crop is grown on a large area. • Plantations cover large tracts of land, using ...
In India, tea, coffee, rubber, sugarcane, banana, etc.. are important plantation crops. Tea in Assam and North Bengal, cof...
CROPS • A variety of food and non food crops are grown in different parts of the country depending upon the variations in ...
RICE WHEAT MAIZE MILLET
30 abdul shumz
* the staple food crop of a majority of the people in India. * the second largest producer of rice in the world after Chin...
abdul shumz 32
abdul shumz 33
34 abdul shumz
35 abdul shumz
37 abdul shumz
* the second most important cereal crop. • It is the main food crop, in north and north-western part of the country. • a r...
Wheat Cultivation
Distribution of Wheat
* Jowar, bajra and ragi are the important millets grown in India. * known as coarse grains, they have very high nutritiona...
•a crop which is used both as food and fodder. It is a kharif crop which requires temperature between 21°C to 27°C and gro...
* the largest producer as well as the consumer of pulses in the world. * the major source of protein in a vegetarian diet....
5 types: Cereals, pulses, fiber crops, beverage crops, cash crops.
FIBRES AND BEVERAGE CROPS  Cotton  Jute  Beverage Crops  Tea  Coffee
Food Crops other than Grains Sugarcane: * It grows well in hot and humid climate with a temperature of 21°C to 27°C and an...
•India is the largest producer of oilseeds in the world. try. * Main oil-seeds produced in India are groundnut, mustard, c...
A tractor ploughing an alfalfa field
 A field of ripening barley
Groundnut, sunflower and mustard are ready to be harvested in the field
In the l9th century improved farming methods and invention of farm equipments brought remarkable changes in the developmen...
Tea: Tea cultivation is an example of plantation agriculture. The tea plant grows well in tropical and sub- tropical clima...
* India produces about four per cent of the world’s coffee production. • Indian coffee is known in the world for its good ...
-an equatorial crop, it is also grown in tropical and sub-tropical areas. - It requires moist and humid climate with rainf...
Cotton, jute, hemp and natural silk Fibre are the four major fibre crops grown in India Rearing of silk worms for the production of silk fibre is known as sericulture.
* India is believed to be the original home of the cotton * Cotton is one of the main raw materials for cotton textile ind...
abdul shumz 57 *- It is known as the golden fibre. *- Jute grows well on well-drained fertile soils in the flood plains wh...
Coffee Plantation
Tools used in the early phase
61 abdul shumz
  1.
  Agriculture is a primary activity which produces most of the food that we consume . The art and science of cultivating soils , raising crops and rearing live stock not excluding fishing and forest is known as agriculture.
  3. 3. * India is an agriculturally important country. * Two-thirds of its population is engaged in agricultural activities. * Agriculture is a primary activity, which produces most of the food we that consume. * Besides food grains, it also produces raw material for various industries.
  4. 4.  1. Small land holdings: 1/3 is less than half a hectare.  2. low yield per hectare.  3. dependence upon rain:- only 25% under irrigation.  4. subsistence farming  5. orthodox peasantry.  6. low soil fertility & less productivity  7. shift of products( from food crops to cash crops)  8 decrease in N S Area.  9. soil degradation  10. periodic scarcity of water  11. inadequate storage, marketing.abdul shumz4
  5. 5. PLOUGHING
  6. 6. >Extensive Agriculture. >Intensive Agriculture. >Plantation Agriculture. >Commercial Agriculture. >Subsistence Agriculture > Mixed Farming 6 abdul shumz
  7. 7. * Where land is plentiful- * less population- * Modern farming- machines * less labour- * large farms * eg: USA, Canada, Russia. 7 abdul shumz
  8. 8. * Subsistence farming- less farm land- high population- huge capital & labor- high bio chemical inputs & irrigation. 8 abdul shumz
  9. 9. A large scale- one crop farming resembling factory production- based on capital investment and application of modern science and technology in cultivating, processing and marketing the final products. By britsh in colonies- crops: tea, coffee, cocoa, rubber, spices, sugarcane, apple, orange. 9 abdul shumz
  10. 10. Farming in which the farmer grows the crops with the sole aim of selling the products for commercial purpose. higher dozes of modern inputs- HYVs, fertilizers, pesticides. 10 abdul shumz
  11. 11. Raise variety of crops- Cultivation & rearing animals. Eg: Europe, W. USA. 11 abdul shumz
  12. 12. Farming in which the main production is consumed by the farmer’s household. By poor farmers- small size- no modern facilities- low production- “slash & burn” type in some regions. 12 abdul shumz
  13. 13. Ancient method- for maintaining fertility- Then abandons land- crops: maize, millets & vegitables. 13 abdul shumz
  14. 14. India has three cropping seasons- >Rabi. >Kharif. >Zaid. 14 abdul shumz
  15. 15. Kharief  Rabi  zaid
  16. 16. CROP SEASONS 1. Kharif crop seasons[June,July to October] Crops – rice ,Maize, Jawar, Bajara,cotton Ground nut ,Moong, 2. Rabi crop seasson [October,-November to March –April ] Crops –Major crops are Wheat,Barlie,Gram,Peas ,Oilseeds. 3. Jayed – It is a small season of summer season. Rice, Maize , Water-Mellon ,Muskmellon, Cucumber and Vegetable are major crops of Jayed season.
