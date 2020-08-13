Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
M E D I C A L & C O S M E T O L O G Y D E N T A L D E V I C E 100% fully sterilization and excellent drying performance
N e w C l a v e A u t o h o u s e T y p e - B ( 1 V ) 1 7 L / 2 2 L Simple, Practical and Reliable. The NewClave Autohouse...
NewClave Autohouse AD7 Prima 17L/22L Simple, Practical and Reliable The NewClave Autohouse AD7 delivers the most advanced ...
A D 7 M i n i A u t o c l a v e A M U S T - H AV E p o r t a b l e s t e r i l i z e r s p e c i a l l y d e s i g n e d f...
w w w. s h o p 4 s m i l e . i n Easy Order Option FREE SHIPPING ON ALL ORDERS
Follow us on: Subscribe Us Write to Us
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Autoclave

17 views

Published on

Sterilize your instruments in seconds.
Shop Now at - https://shop4smile.in/product-category/equipment/autoclave/

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Autoclave

  1. 1. M E D I C A L & C O S M E T O L O G Y D E N T A L D E V I C E 100% fully sterilization and excellent drying performance
  2. 2. N e w C l a v e A u t o h o u s e T y p e - B ( 1 V ) 1 7 L / 2 2 L Simple, Practical and Reliable. The NewClave Autohouse Type-B (1V) delivers the most advanced utility for the class-B autoclave. It is designed as simple, practical and reliable for your perfect sterilization. One-click-ease to enable 4 pre-programmed sterilization cycles from the user-friendly control panel. 100% fully sterilization and drying performance with pre-vacuum technology for wrapped and unwrapped instruments. Speedy 4 minutes sterilization cycle available for urgent usage. Extra sanitation assurance by two separated tanks – one for clean water and one for used. Hassle-free auto water drainage design. 7 safety mechanisms for utmost operation safety. High quality stainless steel chamber for longer reliability.
  3. 3. NewClave Autohouse AD7 Prima 17L/22L Simple, Practical and Reliable The NewClave Autohouse AD7 delivers the most advanced utility for the autoclave. It is designed as simple, practical and reliable for your perfect sterilization. One-click-ease to enable 4 pre-programmed sterilization cycles from the user-friendly LED control panel. 100% fully sterilization and drying performance with an automatic door opening mechanism. Speedy 4 minutes sterilization cycle available for urgent usage Extra sanitation assurance by two separated tanks – one for clean water and one for used Hassle-free auto water drainage design 7 safety mechanisms for utmost operation safety. High quality stainless steel chamber for longer reliability
  4. 4. A D 7 M i n i A u t o c l a v e A M U S T - H AV E p o r t a b l e s t e r i l i z e r s p e c i a l l y d e s i g n e d f o r t h e h a n d p i e c e !  A petite autoclave designed for all types of handpiece including air- turbine & surgical instruments.  One-click-ease to enable 4 pre-programmed sterilization cycles from the user-friendly control panel  Speedy 3.5 minutes sterilization cycle available for urgent usage  Automatic door opening mechanism  Hassle-free auto water drainage design  6 safety mechanisms for utmost operation safety  High-quality stainless steel chamber for longer reliability  13 handpieces can be disinfected effectively in every cycle. Two containers (HP rack, HP Basket) are provided as a standard accessory
  5. 5. w w w. s h o p 4 s m i l e . i n Easy Order Option FREE SHIPPING ON ALL ORDERS
  6. 6. Follow us on: Subscribe Us Write to Us
  7. 7. THANK YOU

×