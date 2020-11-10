Successfully reported this slideshow.
2019 New Government and agreement: 70% reductions in Greenhouse gases by 2030 Climate Law and Action plan: 1. Energy savin...
The Challenge From 1990: 22% reduction in the energy sector, 17% in agriculture, but 13% more in transport. Status 2018: ~...
4 Biomass PV Windpower 33 + 150 + 1040 PJ ~200 PJ 23 PJ >20 PJ >20 PJ ~13 PJ ~15 PJ (30-50 PJ) Geothermal Selected Danish ...
IDAs Energiplan 2030 and IDAs Energivision 2050
Smart Energy Systems www.energyplan.eu/smartenergysystems/
IDAs Klimasvar: Towards 2045 Achieving the 70 per cent target with a CO2-reduction in 2030 in line with achieving 100 per ...
IDAs Klimasvar: A part of Europe The Danish way of achieving the 70 per cent reduction target in a manor where other count...
0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Denmark 2020 2030 IDA Climate Response 2030 IDA Climate Response prioritized CO2 emissions (Mt/ye...
2020
2030
Energi System Analyse Model CHP Boiler Electro- lyser Heat pump and electric boiler PP RES electricity Fuel RES heat Hydro...
SmartEnergy Systems: Hourlymodellingof all smartgrids to identify synergies…andinfluenceof differenttypesof energy storage.
Four sectors and measures Four sectors and measures
Energy Efficiency IDAs Klimasvar meets EU's energy efficiency directive (EED): • Heat Savings - 2,2 PJ/year. • Electricity...
Sector integration IDAs Klimasvar provides synergies and flexibility as a result of sector integration including the follo...
Transport, renewable energy and biomass  100% renewable energy in transport is possible  Growth in mobility is possible ...
Biomass IDAs Climate Response reduces biomass consumptions from 29 to 26 GJ/capita. IDAs Climate Response focus on: • Denm...
• Biomass use beyond residual ressources has potentially has an effect on the climate • Denmark has more ressource pr. cap...
Renewable energy IDAs Klimasvar expands the level of renewable energy: • Solar thermal district heating 6-7 PJ. • Solar th...
Positives •A large variety of scenarios •Two net zero emission scenario •More details within buildings and industry Scenar...
Scenarios for EU2050 - with GHG reductions driven by decarbonised energy carriers: - Electricity - Hydrogren - Power 2 X -...
Energy Storages It seems: About 100 TWh batteries in all scenarios - annual costs ~ 900 billion EURO
Share of energy carriers in final energy consumption
www.heatroadmap.eu @HeatRoadmapEU Buildings in the Energy Union in 2050 Highlights • Gas for heating dominates • Stagnatin...
Total system costs
Total costs and changes in costs
Known technologies Well-known technologies which are vital for achieving the 70 % goal • Compliance with building regulati...
Partly known technologies Partly well-known, partly new technologies, which we must develop and which will also become imp...
New technologies that need development New technologies we need to develop now because we need to use them after 2030 • E-...
Roadmap for achieving the 70% 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target in Denmark
Brian Vad Mathiesen, Aalborg University
Kolding/Online, November 11th 2020
Keynote, INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GREEN DIGITALIZATION

  1. 1. Roadmap for achieving the 70% 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target in Denmark Keynote, INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GREEN DIGITALIZATION Brian Vad Mathiesen, Aalborg University Kolding/Online, November 11th 2020 @BrianVad
  2. 2. 2019 New Government and agreement: 70% reductions in Greenhouse gases by 2030 Climate Law and Action plan: 1. Energy savings in among others public buildings 2. National Strategy for Sustainable buildings 3. Strategy for electrification of transport, industry and society in general 4. More funds for green research and demonstration projects 5. Assessment of Danish and North Sea countries mutual expansion of offshore wind 6. Investigation of energy island of 10 GW wind before 2030 7. Support afforestation (new forest) 8. Climate adoption via coordination of coastal protection
  3. 3. The Challenge From 1990: 22% reduction in the energy sector, 17% in agriculture, but 13% more in transport. Status 2018: ~52 mill. ton CO2-eq, Reduction pr year ~0,8 mill. ton CO2-eq pr year 2030 70% target: - From 70,8 to 21,2 mill. ton CO2-eq (excl. International aviation) - Reduction pr year ~3 mill. ton CO2-eq from 2020 (use a 20 mill. ton CO2-eq target) 2050 net zero target: - Reduction pr year ~1,1 mill. ton CO2-eq from 2030 Basisfremskrivning 2019, ENS 70% mål
  4. 4. 4 Biomass PV Windpower 33 + 150 + 1040 PJ ~200 PJ 23 PJ >20 PJ >20 PJ ~13 PJ ~15 PJ (30-50 PJ) Geothermal Selected Danish renewable energy potentials etc. Current primary energy supply Solar thermal Datacentres Industrial excess heat Heat Pumps
  5. 5. IDAs Energiplan 2030 and IDAs Energivision 2050
  6. 6. Smart Energy Systems www.energyplan.eu/smartenergysystems/
  7. 7. IDAs Klimasvar: Towards 2045 Achieving the 70 per cent target with a CO2-reduction in 2030 in line with achieving 100 per cent renewable energy and climate neutrality in 2045. This means: • in 2030 the choice of technologies should enable the next steps after 2030. • Towards 2030 we need to focus on developing technologies we need after 2030 even though they are needed to a lesser extent in 2030.
  8. 8. IDAs Klimasvar: A part of Europe The Danish way of achieving the 70 per cent reduction target in a manor where other countries in Europe and globally can achieve the same long term targets. This means: • Denmark should include the Danish share of international aviation and shipping even though it is not included yet in the UN way of calculating the Danish CO2 emissions. • Denmark should not exceed our share of sustainable use of biomass in the world. • Denmark should make our contribution in terms of flexibility and reserve capacity to integrate wind and solar into the European electricity supply.
  9. 9. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Denmark 2020 2030 IDA Climate Response 2030 IDA Climate Response prioritized CO2 emissions (Mt/year) including international shipping and aviation International aviation International shipping Natural Gas Oil Coal CO2 emissions in the UN accounting… 0 10 20 30 40 Denmark 2020 2030 IDA Climate Response CO2 emssions (Mt/year) (UN accounting) Natural Gas Oil Coal 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Denmark 2020 2030 IDA Climate Response 2030 IDA Climate Response prioritized CO2 emssions (Mt/year) (Cradle-to-gate in a 100 year time horizon) Imported woodchips Woodchips Straw Waste Biogas Natural Gas Oil
  10. 10. 2020
  11. 11. 2030
  12. 12. Energi System Analyse Model CHP Boiler Electro- lyser Heat pump and electric boiler PP RES electricity Fuel RES heat Hydro water Hydro storage Hydro power plant H2 storage Electricity storage system Import/ Export fixed and variable Electricity demand Cooling device Cooling demand Transport demand Process heat demand Industry Cars Heat storage Heat demand www.EnergyPLAN.eu
  13. 13. SmartEnergy Systems: Hourlymodellingof all smartgrids to identify synergies…andinfluenceof differenttypesof energy storage.
  14. 14. Four sectors and measures Four sectors and measures
  15. 15. Energy Efficiency IDAs Klimasvar meets EU's energy efficiency directive (EED): • Heat Savings - 2,2 PJ/year. • Electricity savings - 1 PJ/year. • Energy savings in industry - 2,4 PJ/year. • Conversion to district heating and individual heat pumps - 0,24 PJ/year. • Less person km and flights (compared to high growth) - 0,8 PJ/year. Larger than 4,96 PJ/year – the Danish responsibility – Savings has to be a consequence of new concrete measures.
