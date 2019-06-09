Successfully reported this slideshow.
Causas del dolor de cabeza

causas del por que del dolor de cabeza

Causas del dolor de cabeza

  1. 1. DOLOR DE CABEZA Causas El estrés y la tensión muscular son los responsables de la mayoría de los dolores de cabeza, aunque en algunas personas la dieta también puede contribuir. Alimentos como la cafeína, el chocolate, los quesos y las nueces pueden causar dolores de cabeza en algunas personas. Ver dolor de cabeza y cefalea tensionar. En algunos casos, un dolor de cabeza intenso puede ser una migraña. Los signos de migraña comprenden dolor de cabeza en un solo lado, pulsaciones, sensibilidad a la luz o el sonido y náuseas o vómitos. Algunas personas que desarrollan migrañas experimentan un cambio visual o sensorial (llamado aura) antes de que se desarrolle el dolor de cabeza. Algunos dolores de cabeza pueden ser una combinación de cefalea tensional y migraña Conocimiento científico Tratamientos farmacológicos en migrañas comunes •Analgésicos potentes bajo prescripción médica. •Consultar con el especialista una medicación periódica como tratamiento de base preventivo. En el caso de la migraña “menstrual”, se prevendrá restringiendo el consumo de sal durante el período y realizando algo de ejercicio. El especialista podrá valorar la toma de ciertos medicamentos tales como ergotamina o progestágenos dos semanas antes de la menstruación. Conocimiento popular Hay varios remedios naturales para los varios tipos o dolores de cabeza. El jugo de tres o cuatro rebanadas de limón se debe exprimir en una taza de té y tomar por el paciente para tratar esta condición. Da alivio inmediato. La corteza del limón, que generalmente se tira, se ha encontrado útil en los dolores de cabeza causados por el calor. Las cortezas del limón se deben machacar en una pasta fina en un mortero y aplicar como yeso en la frente. Aplicando, la corteza amarilla recientemente pelada de un limón a cada cien también dará el alivio.
  2. 2. HIPO Causas El hipo es una inhalacion bruca de aire, el pulmon inhala aire porque un musculo llamdo Diafragma se contrae y jala el pulmon hacia abajo haciendo que se infle, este musculo diafragma es controlados por dos cablecitos llamados Nervios frenicos que bajan desde el cerebro, si estos nervios se irritan ya sea por una exceso corriente electrica como la provocada por un susto, y por algun cambio quimico como el alcohol en la sangre esto provocara que los nervios manden impulsos electricos muy rapidos al diafragma, haciendo que este se contraiga muy rapido y provoque que el pulmon se infle de forma muy brusa provocando ese sonido tipico del hipo. Conocimiento científico. El hipo es un espasmo del diafragma seguido por el cierre inmediato de epiglotis (una especie de válvula que cubre la entrada de la laringe), lo que genera un sonido agudo. El espasmo es involuntario y puede repetirse varias veces por minuto; el hipo puede durar, en los casos más extremos, hasta varios meses, lo que requiere de una consulta médica. Sin embargo, el hipo suele ser algo común y que no debería generar preocupación. Como se cura No existe una forma segura de detener el hipo, pero existen muchas sugerencias comunes que pueden ser efectivas. Contener la respiración Respirar repetitivamente dentro de una bolsa de papel Tomar un vaso de agua fría Comer una cucharadita de azúcar DOLOR DE ESTOMAGO Causas Muchas afecciones diferentes pueden causar dolor abdominal. La clave está en saber cuándo se debe buscar atención médica inmediata. Algunas veces, tal vez sólo sea necesario llamar a un médico si los síntomas continúan. Las causas menos serias de dolor abdominal abarcan:  Estreñimiento  Síndrome del intestino irritable  Alergias o intolerancia a medicamentos (como la intolerancia a la lactosa)  Intoxicación alimentaria  Gastroenteritis vírica epidémica 
