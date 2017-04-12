Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.371 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertain...
1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm s...
Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.S...
Tha Price Of Redemption! Pt.1 Newer Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.371 Vers.1 1.So I'm stayin as word! 2.So I'm stayin as 3rd! 3.So ...
2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's w...
9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! Vers.2 1.So I'm a real cool ass brotha! 2.Dat's word 2 Tha Mutha! 3.So you really anit my br...
all of you fake ass succ-as! 7.All of you little bitch ass clucc-as! 8.Or even bitch made ass muthafucc-as! 9.To tryin get...
muthafucc-a! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Di...
2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.371.doc

24 views

Published on

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.371.doc

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.371.doc

  1. 1. Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.371 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertainment, Kujo,Kristianj,Khalifah, Aztex Amen-Ra & Aztexahmian, Aalifa Amen-Ra & Aalifahmian, MR. AMOURA,A-Bomb, Zodiac Killa,Gemini X, Muzadalifa,Zalifa,Kalifa Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.371 1.Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 2.Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1 3.Tha Price Of Redemption! Pt.1 Newer 4.Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.371 Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 Vers.1
  2. 2. 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1
  3. 3. Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as alright! 4.Anit no need foe un-alright! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right!
  4. 4. Tha Price Of Redemption! Pt.1 Newer Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.371 Vers.1 1.So I'm stayin as word! 2.So I'm stayin as 3rd! 3.So dis is was heard! 4.So dat's as heard! 5.So dis is tha best word as a muthacucca! 6.So dat's as word 2 tha muthafucca!
  5. 5. 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!
  6. 6. 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! Vers.2 1.So I'm a real cool ass brotha! 2.Dat's word 2 Tha Mutha! 3.So you really anit my brotha! 4.So why act like a dumb ass muthafucc-a! 5.So fucc tryna go to my brand-new -ass-heaven muthafucc-a! 6.So fucc
  7. 7. all of you fake ass succ-as! 7.All of you little bitch ass clucc-as! 8.Or even bitch made ass muthafucc-as! 9.To tryin get yo! head as ducc-a! 10.By a starch crease ragged real ass chucc-a! 11.So fucc all of you wacc ass succ-as! 12.It's word 2 tha
  8. 8. muthafucc-a! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word
  9. 9. 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!

×