  17. 17. Rabi crops are sown in winter from October-December & harvested in summer from April –June. Some of the important rabi crops are wheat ,barley, peas, gram and mustard. 17 abdul shumz
  18. 18. The season which begins on the outslaught of the Monsoon in India. These are harvested in September-October. Important crops are paddy , maize, jowar, bajra , tur , moong ,urad , cotton ,jute, groundnut & soyabean. 18 abdul shumz
  19. 19. In between the rabi and kharif season , there is a short season during the summer months known as zaid season . The crops are watermelon, muskmelon , cucumber , vegetables and fodder crops . 19 abdul shumz
  20. 20.  Abolished zamindary system  consolidation of land holdings  wide spread use of radio/ TV  crop insurance against losses  Capital- credit- bank  weather bulletins  MSPrice.  kissan Credit cards  accident insurance 20 abdul shumz
  21. 21. Coffee Plantation in São João do Manhuaçu City - Minas Gerais State - Brazil. 21 abdul shumz
  22. 22. * Agriculture is an age-old economic activity in our country. * Over these years, cultivation methods have changed significantly depending upon the characteristics of physical environment, technological know-how and socio- cultural practices. * Farming varies from subsistence to commercial type.
  23. 23. * is practised on small patches of land with the help of primitive tools and family/community labour. • depends upon monsoon, natural fertility of the soil and suitability of other environmental conditions to the crops grown.  It is a ‘slash and burn’ agriculture. Farmers clear a patch of land and produce cereals and other food crops to sustain their family.When the soil fertility decreases, the farmers shift and clear a fresh patch of land for cultivation.
  24. 24. * The main characteristic of this type of farming is the use of higher doses of modern inputs, e.g. high yielding variety (HYV) seeds, chemical fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides in order to obtain higher productivity. * The degree of commercialisation of agriculture varies from one region to another. For example, rice is a commercial crop in Haryana and Punjab, but in Orissa, it is a subsistence crop.
  25. 25. Intensive subsistence farming This type of farming is practised in areas of high population pressure on land. It is labour intensive farming, where high doses of biochemical inputs and irrigation are used for obtaining higher production.
  26. 26. • a type of commercial farming. • a single crop is grown on a large area. • Plantations cover large tracts of land, using capital intensive inputs, with the help of migrant labourers. * products are used as raw material in respective industries.
  27. 27. In India, tea, coffee, rubber, sugarcane, banana, etc.. are important plantation crops. Tea in Assam and North Bengal, coffee in Karnataka are some of the important plantation crops grown in these states.
  28. 28. CROPS • A variety of food and non food crops are grown in different parts of the country depending upon the variations in soil, climate and cultivation practices. * Major crops grown in India are rice, wheat, millets, pulses, tea, coffee, sugarcane, oil seeds, cotton and jute, etc.
  29. 29. abdul shumz 29 RICE WHEAT MAIZE MILLET
  30. 30. 30 abdul shumz
  31. 31. * the staple food crop of a majority of the people in India. * the second largest producer of rice in the world after China. * It is a kharif crop which requires high temperature, (above 25°C) and high humidity with annual rainfall above 100 cm. * In the areas of less rainfall, it grows with the help of irrigation. Rice:
  32. 32. abdul shumz 32
  33. 33. abdul shumz 33
  34. 34. 34 abdul shumz
  35. 35. 35 abdul shumz
  36. 36. 37 abdul shumz
  37. 37. * the second most important cereal crop. • It is the main food crop, in north and north-western part of the country. • a rabi crop requires a cool growing season and a bright sunshine at the time of ripening. It requires 50 to 75 cm of annual rainfall. • The major wheat-producing states are Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
  38. 38. Wheat Cultivation
  39. 39. Distribution of Wheat
  40. 40. * Jowar, bajra and ragi are the important millets grown in India. * known as coarse grains, they have very high nutritional value. For example, ragi is very rich in iron, calcium, other micro nutrients and roughage. * Jowar is the third most important food crop with respect to area and production. It is a rain-fed crop. Maharashtra is the largest producer of jowar.
