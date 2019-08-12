Until the advent of New Commonwealth migration in the 1950s, the Irish were by far the largest ethnic minority in Britain. This study focuses on the most important phase of Irish migration, providing an analytical discussion of why and how the Irish settled in such numbers. It examines key aspects of the social, religious and political worlds of these migrants and explains why they were so often the victims of native hostility. The book avoids the famine centred and big city focus of many studies and demonstrates the long run chronology and wide ranging geography of this important migration.