  16. 16. Sector integration IDAs Klimasvar provides synergies and flexibility as a result of sector integration including the following investments in energy conversion and storage capacity: Integration and storage of renewable energy: • Large thermal energy storages 112 GWh. • Exploitation of existing natural caverns and new hydrogen storages 40 GWh. • Over capacity of electrolyses plants ~ 50 per cent utilisation. • Utilisation of seasonal dependent over capacity of large scale heat pumps and electric boilers 700 MW. • Utilisation of batteries in electric vehicles (14 GWh) via smart meters. • Flexible electricity demand (mainly within one day) ~2,5 TWh
  17. 17. Transport, renewable energy and biomass  100% renewable energy in transport is possible  Growth in mobility is possible  More in public transport, less growth in road transport  Modal shift to public transport and direct electricity  Indirect electricity in EVs and busses etc.  Electrofuels (gases and liquids) to heavy duty transport (aviation, trucks, navigation)  Math and physics rules out biodiesel, bioethanol and biogas – only usable in small niches of transport Electrolyser1 Biomass (74.7 PJ) Electricity (52.7 PJ) Methanol/DME (100 PJ2 ) H2 (38.4 PJ) Gasifier Chemical Synthesis Hydrogenation 2.9 Mt Syngas Resource Conversion Process││ │ ││ Transport Demand 87 Gpkm 53 Gtkm Transport Fuel OR H2 O (3.8 Mt) 0.9 Mt MET HANOL DME OR MET HAN ?
  18. 18. Biomass IDAs Climate Response reduces biomass consumptions from 29 to 26 GJ/capita. IDAs Climate Response focus on: • Denmark to reduce the use of biomass • Denmark to use sustainable biomass with low CO2 emissions • Denmark to prepare for a long term target of not exceeding the Danish share of sustainable biomass use in the World.
  19. 19. • Biomass use beyond residual ressources has potentially has an effect on the climate • Denmark has more ressource pr. capita than other countries • The Danish model on biomass should remain a Danish model 21 Challenges in biomass consumption in Denmark and EU 0,0 10,0 20,0 30,0 40,0 50,0 60,0 IDA's Energy Vision 2050 CEESA 2050 Elbertsen et al. (2012) Gylling et al. (2012) L. Hamelin et al. (2019) BioBoost Smart Energy Europe PRIMES / - 1.5TECH PRIMES - 1.5LIFE PRIMES - 1.5LIFE-LB JRC-EU-TIMES Model Denmark EU27 (not including Croatia) and Switzerland EU28 EU28 + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Western Balkan Countries [GJ/cap] Publication and geography Bioenergy potentialsper capita projected in different publications and current bioenergy consumption Bioenergy potential per capita (GJ/cap) Current consumption in Denmark (2018) Biomass Today in DK (175 PJ) 30 GJ/capita Latest EU research (conservative) (8500 PJ) 17 GJ/capita EU 2050 scenarioer (A Clean Planet for all) 15-21 GJ/capita IDA 100% RE DK in 2050 (200 PJ) 30 GJ/capita Danish Energy Authority scenarios from 2014 35-45 GJ/capita
  20. 20. Renewable energy IDAs Klimasvar expands the level of renewable energy: • Solar thermal district heating 6-7 PJ. • Solar thermal as supplement on individuelle buildings 8-9 PJ. • 500 MW geothermal for district heating 13-14 PJ. • Photovoltaic on large roofs from 1.000 MW to 5.000 MW in 2030. • Onshore wind power from 4.200 MW to at least 4.800 i 2030. • Offshore wind power from 2.000 MW to 6.630 in 2030. • 132 MW Wave power (with onshore wind power as alternative).
  21. 21. Positives •A large variety of scenarios •Two net zero emission scenario •More details within buildings and industry Scenario problems •Very high ambition in all scenarios with regards to energy efficiency in buildings •No district heating implemented •Politically driven scenarios for gas •Claim to make ”optimal systems” Tool problems •5 year time steps (until 2070 – focus on 2050) •partial equilibrium modelling system that simulates an energy market •Investment optimisation (with limits e.g. wind and nuclear) •No clear distinction between private/business economy and socio- economy. New scenarios: Target of net zero emissions in Europe?
