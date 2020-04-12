Protect children in cybersecurity

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Seminar INSA483 Lecture : Engineer .Ibrahim ALedane ‫السيبراني‬ ‫الفضاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫االطفال‬ ‫حماية‬ Name :Abdullah Saleh ALZah...
‫الفهرس‬ ‫الصفحة‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫الموضوع‬ 1 ‫المقدمة‬ 2 ‫كيفية‬‫لإلنترنت‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫استخدام‬ 3-4 ‫كيف‬‫ن‬‫أطفال‬ ‫حمي‬‫نا‬‫اإلنتر...
1 ‫مــقــدمـــه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫يعتبر‬‫السيبراني‬ ‫لفضاء‬‫يجد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫للمبحر‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫عالمنا‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مختلفا‬ ‫وعالما‬ ‫واسعا‬ ‫ب...
‫كيفية‬‫لإلنترنت‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫ي‬‫عمل‬ :‫ومنها‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫جاالت‬َ‫م‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫ستخدم‬َ‫ي‬ ‫لإلنتر...
‫كيف‬‫ن‬‫أطفال‬ ‫حمي‬‫نا‬‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫على‬ 1‫وإرشادات‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫وضع‬ .‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫زمن‬ ‫ّة‬‫د‬‫م‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫هذه...
10.‫اآلباء‬ ‫إخبار‬ ‫فيجب‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫على‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫جيدة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫بوجود‬ ‫األبناء‬ ‫شعور‬ ‫عند‬ ‫اإللك‬ ‫الم...
‫الخاتمه‬ ‫ومطمئنة‬ ‫مفيدة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫واإلبالغ‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تصفية‬ ‫أدوات‬ ‫أن‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرغم‬ ‫على‬ ‫وا...
‫المراجع‬ https://mawdoo3.com/
  1. 1. Seminar INSA483 Lecture : Engineer .Ibrahim ALedane ‫السيبراني‬ ‫الفضاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫االطفال‬ ‫حماية‬ Name :Abdullah Saleh ALZahrani Student ID : 439152273 Name :Abdulelah Mohsen Alshehri Student ID :439135445
  2. 2. ‫الفهرس‬ ‫الصفحة‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫الموضوع‬ 1 ‫المقدمة‬ 2 ‫كيفية‬‫لإلنترنت‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫استخدام‬ 3-4 ‫كيف‬‫ن‬‫أطفال‬ ‫حمي‬‫نا‬‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫على‬ 5 ‫الخاتمه‬ 6 ‫المراجع‬
  3. 3. 1 ‫مــقــدمـــه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫يعتبر‬‫السيبراني‬ ‫لفضاء‬‫يجد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫للمبحر‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫عالمنا‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مختلفا‬ ‫وعالما‬ ‫واسعا‬ ‫بحرا‬ ‫على‬ ‫يخطر‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وكل‬ ‫وفن‬ ‫وأفالم‬ ‫وموسيقى‬ ‫ومواضيع‬ ‫وأخبار‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫يريد‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫البال‬‫سيجد‬ ‫بالتأكيد‬ ‫فإنه‬ ‫وبالغا‬ ‫راشدا‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫كان‬ ‫فإذا‬ ,‫بال‬ ‫على‬ ‫يخطر‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وكل‬ ‫في‬‫االنترنت‬‫لمخاطر‬ ‫يتعرض‬ ‫أو‬ ‫يتأذى‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫فإنه‬ ‫طفال‬ ‫المستعمل‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫أما‬ , ‫يفيده‬ ‫ما‬ ‫بمفرده‬ ‫للحاسوب‬ ‫استعماله‬ ‫عند‬ ‫كثيرة‬.‫و‬‫النمو‬ ‫ظل‬ ‫في‬‫المملكة‬ ‫قدرات‬ ‫تشهده‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫رد‬ّ‫المط‬ ‫األمن‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬ ‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬‫السيبراني‬‫و‬‫لألمن‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫المنتدى‬ ‫فعاليات‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫أعلن‬ ،‫سعود‬ ‫آل‬ ‫عبدالعزيز‬ ‫بن‬ ‫سلمان‬ ‫الملك‬ ‫الشريفين‬ ‫الحرمين‬ ‫خادم‬ ‫برعاية‬ ‫السيبراني‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ولي‬ ‫تبني‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الرياض‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫أمير‬ ‫عبدالعزيز‬ ‫بن‬ ‫بندر‬ ‫بن‬ ‫فيصل‬ ‫األمير‬‫محمد‬ ‫األمير‬ ‫لعهد‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫مبادرة‬ ‫األولى‬ ،‫السيبراني‬ ‫الفضاء‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫لتعزيز‬ ‫دوليتين‬ ‫لمبادرتين‬ ‫سلمان‬ ‫بن‬ ‫في‬ ‫المرأة‬ ‫لتمكين‬ ‫مبادرة‬ ‫والثانية‬ ،‫السيبراني‬ ‫الفضاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫األطفال‬‫األمن‬‫السيبراني‬..