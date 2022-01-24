Successfully reported this slideshow.
What I learned by examining 5,000 business case studies?

Jan. 24, 2022
What did I learn by examining 5,000 business case studies?

"Black Goldfish" is the culmination of all my work over the last decade. A journey that has included 12 coauthors and 16 Goldfish books.

Here are 10 takeaways from the upcoming book that will launch on 2.22.22:

1. There is one word that comes from New Orleans that epitomizes the need to exceed customer expectations. That word is lagniappe. It is a Creole word meaning “the gift” or “to give more.” It is a signature personal touch by the business that creates differentiation and promotes word of mouth.

2. In business, price is what you pay. And price is only relevant to the value received. Value is what you get. Maintenance represents the business processes you are subjected to. The effort you need to make during an experience. The combination of value and maintenance nets out to be about a feeling.

3. An engaged workforce is key. Because value is created in the last two feet of a transaction—the space between the employee and the customer.

4. Not all of your customers and employees are created equal. Know your "vital few."

5. Companies that have a strong, defined purpose find that it drives employee engagement, connects with customers, and fuels the bottom line.

6. It’s easy to follow the crowd. It feels safe. But it’s not. Successful brands stick out. They are unusual. Don’t apologize for your flaws and don’t try to fix them. Instead, exploit your imperfections.

7. There is no black and white approach to leadership. There isn’t a clear-cut path to becoming a great leader. You have to use a variety of techniques to overcome challenges and get the most from five generations of employees.

8. Business is a game. And the key to winning in sales is managing relationships and minimizing pressure.

9. In the words of George Bernard Shaw, “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” Communication occurs when your audience can repeat your message in their language.

10. Your brand today is no longer what you tell people it is. It is the differentiated experience your employees deliver. It is what you stand for and how your customers feel. And most importantly, your brand is what your customers and employees tell others about their experience. All else is derivative of this and only this.

To quote Alecia Beth Moore (aka P!NK), "That's all I know, that's all I know so far."

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

  1. 1. TOP 10 BOOK TAKEAWAYS
  2. 2. THE FIRST HARDCOVER IN THE GOLDFISH SERIES COMING 2.22.22
  3. 3. HERE IS A PREVIEW WITH TOP TAKEAWAYS
  4. 4. THE BOOK IS DEDICATED TO THE LATE TED LEVITT
  5. 5. BLACK IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT MY 12 COLORFUL COAUTHORS
  6. 6. IT BEGINS WITH MY MOMENT OF TRUTH IN NEW YORK CITY
  7. 7. A GOLDFISH IS A METAPHOR FOR GROWTH AND DIFFERENTIATION TAKEAWAY #1 There is one word that comes from New Orleans that epitomizes the need to exceed customer expectations. That word is lagniappe. It is a Creole word meaning “the gift” or “to give more.” It is a signature personal touch by the business that creates differentiation and promotes word of mouth.
  8. 8. HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?
  9. 9. YOU GET BLACK WHEN YOU COMBINE ALL THE OTHER COLORS
  10. 10. INTRODUCING THE BLACK MATRIX
  11. 11. THE MATRIX BEGINS WITH VALUE AND MAINTENANCE TAKEAWAY #2 In business, price represents what you pay. And price is only relevant to the value received. Value is what you get. Maintenance represents the business processes you are subjected to. The effort you need to make during an experience. The combination of value and maintenance nets out to be about a feeling.
  12. 12. 10 WAYS TO DO LITTLE EXTRAS FOR CUSTOMERS
  13. 13. 15 WAYS TO DRIVE EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT AND REINFORCE CULTURE TAKEAWAY #3 An engaged workforce is key. Because value is created in the last two feet of a transaction—the space between the employee and the customer.
  14. 14. 9 WAYS TO RETAIN YOUR “VITAL FEW” CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES TAKEAWAY #4 Not all of your customers and employees are created equal.
  15. 15. THE NEXT LEVEL OF THE MATRIX INVOLVES WARMTH & COMPETENCE
  16. 16. 8 WAYS THAT TECHNOLOGY, DATA & ANALYTICS CAN IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
  17. 17. EXPLORING THE 8 DIFFERENT PURPOSE ARCHETYPES TAKEAWAY #5 Companies that have a strong, defined purpose find that it drives employee engagement, connects with customers, and fuels the bottom line.
  18. 18. 8 FLAWSOME WAYS TO STAND OUT AND DIFFERENTIATE TAKEAWAY #6 It’s easy to follow the crowd. It feels safe. But it’s not. Successful brands stick out. They are unusual. Don’t apologize for your flaws and don’t try to fix them. Instead, exploit your imperfections.
  19. 19. THE TOP LEVEL OF THE MATRIX IS CONNECTION AND PROGRESS
  20. 20. 9 WAYS TO LEVERAGE H.A.P.P.I.N.E.S.S. FOR CUSTOMERS, EMPLOYEES & SOCIETY
  21. 21. MANAGING THE GRAY TO SUCCESSFULLY LEAD FIVE GENERATIONS TAKEAWAY #7 There is no black and white approach to leadership. That there isn’t always a clear-cut path to becoming a great leader. You have to use a variety of techniques to overcome challenges and get the most from your employees.
  22. 22. INCLUDING THE GRAY GOLDFISH GENERATIONAL MATRIX
  23. 23. MANAGING CLIENTS AND PROSPECTS WITH THE DIAMOND RULE TAKEAWAY #8 Business is a game. And the key to winning in sales is managing relationships and minimizing pressure.
  24. 24. 10 WAYS TO COMMUNICATE LOUD & CLEAR TAKEAWAY #9 In the words of George Bernard Shaw, “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” Communication occurs when your audience can repeat your message in their language.
  25. 25. GETTING TO THE BLACK IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL
  26. 26. 4-STEP PROCESS TO CREATE IDEAS
  27. 27. • LAGNIAPPE • ATTABOYS • VITAL FEW • INFO-SENSE • FOR-PURPOSE • FLAWSOME • GEZELLIG • MANAGE THE GRAY • DIAMOND RULE • 5 BY 5 •
  28. 28. Your brand today is no longer what you tell people it is. It is the diﬀerentiated experience your employees deliver. It is what you stand for and how your customers feel. And most importantly, your brand is what your customers and employees tell others about their experience. All else is derivative of this and only this. BLACK DX MANIFESTO COMING 2.22.22 TAKEAWAY #10
  29. 29. It is always darkest just before it goes pitch black” “ - Despair.com