  22. 22. Scenarios for EU2050 - with GHG reductions driven by decarbonised energy carriers: - Electricity - Hydrogren - Power 2 X - with demand driven GHG reductions: - Energy efficiency - Circular economy - combination - Combo (below 2°C) - net zero GHG emissions (COMBO+) - Negative Emissions Technologies - Sustainable Lifestyles
  23. 23. Energy Storages It seems: About 100 TWh batteries in all scenarios - annual costs ~ 900 billion EURO
  24. 24. Share of energy carriers in final energy consumption
  25. 25. www.heatroadmap.eu @HeatRoadmapEU Buildings in the Energy Union in 2050 Highlights • Gas for heating dominates • Stagnating district heating • High ambition on EE in buildings due to tool) • Higher costs than today TWh Total heat demand Heat demand heat pumps Total electricity demand Baseline 2207,1 863,1 1537,3 COMBO 1789,1 883,7 1271,4 1,5 TECH 1620,7 806,2 1127,7 1,5 LIFE 1488,2 712,3 1101,7
  26. 26. Total system costs
  27. 27. Total costs and changes in costs
  28. 28. Known technologies Well-known technologies which are vital for achieving the 70 % goal • Compliance with building regulations for new and existing buildings • Energy renovation of existing buildings • Utilization of surplus heat from industry • Expansion of district cooling with cold thermal storage and use of groundwater cooling • Expansion of district heating areas • Replacement of oil and natural gas boilers with district heating and individual heat pumps • Onshore and offshore wind turbines • PV cells primarily installed on large roofs in the industry around large cities or in parking lots, etc. • Preservation of decentralized gas-fired CHP plants and construction of new gas-fired CHP plants • Expansion of biogas for industry and CHP plants • Biomass; wood, waste, biogas, etc. for CHP and power plants and wood chips, straw for district heating boilers • Solar thermal for district heating and individual heating • Expansion of public transport, bicycle infrastructure, use of urban planning • Expansion of EVs and plug-in hybrid cars, vans and buses on battery operation or plug-in hybrid, partial electrification of heavy transport (trucks, ferries, power cables at ports, electrification of motorcycles and small vehicles as well as special vehicles) • Intelligent integration of wind and solar in the electricity grid, including location in the existing electricity grid close to large existing consumption centers and new large consumption centers, in order to avoid unnecessary expansion of the electricity grid
  29. 29. Partly known technologies Partly well-known, partly new technologies, which we must develop and which will also become important in 2030 • Large heat pumps in district heating in conjunction with industrial surplus heat, district cooling and ambient heat from e.g. drainage water and wastewater, etc. • Large seasonal heat storages, especially in the district heating supply • Geothermal energy • Conversion to 4th generation low temperature district heating • Utilization of surplus heat from data centers and electrolysis plants for district heating • Intensive energy efficiency in industry • Replacement of coal and oil with electricity and biomass in industry • Electrolysis plants with flexible operation in relation to electricity from renewable energy sources and electricity grid load (full load time of approximately 50 per cent) • Large hydrogen storages which are used flexibly in interaction with electrolysis plants and electrofuel production • Integrated electrofuel production with carbon capture, CO2 storage and chemical synthesis (DME, Methanol, Ammonia) • Flexible operation of existing biomass-fired CHP plants • Road pricing systems with GPS, control functions and charging • Large-scale intelligent charging of EVs
  30. 30. New technologies that need development New technologies we need to develop now because we need to use them after 2030 • E-roads for trucks with partial battery operation • More efficient electrolysis plants (SOEC) • Further development of large-scale electrolysis plants and integrated solutions for electrofuel production, including carbon capture and chemical synthesis • Large-scale electrolysis and electrofuels incl. carbon capture (important technology for both CCU and CCS) • Large-scale thermal gasification of biomass, pyrolysis and HTL and possibly other technologies capable of converting biomass to gas or liquid fuels • Large-scale trials with straw in biogas plants • Intense upscaling of electrofuel production for aircrafts • Wave power (however with wind turbines as an alternative)
  31. 31. Thank you for your attention – Questions? Follow me on twitter and LinkedIN Roadmap for achieving the 70% 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target in Denmark - Keynote, INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GREEN DIGITALIZATION Brian Vad Mathiesen, Aalborg University Kolding/Online, November 11th 2020 www.EnergyPLAN.eu www.4DH.euwww.energyplan.eu/smartenergysystems/ www.brianvad.eu www.energyplan.eu/SmartEnergyEurope https://ida.dk/om-ida/temaer/klimasvar www.heatroadmap.eu

