Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM ABDUL RAHMAN BINTAHA [ A177503 ] PROJEK AKHIR
ASAS ISLAM
ASAS ISLAM
5 HAIWAN BERKAKI EMPAT
KUCING
KAMBING
LEMBU
SINGA
GAJAH
5 JENIS BURUNG
PUYUH
GAGAK
HELANG
LAYANG-LAYANG
KAKAK TUA
5 BENDERA NEGARA
PALESTIN
THAILAND
BRUNEI
BRAZIL
SINGAPURA
5 JENIS BUAH
DURIAN
RAMBUTAN
NANAS
TEMBIKAI
EPAL
MAKAN
TIDUR
DUDUK
BERDIRI
MINUM
EAT
SLEEP
SIT DOWN
STAND UP
DRINK
‫أكل‬
‫نوم‬
‫جلس‬
‫قم‬
‫شرب‬
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
62 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Slide pendidikan awal kanak kanak

LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slide pendidikan awal kanak kanak

  1. 1. LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM ABDUL RAHMAN BINTAHA [ A177503 ] PROJEK AKHIR
  2. 2. ASAS ISLAM
  3. 3. ASAS ISLAM
  4. 4. 5 HAIWAN BERKAKI EMPAT
  5. 5. KUCING
  6. 6. KAMBING
  7. 7. LEMBU
  8. 8. SINGA
  9. 9. GAJAH
  10. 10. 5 JENIS BURUNG
  11. 11. PUYUH
  12. 12. GAGAK
  13. 13. HELANG
  14. 14. LAYANG-LAYANG
  15. 15. KAKAK TUA
  16. 16. 5 BENDERA NEGARA
  17. 17. PALESTIN
  18. 18. THAILAND
  19. 19. BRUNEI
  20. 20. BRAZIL
  21. 21. SINGAPURA
  22. 22. 5 JENIS BUAH
  23. 23. DURIAN
  24. 24. RAMBUTAN
  25. 25. NANAS
  26. 26. TEMBIKAI
  27. 27. EPAL
  28. 28. MAKAN
  29. 29. TIDUR
  30. 30. DUDUK
  31. 31. BERDIRI
  32. 32. MINUM
  33. 33. EAT
  34. 34. SLEEP
  35. 35. SIT DOWN
  36. 36. STAND UP
  37. 37. DRINK
  38. 38. ‫أكل‬
  39. 39. ‫نوم‬
  40. 40. ‫جلس‬
  41. 41. ‫قم‬
  42. 42. ‫شرب‬
  43. 43. 31
  44. 44. 32
  45. 45. 33
  46. 46. 34
  47. 47. 35
  48. 48. 36
  49. 49. 37
  50. 50. 38
  51. 51. 39
  52. 52. 40
  53. 53. SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH

×