  3. 3. Otras posibles causas abarcan:  Apendicitis  Aneurisma aórtico abdominal  Oclusión o bloqueo intestinal  Cáncer del estómago, el colon y otros órganos  Colecistitis (inflamación de la vesícula) con o sin cálculos  Disminución del riego sanguíneo a los intestinos (isquemia intestinal)  Diverticulitis  Acidez gástrica, indigestión o reflujo gastroesofágico  Enfermedad intestinal inflamatoria (enfermedad de Crohn o colitis ulcerativa)  Cálculos renales  Pancreatitis (inflamación o infección del páncreas)  Úlceras Conocimiento científico El tratamiento convencional del dolor de estómago supone la utilización de los medicamentos adecuados que solucionen las causas que la producen. En el caso de hallarse bacterias del géneroHelicobacter pylori se suministran antibióticos. La ingestión de antiácidos y una dieta adecuada con la correspondiente abstinencia de alcohol, café o tabaco pueden solucionar el problema después de una temporada de tratamiento. Es necesario acudir al médico en caso de que aparezcan vómitos o heces con sangre. Igualmente es necesario visitar al médico cuando se presenten habitualmente dolores de estómago sin una explicación aparente. Conocimiento popular Remedio para el dolor de estómago #1:.Hervir una raíz de jengibre, previamente lavada y cortada en trozos pequeños, en una taza de agua durante 5 minutos. Retirar del fuego, colar y dejar refrescar. Tomar cuando se sienta malestar en el estómago principalmente después de comer. Remedio para el dolor de estómago #2: Hacer una decocción de30 gramos de las flores de manzanilla (llamada también matricaria y chamomilla) en1 litro de agua por 20 minutos. Tomar una taza si se siente dolor de estómago después de haber ingerido una comida abundante. Remedio para el dolor de estómago #3: Hacer una decocción con20 gramos anís (Hojas y flores) en1 litro de agua por 20 minutos. Tomar una taza de esta preparación diaria para tener una buena digestión.
  4. 4. Remedio para el dolor de estómago #4: Hacer una decocción de30 gramos de hierbabuena en 1 litro de agua por 25 minutos. Tomar una taza si se siente malestar en el estómago CASPA Causa La causa más común de la caspa es el hongo FM (previamente conocido como el Pityrosporum ovale). Este hongo se encuentra naturalmente en la superficie de la piel tanto de personas saludables como de aquellos con caspa. El hongo metaboliza la grasa humana, resultando en un producto secundario que es antihigiénico. Cuando el hongo Malassezia furfur crece demasiado rápido, la renovación natural de las células resulta afectada y aparece la picazón. Otros hongos pueden tener papeles similares en la causa de la caspa, al igual que ciertas bacterias. Conocimiento científico. Las formas severas de la caspa, particularmente si son acompañadas por la formación de hojuelas o escamas en otras partes del cuerpo, deberían tratarse por un dermatólogo. La caspa puede ocurrir en conjunto con condiciones de piel tales como la seborrea y la psoriasis. La caspa varía de una persona a otra. Puede ser necesario probar varios champús con ingredientes activos diferentes (sulfuro de selenio, alquitrán, ácido salicílico, piritionato de zinc, ketoconazol[1] ) para encontrar el más adecuado para cada individuo en particular. Además, un individuo puede encontrar que alternar entre diferentes tratamientos sea más efectivo que apegándose a un régimen único, que puede volverse menos efectivo con el paso del tiempo. Conocimiento popular Remedios caseros para la caspa Tratamiento de la caspa usando las semillas de la alholva El uso de las semillas de la alholva es uno de los remedios más importantes del tratamiento de la caspa. Dos cucharas de sopa de estas semillas se deben empapar durante la noche en agua y moler a una pasta fina por la mañana. Esta pasta se debe aplicar sobre todo el cuero cabelludo e dejar para media hora. El pelo se debe entonces lavar a fondo con jabón o el shikakai. Tratamiento de la caspa usando la lima El uso de una cucharilla de jugo de lima fresco para la última aclaración, mientras se lava el pelo, es otro remedio útil. Esto no sólo hace que el pelo brille intensamente sino también quita viscosidad y previene la caspa.