  41. 41. •a crop which is used both as food and fodder. It is a kharif crop which requires temperature between 21°C to 27°C and grows well in old alluvial soil. •Major maize-producing states are Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Maize:
  42. 42. * the largest producer as well as the consumer of pulses in the world. * the major source of protein in a vegetarian diet. Major pulses that are grown in India are: tur (arhar), urad, moong, masur, peas and gram. * all these crops except arhar help in restoring soil fertility by fixing nitrogen from the air. Therefore, these are mostly grown in rotation with other crops. * Major pulse producing states in India are Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka.
  43. 43. 5 types: Cereals, pulses, fiber crops, beverage crops, cash crops. abdul shumz 44
  44. 44. FIBRES AND BEVERAGE CROPS  Cotton  Jute  Beverage Crops  Tea  Coffee
  45. 45. Food Crops other than Grains Sugarcane: * It grows well in hot and humid climate with a temperature of 21°C to 27°C and an annual rainfall between 75cmand 100cm. Irrigation is required in the regions of low rainfall. * India is the second largest producer of sugarcane after Brazil. * It is the mainsource of sugar, gur (jaggary), khandsari and molasses. * The major sugarcane-producing states are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana.
  46. 46. •India is the largest producer of oilseeds in the world. try. * Main oil-seeds produced in India are groundnut, mustard, coconut, sesamum (til), soyabean, castor seeds, cotton seeds, linseed and sunflower. * Most of these are edible and used as cooking mediums. Oil Seeds:
  47. 47. A tractor ploughing an alfalfa field
  48. 48.  A field of ripening barley
  49. 49. Groundnut, sunflower and mustard are ready to be harvested in the field
  50. 50. In the l9th century improved farming methods and invention of farm equipments brought remarkable changes in the development of agriculture in the world.
  51. 51. Tea: Tea cultivation is an example of plantation agriculture. The tea plant grows well in tropical and sub- tropical climates endowed with deep and fertile well-drained soil, rich in humus and organic matter. Tea bushes require warm and moist frost- free climate all through the year. Frequent showers evenly distributed over the year ensure continuous growth of tender leaves. Tea is a labour intensive industry.
  52. 52. * India produces about four per cent of the world’s coffee production. • Indian coffee is known in the world for its good quality. • mainly cultivated in Nilgiri in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. :
  53. 53. -an equatorial crop, it is also grown in tropical and sub-tropical areas. - It requires moist and humid climate with rainfall of more than 200 cm. and temperature above 25°C. -Rubber is an important industrial raw material. - It is mainly grown in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andaman and Nicabar islands and Garo hills of Meghalaya. -India ranks fifth among the world’s natural rubber producers. Rubber
  54. 54. abdul shumz 55 Cotton, jute, hemp and natural silk Fibre are the four major fibre crops grown in India Rearing of silk worms for the production of silk fibre is known as sericulture.
  55. 55. * India is believed to be the original home of the cotton * Cotton is one of the main raw materials for cotton textile industry. * India is the third-largest producer of cotton. * Cotton grows well in drier parts of the black cotton soil of the Deccan plateau. * It requires high temperature, light rainfall or irrigation, 210 frost-free days and bright sunshine for its growth. It is a kharif crop and requires 6 to 8 months to mature. Major cotton-producing states are – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Cotton:
  56. 56. abdul shumz 57 *- It is known as the golden fibre. *- Jute grows well on well-drained fertile soils in the flood plains where soils are renewed every year. *- High temperature is required during the time of growth. *- West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Orissa and Meghalaya are the major jute producing states. *- It is used in making gunny bags, mats, ropes, yarn, carpets and other artefacts. Due to its high cost, it is losing market to synthetic fibres and packing materials, particularly the nylon. Jute:
  57. 57. Coffee Plantation
  58. 58. Tools used in the early phase
  59. 59. 61 abdul shumz

×