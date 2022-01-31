Short Stories

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
These stories are written for the entertainment of the children.
The stories should not be full of slogans, and they should not be so depressing for the children. The stories are food for the thoughts of the children and the kids learn a lot of lessons from them.