‫تتمحور‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫والبرامج‬ ‫والسياسات‬ ‫الممارسات‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫حول‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫المبادرة‬‫في‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المتزايدة‬ ‫السيبرانية‬ ‫التهديدات‬ ‫لمواجهة‬ ‫المبادرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تأتي‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫السيبراني‬ ‫العالم‬ ً‫ا‬‫بعيد‬ ‫متنوعة‬ ‫سيبرانية‬ ‫لجرائم‬ ‫وتعرضهم‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫لشبكة‬ ‫استخدامهم‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫تستهدف‬ ،‫بحقهم‬ ‫الجرائم‬ ‫وارتكاب‬ ‫لالنقياد‬ ‫ضحايا‬ ‫وجعلهم‬ ‫استغاللهم‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫بما‬ ،‫أسرهم‬ ‫أعين‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وال‬ً‫ا‬‫خطر‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫وإرهابية‬ ‫متطرفة‬ ‫أيديولوجيات‬ ‫لتبني‬ ‫ودفعهم‬ ‫توجهاتهم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫وسرقة‬ ،‫السيبراني‬ ‫التنمر‬ ،‫األطفال‬ ‫بحق‬ ‫الجرائم‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫كما‬ .‫والمجتمعات‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫على‬ ‫واالحتيال‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫البيانات‬.‫فيجب‬‫إلى‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫للمجتمع‬ ‫فائدة‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫لما‬ ‫خبراتنا‬ ‫توظيف‬ ‫علينا‬ ‫المع‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫جانب‬‫الفضاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫المالئمة‬ ‫التوعوية‬ ‫والحمالت‬ ‫واإلجراءات‬ ‫ايير‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫بحق‬ ‫الجرائم‬ ‫وتزايد‬ ‫السيبرانية‬ ‫المخاطر‬ ‫تزايد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫السيبراني‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫والتأثير‬ ‫واالحتيال‬ ‫واالبتزاز‬ ‫االستغالل‬ ‫لحاالت‬ ‫ضحية‬ ‫يقعون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫أعداد‬ ‫وتزايد‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬‫هذا‬ ‫وفي‬‫عند‬ ‫السيبراني‬ ‫لألمن‬ ‫الوعي‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫اهمية‬ ‫على‬ ‫نتعرف‬ ‫سوف‬ ‫البحث‬ .‫السيبراني‬ ‫االمن‬ ‫ارشادات‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫اطفالنا‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫يمكننا‬ ‫وكيف‬ ‫االطفال‬
  4. 4. ‫كيفية‬‫لإلنترنت‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫ي‬‫عمل‬ :‫ومنها‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫جاالت‬َ‫م‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫ستخدم‬َ‫ي‬ ‫لإلنترنت‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫ستخدام‬‫تقارير‬ ‫ب‬ّ‫يتطل‬ ‫ولكن‬ ،‫واألصدقاء‬ ‫مين‬ّ‫المعل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ل‬ُ‫ص‬‫والتوا‬ ،‫ية‬ّ‫المسل‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫ل‬ُ‫ع‬‫التفا‬ ‫األلعاب‬ ‫ولعب‬ ،‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫مدرس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫عناية‬ ‫استخدامه‬‫ين؛‬َ‫د‬‫الوال‬ ‫من‬ ‫دائم‬ ‫وحرص‬ ‫ائقة‬‫استعمال‬ ‫زاد‬ ‫الماضيين‬ ‫ين‬َ‫د‬‫العق‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫فعلى‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫في‬ ‫البالغين‬ ‫والشباب‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫يتسارع‬ ‫بحيث‬ ،‫واإلنترنت‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أجهزة‬‫هذه‬ ‫وتقد‬ ‫ر‬ ّ‫تطو‬ ‫بفعل‬ ‫وذلك‬ ،‫مختلفة‬ ‫بطرق‬ ‫األجهزة‬‫األجهزة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫م‬،‫التلفزيون‬ ،‫الموسيقى‬ ‫ومشغالت‬ ،‫الخلوية‬ ‫الهواتف‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫المحمولة‬ ‫واألجهزة‬ ،‫اإللكترونية‬ ‫والكتب‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدخول‬ ‫في‬ ‫يستخدموه‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫بكثرة‬ ‫لإلنترنت‬ ‫المستخدمين‬ ‫من‬ ‫هم‬ ‫األطفال‬ ّ‫أن‬ ‫ظ‬َ‫ح‬‫ويال‬ ‫التواص‬ ‫مواقع‬‫أظهرت‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫مختلفة‬ ‫فيديو‬ ‫مقاطع‬ ‫ومشاهدة‬ ،‫الفيسبوك‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫وهناك‬ ،‫اإللكترونية‬ ‫ت‬ ّ‫والمجال‬ ‫الكتب‬ ‫يقرؤون‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫من‬ ‫المئة‬ ‫في‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫من‬55‫باإلنترنت‬ ‫يستعينون‬ ّ‫ي‬‫ثانو‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫السابع‬ ‫من‬ ‫الصفوف‬ ‫في‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫من‬ ‫المئة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ق‬ّ‫تتعل‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫للبحث‬‫ة‬ّ‫ح‬‫الص‬. ‫األمور‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫آمنة‬ ‫بطريقة‬ ‫معه‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫وكيف‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫بكيف‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫توعية‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫دون‬ ‫كان‬ ٍ‫شخص‬ ‫ألي‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫الشخص‬ ‫بالمعلومات‬ ‫البوح‬ ‫عدم‬ً‫ا‬‫دائم‬ ‫بها‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫تذكير‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫التي‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬ ّ‫ي‬‫مدرس‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫لعمل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ما‬ ‫لبحث‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫عندما‬ .‫الوالدين‬ ‫معرفة‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫عدم‬ .‫المكتبة‬ ‫أمين‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫استشارة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المواقع‬ ‫ودقة‬ ‫أمان‬ ‫من‬ ‫التأكد‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الحساب‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدخول‬ ‫تم‬ ‫حال‬ ‫وفي‬ ،‫الوالدين‬ ‫عدا‬ ‫شخص‬ ّ‫ي‬‫أ‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫المرور‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫فيديو‬ ‫مقاطع‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫عدم‬ .‫االنتهاء‬ ‫عند‬ ‫منه‬ ‫الخروج‬ ‫من‬ ‫د‬ّ‫ك‬‫التأ‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫من‬ ّ‫ي‬‫الشخص‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫صور‬‫بعد‬ ّ‫إال‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫صديق‬ ‫أي‬ ‫مقابلة‬ ‫عدم‬ .‫الوالدين‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫بعد‬ ّ‫إال‬ ، ‫الوثوق‬ ‫عدم‬ .‫كذلك‬ ‫ليسوا‬ ‫وهم‬ ‫أصدقاء‬ ‫هم‬ّ‫ن‬‫بأ‬ ‫ّعون‬‫د‬‫ي‬ ‫أشخاص‬ ‫فهناك‬ ،‫الوالدين‬ ‫من‬ ‫إذن‬ ‫أخذ‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫له‬ ‫مجانية‬ ‫أشياء‬ ‫ّم‬‫ستقد‬ ‫ها‬ّ‫ن‬‫بأ‬ ‫ستخدم‬ُ‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫تخدع‬ ‫فبعضها‬ ،‫اإللكترونية‬ ‫اإلعالنات‬ ‫بجميع‬ ‫شيئ‬ ‫ربح‬ ‫ه‬ّ‫ن‬‫بأ‬ ‫تخبره‬‫أجل‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫عنه‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫شخص‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫هو‬ ‫هدفها‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫الحقيقة‬ ‫وفي‬ ،ً‫ا‬ ‫فتح‬ ‫أو‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫أي‬ ‫تنزيل‬ ‫عدم‬ .‫األهل‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫دون‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫أي‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫يجوز‬ ‫ال‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫هذه‬ ّ‫ألن‬ ،ً‫ال‬‫مجهو‬ ً‫ا‬‫شخص‬ ‫ل‬‫رس‬ُ‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫عندما‬ ً‫ا‬‫وخصوص‬ ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫البريد‬ ‫مرفقات‬ ‫أي‬ ‫تع‬ ‫فيروسات‬ ‫على‬ ‫تحتوي‬ ‫قد‬ ‫المرفقات‬‫التواصل‬ ‫وشبكات‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ف‬‫كا‬ .‫الجهاز‬ ‫تدمير‬ ‫على‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ماح‬ّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫بذلك‬ ‫االلتزام‬ ‫من‬ ّ‫د‬‫ب‬ ‫ال‬ ،‫االشتراك‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫للعمر‬ ‫أدنى‬ ً‫ا‬‫حد‬ ‫تشترط‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫األدنى‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫كانوا‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫شخصية‬ ‫حسابات‬ ‫بإنشاء‬ ‫لألطفال‬. 2
