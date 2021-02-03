Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Rust Stains in Your Toilet aaacityplumbing.com
TOILETS The toilet is one of the most used fixtures in our homes. For this reason, we should keep it clean, disinfected, a...
CAUSES OF BURST PIPES In this sense, toilets tend to accumulate many germs due to moisture and other substances that come ...
Rust Stains Although rust stains on the toilet bowl can be possible, they are also often rare. Hence, if most toilets are ...
Removing Stains Indeed, rust stains on porcelain are common occurrences. And they can be caused by metal objects on the we...
Bleach Likewise, you may wonder why to avoid the use of bleach when cleaning rust stains.
Class Objectives and Rules But bleach products have chemical ingredients that may make the problem worse. On the other han...
aaacityplumbing.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rust Stains in Your Toilet | Plumber | Charlotte NC

57 views

Published on

https://aaacityplumbing.com/ Plumber Charlotte NC

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rust Stains in Your Toilet | Plumber | Charlotte NC

  1. 1. Rust Stains in Your Toilet aaacityplumbing.com
  2. 2. TOILETS The toilet is one of the most used fixtures in our homes. For this reason, we should keep it clean, disinfected, and odor-free
  3. 3. CAUSES OF BURST PIPES In this sense, toilets tend to accumulate many germs due to moisture and other substances that come into contact with their surface. Therefore, it may present rust stains and other unpleasant spots.
  4. 4. Rust Stains Although rust stains on the toilet bowl can be possible, they are also often rare. Hence, if most toilets are not made of metal, where do rust stains come from, and how to remove them?.
  5. 5. Removing Stains Indeed, rust stains on porcelain are common occurrences. And they can be caused by metal objects on the wet surface or rust bleeding inside galvanized steel plumbing pipes. Notwithstanding, quickly removing bathroom rust stains is possible by using the correct products. In this way, the use of bleach-based bathroom cleaners may worsen stubborn stains.
  6. 6. Bleach Likewise, you may wonder why to avoid the use of bleach when cleaning rust stains.
  7. 7. Class Objectives and Rules But bleach products have chemical ingredients that may make the problem worse. On the other hand, you must avoid scratching your toilet bowl because it makes it easier for the buildup to occur again. 1
  8. 8. aaacityplumbing.com

×