  5. 5. OJOS INFLAMADOS (CONJUNTIVITIS) Causas Una de las causas de la conjuntivitis es una infección bacteriana. Diferentes bacterias pueden ser responsables de la infección. En la conjuntivitis bacteriana los síntomas del ojo enrojecido están generalmente asociados con lagrimeo de color verde o amarillo. A menudo, también están presentes síntomas tales como la congestión de los senos paranasales y mucosidad nasal. Los párpados pueden edematizarse. Si bien la infección bacteriana de la conjuntivitis a veces no exige antibióticos, los afectados deben ver a un médico, ya que, esta forma de conjuntivitis está con frecuencia asociada con infección de la córnea. Otra causa puede ser el mal uso de las lentes de contacto o lentillas, si se introduce algún microbio y la lente no está correctamente desinfectada, éste se traspasará al ojo al usar la lente y puede causar un poco de conjuntivitis. Conocimiento científico Las causas que ocasionen la conjuntivitis influirán en su tratamiento. Para empezar, deben limpiarse los ojos, quitando las secreciones con un paño limpio, agua hervida tibia o suero fisiológico estéril. También suelen ser útiles las compresas frías y los analgésicos. El tratamiento puede ser la administración de colirio, pomada o gel antibiótico. Para mejorar la conjuntivitis alérgica o vírica, sin embargo, lo más efectivo es el uso de gotas oftálmicas con corticosteroides, que nunca deberán utilizarse en el caso de que la infección se haya producido por herpes, ya que los corticosteroides empeoran la infección. El tratamiento suele durar una semana: las gotas se administran entre cuatro y seis veces diarias y la pomada o el gel entre dos y tres veces al día. El gel utiliza menos veces en comparación con el colirio y no nubla la vista (lo que sí ocurre con la pomada). Conocimiento popular. Mientras que se busca el tratamiento médico se pueden probar remedios caseros que alivian las molestias temporalmente y estos pueden ser: aplicación de compresas con té o pedazos de telas mojados en infusiones muy concentradas de Manzanilla o Hinojo, estas ayudaran a disminuir el ardor y la inflamación pero no actuaran sobre las bacterias que producen esta afección.
  6. 6. SUSTO Causas Las causas del susto son atribuidas a "una sorpresa muy fuerte; una asustada" que se produce, por ejemplo, por el encuentro fortuito con un animal, o por presenciar acontecimientos desagradables que sorprenden a una persona; recibir un golpe de improviso, fenómeno común en los niños cuando se caen, es también señalada como una causa frecuente del padecimiento. Los terapeutas consideran que, inmediatamente después de la "impresión, la persona se asusta y se le encoge la tripa, es decir, se le hace bola". El término "tripa", otro sinónimo de la enfermedad, es la designación popular pápago del estómago. Conocimiento científico y popular 1. Necesitas mucha actividad fisica deportiva: un gimnasio donde te enseñen técnicas como el Pilates (estretching). 2. Largas caminatas al aire libre. 3. Interactuar mucho con otras personas en ambientes de ruido y luminosidad (centros comerciales, calles concurridas, estadios de futbol, etc) 4. No recurras a medicamentos para "calmar" tu nerviosismo. Tienes un perfil emocional que te hace altamente suceptible a la adiccion a los farmacos. DOLOR DE MUELAS Causas Es la causa principal del dolor de muelas. La caries está producida por las bacterias que atacan el esmalte de los dientes y acaban por estropearlos. Existen muchas causas de dolor, podemos tener dolores musculares, articulares y óseos en las enfermedades reumatológicas o por traumatismos, dolor de muelas, cefalea, dolor causado por el cáncer, etc. Conocimiento científico Algunos fármacos de este grupo son el Paracetamol, el ácido acetil salicílico y otros AINES como el ibuprofeno. Aspirina: Es muy efectiva en los dolores óseos. Efectos secundarios: Irritación gástrica, dolor epigástrico. Paracetamol: No tiene actividad antiinflamatoria. El paracetamol es el fármaco de elección para el tratamiento del dolor leve-moderado. Es la alternativa cuando no se puede usar por alguna causa la aspirina.