  5. 5. ‫كيف‬‫ن‬‫أطفال‬ ‫حمي‬‫نا‬‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫على‬ 1‫وإرشادات‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫وضع‬ .‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫زمن‬ ‫ّة‬‫د‬‫م‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫م‬‫تتض‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ :‫بالمنزل‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ص‬‫خا‬ ‫وطريقة‬ ‫غة‬ّ‫الل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األبناء‬ ‫يعرضه‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫ونوع‬ ،ً‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫يوم‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫الستخدام‬ ‫ّنة‬‫ي‬‫مع‬ ‫المن‬ ‫االستخدام‬‫األطفال‬ ‫ألعمار‬ ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تختلف‬ ‫وبالطبع‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫على‬ ‫اسبة‬ .‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫يواجهونها‬ ‫قد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫بالمخاطر‬ ‫درايتهم‬ ‫ومدى‬ ‫ونضجهم‬ 2‫خلق‬ ‫في‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫ص‬ّ‫خ‬‫يتل‬ :‫األسرة‬ ‫ع‬ّ‫م‬‫تج‬ ‫أماكن‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫على‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫تشجيع‬ . ‫هنا‬ ّ‫أن‬ ‫يشعرون‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫توازن‬‫هم‬ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫يشعرون‬ ‫ال‬ ً‫ا‬‫وأيض‬ ،‫باستمرار‬ ‫حركاتهم‬ ‫يراقب‬ ‫من‬ ‫لك‬ ‫ق‬ّ‫يتعل‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫البال‬ ‫راحة‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫على‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫وسيساعد‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫لالختباء‬ ‫بحاجة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالحيرة‬ ‫شعروا‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫األمور‬ ‫ألولياء‬ ‫جوء‬ّ‫الل‬ ‫على‬ ‫سيشجعهم‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫الشبكة‬ ‫على‬ ‫بنشاطهم‬ .‫ما‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫تجاه‬ ‫الخوف‬ 3‫الم‬ ‫الحوار‬ ‫تشجيع‬ .‫قة‬ّ‫المتعل‬ ‫والتجارب‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫حول‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫مع‬ ‫والمستمر‬ ‫فتوح‬ ‫لبدء‬ ‫نورتن‬ ‫نصائح‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫ق‬ّ‫ق‬‫التح‬ ً‫ا‬‫أيض‬ ‫يمكنكم‬ :‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫ر‬ّ‫م‬‫التن‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫بما‬ ،‫به‬ .‫استمرارها‬ ‫على‬ ‫والمحافظة‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مفتوحة‬ ‫محادثة‬ 4‫ك‬ ‫سواء‬ :‫المواقع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدخول‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫التفكير‬ ‫على‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫تشجيع‬ .‫مواقع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ينظرون‬ ‫انوا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫البريد‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫معروف‬ ‫غير‬ ً‫ا‬‫رابط‬ ‫ون‬ّ‫ق‬‫يتل‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫على‬ ‫الفيديو‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تقودهم‬ ‫قد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الروابط‬ ‫على‬ ‫قر‬ّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫أطفالكم‬ ‫روا‬ّ‫ك‬‫تذ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يجب‬ ،‫الويب‬ ‫حون‬ّ‫ف‬‫يتص‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫معروفة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الروابط‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدخول‬ ّ‫د‬‫يع‬ ‫حيث‬ .‫مناسبة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫أو‬ ‫خطيرة‬ ‫مواقع‬‫أبرز‬ ‫لمصدر‬ .‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫الشخص‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫سرقة‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بفيروسات‬ ‫الحواسيب‬ ‫إلصابة‬ ‫شائعة‬ ‫طريقة‬ 5‫حصر‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ّات‬‫ي‬‫كم‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫ألطفالكم‬ ‫يمكن‬ :‫ة‬ّ‫الضار‬ ‫المحتويات‬ ‫مخاطر‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحذيرهم‬ . ‫إلى‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫من‬ ً‫ا‬‫بدء‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫سلب‬ ‫أو‬ ً‫ا‬‫إيجاب‬ ‫عليهم‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫من‬ ‫لها‬ ‫واألل‬ ،‫التطبيقات‬‫برامج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫يساعد‬ ‫لذا‬ .‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫على‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫والمجتمعات‬ ،‫عاب‬ ‫المتصفحات‬ ‫في‬ ‫المضمنة‬ ‫األمان‬ ‫إعدادات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫باإلضافة‬ ،‫الويب‬ ‫أمان‬ ‫وأدوات‬ ‫الحماية‬ .‫بأكملها‬ ‫العائلة‬ ‫وسالمة‬ ‫أمن‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬ ‫في‬ ،‫بكم‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ص‬‫الخا‬ 6‫و‬ ‫الفيديو‬ ‫ومقاطع‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ص‬‫الخا‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫ومشاركة‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫مخاطر‬ ‫مناقشة‬ .،‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫الفوتوغراف‬ ‫الصور‬ .‫االجتماعي‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫على‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ص‬‫خا‬ 7.‫االباء‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬‫وغيرهم‬ ،‫والديهم‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫د‬ّ‫يقل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ح‬ّ‫ج‬‫المر‬ ‫من‬ :‫حسنة‬ ‫قدوة‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫الكبار‬ ‫من‬‫يكونوا‬ ‫ان‬ ‫االباء‬ ‫على‬ ‫يجب‬.‫لهم‬ ‫قدوة‬ 8‫ل‬ ‫نورتن‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحماية‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫الكفاءة‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫الحماية‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫استخدام‬ .‫حماية‬ ‫على‬ ‫لمساعدة‬ ‫وغيرها‬ ،‫ّد‬‫ي‬‫التص‬ ‫ومحاوالت‬ ،‫والفيروسات‬ ،‫ة‬ّ‫الضار‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫من‬ ‫واألجهزة‬ ،‫أطفالكم‬ .‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫والمال‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫الشخص‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫لسرقة‬ ‫مة‬ّ‫م‬‫المص‬ ‫المحتملة‬ ‫التهديدات‬ ‫من‬ 9.،‫االسم‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫المنزل‬ ‫كعنوان‬ ‫األسرة‬ ‫تخص‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫أي‬ ‫إعطاء‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫عن‬ ‫األبناء‬ ‫إخبار‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫أو‬‫سرقة‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫لآلباء‬ ‫ابتزاز‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫في‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫يستخدمها‬ ‫فربما‬ ،‫لهاتف‬ .‫االئتمان‬ ‫بطاقات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البنكية‬ ‫للحسابات‬ 3
  6. 6. 10.‫اآلباء‬ ‫إخبار‬ ‫فيجب‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫على‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫جيدة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫بوجود‬ ‫األبناء‬ ‫شعور‬ ‫عند‬ ‫اإللك‬ ‫المواقع‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫حظر‬ ‫بعمل‬ ‫اآلباء‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫المواقع‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫عن‬‫المواقع‬ ‫من‬ ‫والكثير‬ ‫ترونية‬ .‫بها‬ ‫الشبيهة‬ 11.،‫الوالدين‬ ‫معرفة‬ ‫دون‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫على‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫أي‬ ‫بصداقة‬ ‫القبول‬ ‫عدم‬ .‫باألبناء‬ ُ‫تضر‬ ‫فاسدة‬ ‫تعليقات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫صور‬ ‫بنشر‬ ‫المواقع‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫على‬ ‫األصدقاء‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫فربما‬ 21.‫شي‬ ‫أي‬ ‫حدوث‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫األبناء‬ ‫وجه‬ ‫في‬ ‫الغضب‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االنفعال‬ ‫عدم‬‫فمعرفة‬ ،‫خاطئ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫فذلك‬ ،‫فيه‬ ‫المفرط‬ ‫اآلباء‬ ‫غضب‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫لن‬ ‫معهم‬ ‫حدثت‬ ‫خاطئة‬ ‫بأشياء‬ ‫إخبارهم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫األبناء‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫كل‬ ‫صحة‬ ‫بعدم‬ ‫أبنائنا‬ ‫تنبيه‬ ‫علينا‬ ‫يجب‬ .‫واآلباء‬ ‫األبناء‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المتبادلة‬ ‫الثقة‬ ‫لد‬ ّ‫يو‬ ‫اال‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫على‬ ‫نشر‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫بأي‬ ‫اإلعجاب‬ ‫وعدم‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫على‬ ‫الموجودة‬‫جتماعي‬ .‫ومشاركته‬ 31.‫فبعض‬ ،‫االجتماعي‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدردشة‬ ‫في‬ ‫بالمشاركة‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫السماح‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫في‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫النقود‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫االبتزاز‬ ‫في‬ ‫الدردشة‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫يستخدموا‬ ‫ربما‬ ‫المواقع‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫على‬ ‫األصدقاء‬ .‫السيئة‬ ‫األمور‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفتيات‬ ‫استغالل‬ 41.‫التي‬ ‫المفيدة‬ ‫المواقع‬ ‫إيجاد‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحرص‬‫بهذه‬ ‫مليء‬ ‫فاإلنترنت‬ ،‫أبنائنا‬ ‫مواهب‬ ‫تنمي‬ .‫والمراهقين‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫في‬ ‫خبرات‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫أشخاص‬ ‫يتبناها‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫المفيدة‬ ‫المواقع‬ 15.‫البيانات‬ ‫سرقة‬ ‫بعدم‬ ‫تسمح‬ ‫والتي‬ ،‫األبوية‬ ‫المراقبة‬ ‫وبرامج‬ ‫الحماية‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫ق‬ ‫من‬ ‫ضارة‬ ‫أنها‬ ‫على‬ ‫تصنيفها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المواقع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫والدخول‬.‫األبوين‬ ‫بل‬ 61.‫ألبنائهم‬ ‫متفرغين‬ ‫الوالدين‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫على‬ ‫للجلوس‬ ‫األوقات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫آلخر‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫من‬ ‫األبناء‬ ‫يشاهده‬ ‫ما‬ ‫على‬ ‫االطالع‬ ‫على‬ ‫وقادرين‬. 71‫تع‬ .‫ليم‬‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫على‬ ‫ما‬ ‫بمشكلة‬ ‫يمرون‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫يرون‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫واإلبالغ‬ ‫الحجب‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫على‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫يساعد‬‫بالتحكم‬ ‫الشعور‬ ‫من‬ ‫طفلك‬ ‫وتمكين‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫جيد‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫داب‬. 81.‫مقدار‬ ‫على‬ ‫وافق‬ ‫لذا‬ ،‫حدود‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫بحاجة‬ ‫األطفال‬ .‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫بشبكة‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫تقليل‬ ‫األنشطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫توازن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫بحاجة‬ ‫األطفال‬ .‫به‬ ‫والتزم‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫على‬ ‫قضاؤه‬ ‫يمكنهم‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫لك‬ ‫تتيح‬ .‫صحية‬ ‫بطفولة‬ ‫للتمتع‬‫مؤقت‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫ضبط‬ ‫التشغيل‬ ‫ظمة‬. 4
  7. 7. ‫الخاتمه‬ ‫ومطمئنة‬ ‫مفيدة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫واإلبالغ‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تصفية‬ ‫أدوات‬ ‫أن‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرغم‬ ‫على‬ ‫والمراهقون‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫يشعر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ويجب‬ .‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫المشاكل‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫تحل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫أنها‬ ‫إال‬ ‫للوالدين‬ ‫فاتحواحد‬ ‫وإذا‬ ‫االرتياح‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالتهديد‬ ‫شعروا‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫الوالدين‬ ‫إلي‬ ‫اللجوء‬ ‫يستطيعون‬ ‫أنهم‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫السلطات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫منهم‬ ‫ويطلب‬ ‫صواب‬ ‫على‬ ‫أنهم‬ ‫أخبارهم‬ ‫فيجب‬ ‫بمشكلة‬ ‫الوالدين‬ .‫المتخصصة‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المعلمين‬ ‫أو‬ ً‫ا‬‫وختام‬‫يجب‬‫علي‬‫الوالدين‬‫أال‬‫ي‬‫ستسلم‬‫وا‬‫من‬‫حماية‬‫اطفالهم‬‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫مخاطر‬ ‫من‬‫بل‬ ،‫ي‬‫خلق‬‫وا‬ ‫للطفل‬ ً‫ال‬‫بدي‬‫ال‬ ‫كي‬‫لهذا‬ ‫فريسة‬ ‫يقع‬‫اإلدمان‬ ‫من‬ ‫النوع‬. 5
  8. 8. ‫المراجع‬ https://mawdoo3.com/

