PLAN NACIONAL PARA EL BUEN VIVIR FORTALECER LAS CAPACIDADES Y POTENCIALIDADES DE LA CIUDADANIA AUTOR: ALEX EDGARDO CEVALLOS ALVAREZ
4.1. Alcanzar la universalización en el acceso a la educación inicial, básica y bachillerato, y democratizar el acceso a ...
4.4 Mejorar la calidad de la educación en todos sus niveles y modalidades para la generación de conocimiento y la formaci...
SENPLADES, 2013 4.5. Potenciar el rol de docentes y otros profesionales de la educación como actores clave en la construc...
 4.6. Promover la interacción recíproca entre la educación, el sector productivo y la investigación científica y tecnológ...
Fuente bibliográfica Plan Nacional del Buen Vivir 2013 – 2017 SENPLADES, 2013
UTE_ Alex_Cevallos_Alvarez

  PLAN NACIONAL PARA EL BUEN VIVIR FORTALECER LAS CAPACIDADES Y POTENCIALIDADES DE LA CIUDADANIA AUTOR: ALEX EDGARDO CEVALLOS ALVAREZ CURSO: ACTUALIZACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTOS CARRERA CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION MENCION ECOLOGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIIENTE TUTOR DR. MANUEL GONZALO REMACHE BUNCI OFICINA DE GESTION ACADEMICA CHONE – MANABI - ECUADOR
  14. 14. 4.1. Alcanzar la universalización en el acceso a la educación inicial, básica y bachillerato, y democratizar el acceso a la educación superior SENPLADES, 2013
  24. 24. 4.4 Mejorar la calidad de la educación en todos sus niveles y modalidades para la generación de conocimiento y la formación integral de las personas creativas, solidarias, responsables, críticas, participativas y productivas bajo los principios de igualdad, equidad social y territorial. SENPLADES, 2013
  41. 41. SENPLADES, 2013 4.5. Potenciar el rol de docentes y otros profesionales de la educación como actores clave en la construcción del “Buen Vivir”.
  51. 51.  4.6. Promover la interacción recíproca entre la educación, el sector productivo y la investigación científica y tecnológica, para la transformación de la matriz productiva y la satisfacción de necesidades. SENPLADES, 2013
  64. 64. Fuente bibliográfica Plan Nacional del Buen Vivir 2013 – 2017 SENPLADES, 2013