  7. 7. Antiinflamatorios no esteroides (AINES): Constituido por un grupo numeroso de fármacos, con perfiles analgésicos similares. Especialmente indicados en  Dolor causado por metástasis óseas  Inflamación de tejidos blandos y músculos Conocimiento popular Entre los remedios caseros más eficaces para el dolor de muelas está el ajo. Un clavo del ajo con una pequeña roca de sal se debe colocar en el diente afectado. Relevará el dolor y, puede incluso curarlo a veces. Un clavo se debe también masticar diariamente por la mañana. Hará que los dientes se curen y lo hace fuerte y sano. Relevación de dolor de muelas usando la cebolla La investigación más última ha confirmado las características bactericidas de la cebolla. Si una persona consume una cebolla cruda cada día por la masticación cuidadosa, lo protegerán contra el anfitrión de los desórdenes del diente. La masticación de la cebolla cruda por tres minutos es suficiente para matar todos los gérmenes en la boca. El dolor de muelas es aliviado a menudo poniendo un pedazo pequeño de la cebolla en el mal diente o encía. Conocimiento popular Ingiere agua, preferiblemente de 8 a 10 vasos -Utiliza vaselina, ya que el ingrediente mineral que contiene es muy efectivo -Usa crema de hidrocortisona -Si te expones demasido al sol, usa protector solar en los labios Igualmente, evita : -Lamerte los labios -Humectantes labiales con mentol, ya que pueden incrementar la irritación -Fumar, eso aumenta la resequedad tanto en boca como en labios... Un remedio casero fácil y muy natural para aliviar los labios agrietados es aplicar directamente sobre ellos varias veces al dia, por varios dias, un poco de miel pura y frotar con cuidado para que sea absorbida ACNE Una causas del acné más importantes del acné es el factor de la herencia; éste es algo que los padres que han tenido acné en su juventud deben tener cuidados alrededor; es realmente importante que prestan la atención a su niño sobre todo cuando él o ella alcanza la edad de 12-13. Deben intentar prevenir el desbloqueo del acné por consultar al doctor. (recomienda el tratamiento del acné : Acnezine)
  8. 8. Muy común causas del acné es la higiene incorrecta; los adolescentes utilizan jugar baloncesto, el balompié o cualquier clase de deporte; tienen gusto de bailar que va y de entrar en competiciones físicas. Cada uno de estas cosas es las actividades sanas, recomendadas, pero hay un riesgo que después de realizarlas, que las adolescencias hacen todo lo demás que tomar una ducha; y aquí es donde aparece el problema: el sudor y la suciedad se combinan con el aceite excesivo en su piel; esto conduce inevitable al aspecto del acné en sus caras y muy posible en sus partes posterioras o cuellos. (recomienda el tratamiento del acné :ClearPores Conocimiento científico Hay muchos productos en venta para el tratamiento del acne, muchos de ellos con efectos no probados científicamente. Genéricamente hablando, los tratamientos exitosos proporcionan pequeñas mejoras entre la primera y la segunda semana y, entonces, el acne disminuye aproximadamente por unos tres meses; después de esto, la mejora comienza a allanarse. Los tratamientos que prometen resultados en dos semanas, son probablemente decepcionantes. Una combinación de tratamientos, puede reducir enormemente la cantidad y gravedad del acné en muchos casos. Esos tratamientos, que son efectivos en su mayoría, tienden a tener un mayor potencial de efectos secundarios y necesitan un mayor grado de control y seguimiento médicos Conocimiento popular Manzana verde cucharadas de miel Mezcla los ingredientes hasta conseguir una pasta suave. Aplícala en tu rostro y déjala unos 20 minutos. Si lo haces de manera regular, no tendrás que preocuparte del acné o los puntos negros. Además, este tratamiento te ayudará a atenuar las cicatrices dejadas por el acné y los puntos negros. Puedes refrigerar la mezcla hasta tres días. MAL DE ORÍN Causas Las infecciones en las vias urinarias se pueden desarrollar por diversos factores y la mayoria son causadas por bacterias sentarse en baños publicos no limpiarte como debe de ser (de adelante hacia atras) no asearte despues de tener contacto sexual el uso excesivo de tangas o ropa interior sintetica. comer picantes o alimentos irritantes tener arenillas en los riñones en algunos casos las bacterias que causan las infecciones vaginales entran en contacto
  9. 9. con las vias urinarias y de ahi puede generarse el problema. CONOCIMIENTO CIENTÍFICO Si sus síntomas se deben a una infección, el médico le recetará un antibiótico. Los antibióticos pueden destruir las bacterias que causan la infección. El antibiótico que se le recete dependerá del tipo de bacteria que se haya encontrado. Si tiene una infección simple, se le dará una receta de antibióticos para 3 días. Si es mas grave, recibirá una receta para 7 días o mas. Siga las indicaciones para tomar el medicamento en forma cuidadosa y completa. Avísele al médico si usted es alérgico a algún medicamento CONOCIMIENTOS POPULARES Paradójicamente, toma mas agua, pero agua pura, sodas y bebidas enlatadas o procesadas no valen, y deja de consumir irritantes, como café, chile, pimienta, etc. El jugo de arándano o piña NATURAL también es una excelente opción para ayudar a tus vías urinarias.

