Short Stories

Jan. 31, 2022
These stories are written for the entertainment of the children.
The stories should not be full of slogans, and they should not be so depressing for the children. The stories are food for the thoughts of the children and the kids learn a lot of lessons from them.

Short Stories

  1. 1. Short Stories A collection of Beautiful kids stories Learn drawing skills, https://bit.ly/3HjpMbU
  2. 2. Love of Mother  I was very younger these days.  I always felt that they lie as my mother does not love me at all.  One night there was rain in the city.  I was so sick.  Mother came and scratched her dress and filled the hole in the wall from where the air was coming.  I have never seen such a thing as before. Learn drawing skills, https://bit.ly/3HjpMbU
  3. 3. Doctor  My brother was injured. He was crying with pain.  This was the first time when I thought that I would be a doctor and after that, it became my passion.  I go to the city and see the colleges.  I worked hard in my studies and became a doctor.  I am serving in a village.  It is the happiest moment of my life. Learn drawing skills, https://bit.ly/3HjpMbU
  4. 4. Scientist  When I was a kid, I saw that the radio is playing in our room.  Mama said that these are the inventions of science.  I thought that science is such a good thing. And it makes life so happy.  The ages have gone by when we saw the sparrows but now, we think of the planes in the sky.  I think whose will be the personalities who made inventions in science. Learn drawing skills, https://bit.ly/3HjpMbU
  5. 5. Guide  She was requesting her father for many days to take her to the zoo.  One day her father called her and said that they all will go to the zoo the next day.  They all prepared day long for the journey.  They saw a guide there.  He introduces the children to the animals of the zoo and lakes and hills.  His speaking style was amazing.  They enjoyed it a lot there. Learn drawing skills, https://bit.ly/3HjpMbU

