Compra de laptops
INVESTIGACIÓN PARA COMPRAR LA LAPTOP

Published in: Internet
  1. 1. INVESTIGACIÓNPARA COMPRAR LAPTOP 1. Partes de la laptop y capacidad. 2. Precios. Los mejores precios de laptop de alto gama portátil por excelencia:esa es la laptop. Ideal para entretenernos en casa y en la universidad.Herramienta imprescindible para la oficina y para cuando requerimos de una computadora y no tengamos acceso a una desktop.Aquí podrás encontrar la laptop con las especificaciones técnicas que se ajusten a tus necesidades. DELL - LAPTOP XPS DE 13" - INTEL CORE I5 7200 U - MEMORIA DE 8GB - DISCO DURO 256 GB SSD - PLATA $ 28,499.00 LENOVO - LAPTOP YOGA 910 DE 13.9" - INTEL CORE I7-7500U - MEMORIA DE 8GB - DISCO DURO 256 GB SSD - PLATA $ 3,999.00 AHORRA: $ 4,000.00 (Reg. $ 36,999.00 ) HP - LAPTOP SPECTRE X360 13-AC003LA CONVERTIBLE DE 13.3" - INTEL CORE I7 7500U DC - MEMORIA 8 GB - DISCODURO 256 SSD - NEGRO / DORADO $ 34,999.00 Precio vigente: AHORRA: $ 2,000.00 (Reg. $ 36,999.00 ) 3. Lugares de compra .
  2. 2. Podemos encontrar algunas marcas y modelos de laptop en estas distintas tiendas, para poder visualizar los distintos precios y de tal manera que sea cómodo para todo tipo de clientes .Saga falabella plaza norte .Tienda efe .Momputech .Memory kin .Grupo infotec .Corporacion yamoshi SRL .Ovalo . 4. Marcas y modelos de la laptop. 1. LENOVO (Lenovo ha estado liderando las primeras listas de ventas de portátiles desde hace unos años. La compañía es una de las marcas más confiables que venden una enorme gama de portátiles en una amplia gama de precios, la mayoría de los cuales son bastante asequibles) 2. ASUS(Muy cerca de la marca de referencia de Lenovo, ASUS es amado por su diseño elegante, increíble soporte técnico y elegante, nuevas innovaciones que merecen la pena echar un vistazo. La marca también ha ganado consistentemente sólidos comentarios de los clientes y sus rangos de apoyo bastante alto también.) 3.HP(HP ha ganado su reputación a través de los años. Esta marca siempre ha clasificado bien cuando se trata de fabricación de portátiles. Los usuarios siguen apreciando los diseños de portátiles HP y la comodidad del teclado. Si bien sólo rango de apoyo técnico promedio, hay la ventaja de que hay una tonelada de proveedores de apoyo en la mayoría de las áreas si lo necesita.) 4.DELL(Dell ha estado liderando las listas de los últimos 2 años debido a su mejor soporte técnico, así como altas puntuaciones de la revisión. La marca, en los últimos años, se ha mantenido detrás de algunos de sus competidores más cercanos con su software e innovación. Sin embargo, los fans son loyol y apreciar la marca que ha contribuido a un buen récord de ventas.) 5.ACER(Acer ha estado produciendo una gran variedad de portátiles impresionantes en varias categorías. Ya sea que esté buscando un portátil de juegos sofisticado o un Chromebook estudiantil, Acer le ofrece numerosos modelos para elegir.) 6. APPLE(Durante muchos años, Apple ha sido considerado el estándar de oro del mercado de portátiles. Y para muchos usuarios finales, Apple ha demostrado ser el mejor para los usuarios de portátiles debido a su alta calidad y tecnología de primera clase.) 7.MSI(MSI ha sido líder y proveedor de otros fabricantes en el mundo del hardware y componentes para juegos. Más recientemente, MSI se ha aventurado en el mercado competitivo de portátiles como un jugador y ha estado recaudando algunos premios para impresionantes máquinas de juego. Si usted es un jugador de PC, este fabricante de portátiles es uno de los que probablemente ha oído hablar y vale la pena considerar si está buscando algunos de los mejores portátiles de juegos en el mercado (y el precio es alto también)) 8.SAMSUNG(Samsung parece estar aportando su “A” juego en el mercado de portátiles! Han hecho muchos progresos en la innovación, centrándose en la
  3. 3. creación de productos altamente innovadores y creativos que están recibiendo el reconocimiento de los dos usuarios finales, así como la obtención de varios premios en el proceso. A pesar de que esta marca no se consideraba un gran jugador en la industria de portátiles antes, la firma parece haber tomado nota de la creciente demanda de portátiles ultra modernos, seguros e inteligentes buscando mejorar la productividad.) 9.MICROSOFT(Microsoft es un nuevo participante en la mejor competencia de marca portátil; No han estado por mucho tiempo en este arean. Sin embargo, en el corto período que han sido, esta marca ha ganado popularidad rápidamente obteniendo puntuaciones impresionantes en la fabricación de gadgets desmontables fresco y 2- en-1.) 10.TOSHIBA(Un favorito de largo tiempo está luchando en el espacio muy competitivo de la computadora personal. La compañía finalmente hizo su camino en la lista de las mejores marcas de portátiles en 2015 y los estamos dejando en la lista por la calidad y durabilidad de sus productos. Además, eran una marca favorita mía en años pasados y desde que estoy escribiendo este post, los estoy manteniendo aquí para los buenos recuerdos y la esperanza de una revitalización en el futuro.) 5.- Programas que se Deben Instalar. Los programas que se deben instalar en un laptop son los siguientes: 1: Process Explorer 2: Antivirus 3: Word 4: Exel 5: Power point 6: Soluto Microsoft Security Essentials 7: Administrador de tareas 8: Rufus y Yumi 9: Sandboxie 10: OpenOffice. 11: Historial del portapapeles 12:

