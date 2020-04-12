Successfully reported this slideshow.
G.Balakrishnan Assistant Professor Department of Chemistry Vivekananda College 4/12/2020 1G.Balakrishnan OBESITY
• A country where 270 million people live below the 'poverty line', obesity seems to be a distant issue, meant for the ric...
• India together accounted for 15 per cent of the world's obese population, with 30 million obese people, respectively. 4/...
• In 2010, overweight and obesity were estimated to cause 3 to 4 million deaths, 3.9 per cent of years of life lost, and 3...
CANCER COME, LET US KNOW IT BETTER!! 4/12/2020 17G.Balakrishnan
International Facts on ………..  2nd leading causes of death worldwide. The number of new cases is expected to rise by abou...
Content What Is Cancer? Classification of Tumors Types of Cancer Lung cancer Causes and Risk factors of Lung Cancer ...
What Is Cancer? Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of cells. Many types of tumors eventually release cancer cells that mi...
Why is Crab the Symbol of Cancer? “Cancer” is the Latin word for crab.  In its natural habitat, a crab is a fast, resili...
Cancer Cells Versus Normal Cells 22
Classification of Tumors 4/12/2020 23G.Balakrishnan
Types of Cancer  There are more than 120 types of cancer, characterized by abnormal cell growth. Types of cancer are usu...
http://www.who.int/cancer/country-profiles/ind_en.pdf xxxxxxxxxxxx 4/12/2020 26G.Balakrishnan
Lung cancer 4/12/2020 27G.Balakrishnan
• What is lung cancer? Lung cancer results from abnormal growth of cells in the lining of the lungs, leading to the growth...
Lung cancer Respiratory motion as acquired by 4D CT. The lung tumor to be irradiated is highlighted in red. Tobacco smoke ...
Causes and Risk factors of Lung Cancer 90% of lung cancers non-smokers who live or work with smokers Other causes of lu...
Stage I : cancer that is confined to the lung Stage II: cancer that is confined to the chest Stage III: cancer that is con...
symptoms of lung cancer 1. Persistent cough and hoarseness 2. Shortness of breath 3. wheezing 4. Blood-streaked sputum 5. ...
diagnose lung cancer 1. patient history, 2. physical examination, 3. blood tests, 4. chest x-rays, 5. computerized tomogra...
Treatment • Surgery is the most effective treatment for lung cancer but only about 20% of lung cancers are suitable for su...
 Targeted therapies: These are drugs (gefitinib and erlotinib) or antibodies (cetuximab, bevacizumab) that block the grow...
General side effects Some side effects of radiotherapy are caused by its effect on normal tissue in your body. These may i...
Prevention is better than cure!! 4/12/2020 37G.Balakrishnan
Avoid 4/12/2020 38G.Balakrishnan
Let us fight cancer!!!!!! 4/12/2020 39G.Balakrishnan
THANK YOU! 4/12/2020 40G.Balakrishnan
OBESITY

  1. 1. G.Balakrishnan Assistant Professor Department of Chemistry Vivekananda College 4/12/2020 1G.Balakrishnan OBESITY
  2. 2. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 2
  3. 3. • A country where 270 million people live below the 'poverty line', obesity seems to be a distant issue, meant for the richkids of first world. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 3
  4. 4. • India together accounted for 15 per cent of the world's obese population, with 30 million obese people, respectively. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 4
  5. 5. • In 2010, overweight and obesity were estimated to cause 3 to 4 million deaths, 3.9 per cent of years of life lost, and 3.8 per cent of disability-adjusted life-years worldwide, the study said. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 5
  6. 6. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 6
  7. 7. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 7
  8. 8. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 8
  9. 9. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 9
  10. 10. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 10
  11. 11. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 11
  12. 12. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 12
  13. 13. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 13
  14. 14. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 14
  15. 15. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 15
  16. 16. 4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 16
  17. 17. CANCER COME, LET US KNOW IT BETTER!! 4/12/2020 17G.Balakrishnan
  18. 18. International Facts on ………..  2nd leading causes of death worldwide. The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next 2 decades. http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs297/en/ http://canceratlas.cancer.org/the-burden/ 4/12/2020 18G.Balakrishnan
  19. 19. Content What Is Cancer? Classification of Tumors Types of Cancer Lung cancer Causes and Risk factors of Lung Cancer Staging of lung cancer Symptoms Diagnose / Treatment Prevention4/12/2020 G.Balakrishnan 19
  20. 20. What Is Cancer? Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of cells. Many types of tumors eventually release cancer cells that migrate to distant sites in the body, which they form the secondary tumors know as metastasis. http://www.gif2fly.com/Brain%20Cancer%20Cells. html https://shawnadieckmann123.wordpress.com/2016/01/07/c ell-cycle-control-mitosis-and-cancer/ 4/12/2020 20G.Balakrishnan
  21. 21. Why is Crab the Symbol of Cancer? “Cancer” is the Latin word for crab.  In its natural habitat, a crab is a fast, resilient decapod crustacean that springs to action and moves in multiple directions.  Similarly cancer spreads from the place at which it first arose as a primary tumor to distant locations in the body. (source: University of Chicago Radiology PET-CT department http://giphy.com/gifs/close-call-crab-car- wIwrQ3umuEuM8 21
  22. 22. Cancer Cells Versus Normal Cells 22
  23. 23. Classification of Tumors 4/12/2020 23G.Balakrishnan
  24. 24. Types of Cancer  There are more than 120 types of cancer, characterized by abnormal cell growth. Types of cancer are usually named for the organs or tissues where the cancers form. 4/12/2020 24G.Balakrishnan
  25. 25. 4/12/2020 25G.Balakrishnan
  26. 26. http://www.who.int/cancer/country-profiles/ind_en.pdf xxxxxxxxxxxx 4/12/2020 26G.Balakrishnan
  27. 27. Lung cancer 4/12/2020 27G.Balakrishnan
  28. 28. • What is lung cancer? Lung cancer results from abnormal growth of cells in the lining of the lungs, leading to the growth of a malignant tumour. 4/12/2020 28G.Balakrishnan
  29. 29. Lung cancer Respiratory motion as acquired by 4D CT. The lung tumor to be irradiated is highlighted in red. Tobacco smoke contains more than 4,000 chemical compounds 4/12/2020 29G.Balakrishnan
  30. 30. Causes and Risk factors of Lung Cancer 90% of lung cancers non-smokers who live or work with smokers Other causes of lung cancer include air pollution 4/12/2020 30G.Balakrishnan
  31. 31. Stage I : cancer that is confined to the lung Stage II: cancer that is confined to the chest Stage III: cancer that is confined to the chest but with larger and more aggressive tumours than at stage II Stage IV: cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. Staging of lung cancer 4/12/2020 31G.Balakrishnan
  32. 32. symptoms of lung cancer 1. Persistent cough and hoarseness 2. Shortness of breath 3. wheezing 4. Blood-streaked sputum 5. Chest pain 6. Frequent episodes of bronchitis or pneumonia 7. Weight loss, weakness, and fatigue. 4/12/2020 32G.Balakrishnan
  33. 33. diagnose lung cancer 1. patient history, 2. physical examination, 3. blood tests, 4. chest x-rays, 5. computerized tomography (CT) 6. positron emission tomography (PET) scans, 7. bone scans, 8. bronchoscopy, 9. cytological studies of sputum, 10. bronchial washings, and fine needle biopsy. 4/12/2020 33G.Balakrishnan
  34. 34. Treatment • Surgery is the most effective treatment for lung cancer but only about 20% of lung cancers are suitable for surgery. (Stage I and II only) • Radiation therapy may be used for all stages (I-IV) and is a good option for people are not suitable for surgery or who refuse surgery. • Chemotherapy drugs may be given alone or in combination with surgery or radiation therapy. 4/12/2020 34G.Balakrishnan
  35. 35.  Targeted therapies: These are drugs (gefitinib and erlotinib) or antibodies (cetuximab, bevacizumab) that block the growth and spread of cancer by interfering with specific molecules involved in tumour growth and progression. Bevacizumab Cetuximab Gefitinib Erlotinib 4/12/2020 35G.Balakrishnan
  36. 36. General side effects Some side effects of radiotherapy are caused by its effect on normal tissue in your body. These may include 1. Tiredness and feeling run down 2. A sore throat and trouble swallowing 3. A cough 4. Hair loss 5. Chest pain 6. A temperature and shivering 7. Feeling sick 8. Sore skin in the treatment area 4/12/2020 36G.Balakrishnan
  37. 37. Prevention is better than cure!! 4/12/2020 37G.Balakrishnan
  38. 38. Avoid 4/12/2020 38G.Balakrishnan
  39. 39. Let us fight cancer!!!!!! 4/12/2020 39G.Balakrishnan
  40. 40. THANK YOU! 4/12/2020 40G.Balakrishnan

