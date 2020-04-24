Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEALTH PROMOTING DRUGS Paper: MEDICINAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL CHEMISTRY Subject Code: 33EP2A http://www.healthpromotiontrust....
VITAMINS The vitamins are a group of complex organic compounds required in small quantities by the body for the maintenanc...
Classification of vitamins  Vitamins are classified by their solubility.  Fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins that dissolv...
Chemical name, Functions and Deficiency of Water Soluble Vitamins
Chemical name, Functions and Deficiency of Fat Soluble Vitamins https://www.slideshare.net/OllaBaEissa/vitamins-69763649
Micronutrient • Micronutrients are compounds that are only required in minimal amount which aid in the growth, development...
Minerals Function Sodium (Na) -potentially the most controversial micronutrient in the fitness and nutrition world, -helps...
Medicinally important inorganic compounds of Al PAs Hg Fe S.No compounds Medicinal important - Role and applications 1. Al...
Agents for kidney function  Aminohippuric acid or para-aminohippuric acid (PAH), a derivative of hippuric acid, is a diag...
 This PAH is removed from the blood almost exclusively by the kidney, and when a test dose is injected intravenously the ...
LIVER FUNCTION TESTS • Bromosulfophthalein is a phthlein dye used in liver function test. Determining the rate of removal ...
 Bromsulphalein (BSP) is a dye used to assess the excretory function of liver.  Non toxic compound.  Almost exclusively...
Agent for pituitary function (metyrapone)  Metyrpone medication which is used in the diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency (...
 Metyrapone can be used in the diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency.  Metyrapone 30 mg/kg, is administered at midnight usu...
Antioxidants  Antioxidants are substances that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals, unstable mole...
Health benefits of antioxidants:  Some studies showed that people with low intakes of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetab...
Antioxidant supplements and disease prevention  Heart disease: Vitamin E, beta-carotene, and other antioxidants in supple...
Ulcer  An ulcer is a discontinuity or break in a bodily membrane that impedes normal function of the affected organ. Ex: ...
Treatment of Ulcer  If you have a stomach ulcer, your treatment will depend on what caused it. With treatment, most ulcer...
Skin Diseases • Skin disease, any of the diseases or disorders that affect the human skin. They have a wide range of cause...
Treatment of Skin Diseases  Antifungal agents: Clotrimazole (Lotrimin), ketoconazole (Nizoral), and terbinafine (Lamisil ...
  1. 1. HEALTH PROMOTING DRUGS Paper: MEDICINAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL CHEMISTRY Subject Code: 33EP2A http://www.healthpromotiontrust.org/ By Dr. G. Balakrishnan Assistant Professor Department of Chemistry Vivekananda College Madurai, Tamil Nadu
  2. 2. VITAMINS The vitamins are a group of complex organic compounds required in small quantities by the body for the maintenance of good health. They are not normally synthesized in the body and hence are to be supplied through the diet (Food). Casimir Funk, a Warsaw-born biochemist was the first to coin the word "vitamin" in 1911
  3. 3. Classification of vitamins  Vitamins are classified by their solubility.  Fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins that dissolve in fat. Because fat is easily stored in your body, fat-soluble vitamins can be stored within your fat. This means they can accumulate and be saved for later use. The fat-soluble vitamins are A, D, E and K.  Water-soluble vitamins, which are vitamins that dissolve in water. Because your body is a watery environment, these vitamins can move through your body pretty easily, and they can also be flushed out in your urine with ease. So, your body does not store water-soluble vitamins, and you need to replenish them daily.
  4. 4. Chemical name, Functions and Deficiency of Water Soluble Vitamins
  5. 5. Chemical name, Functions and Deficiency of Fat Soluble Vitamins https://www.slideshare.net/OllaBaEissa/vitamins-69763649
  6. 6. Micronutrient • Micronutrients are compounds that are only required in minimal amount which aid in the growth, development and maintenance of the body.
  7. 7. Minerals Function Sodium (Na) -potentially the most controversial micronutrient in the fitness and nutrition world, -helps to control blood pressure and volume, - while also helping your muscles and nerves work properly. Potassium (K) -It is essential for normal cell function. - Proper intakes of potassium have been linked to lower blood pressure, - lower risk for coronary heart disease, and lower risk of stroke Calcium (Ca) -calcium is vital for strong bones and teeth -It’s also important for muscle control and blood circulation Copper (Cu) -it contributes to iron absorption - It helps maintain healthy bones, blood vessels, nerves, and immune function Zinc (Zn) -essential micronutrient for human metabolism that catalyzes more than 100 enzymes, -facilitates protein folding, and helps regulate gene expression Iodine (I) -is essential to produce the thyroid hormones T3 and T4 -These hormones regulate many biochemical reactions such as protein synthesis and enzyme activity. Micronutrients Na K Ca Cu Zn I
  8. 8. Medicinally important inorganic compounds of Al PAs Hg Fe S.No compounds Medicinal important - Role and applications 1. Al 1. Antacids: used for neutralizing excess acid in the stomach. Example: Aluminium hydroxide gel 2. Anti irritant agents: Drugs which are used to prevent irritation or allergic reactions. Ex: Aluminium metal powder 2. P The main function of phosphorus is in the formation of bones and teeth. -It plays an important role in how the body uses carbohydrates and fats. -It is also needed for the body to make protein for the growth, maintenance, and repair of cells and tissues 3. As - arsenic is often used as a part of extremely diluted homeopathic remedies that are used for digestive disorders, food poisoning, sleep problems (insomnia), allergies, anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) 4. Hg MERCURY HAS LONG BEEN USED as a medicine to treat various diseases, such as syphilis and typhoid fever, or parasites. 5. Fe 1. Haematinics: Drugs which are used in the treatment of anaemia. Example: Ferrous sulphate, Ferric ammonium citrate. 2. Iron also plays a vital role in immune system function, treating anemia, boosting hemoglobin, and Improves Muscle Strength
  9. 9. Agents for kidney function  Aminohippuric acid or para-aminohippuric acid (PAH), a derivative of hippuric acid, is a diagnostic agent useful in medical tests involving the kidney used in the measurement of renal plasma flow.
  10. 10.  This PAH is removed from the blood almost exclusively by the kidney, and when a test dose is injected intravenously the rate of disappearance from the blood is taken as a measure.  PAH, is avidly secreted by the renal tubules so that nearly all of the blood that enters the kidneys is “cleared” of PAH and renal venous blood contains very little PAH.  The amount of PAH appearing in the urine per unit time, then, is equal to the amount contained in the blood that perfuses the kidney per unit time.  Other hand, kidney that do not filter the blood or secrete materials (PAH) from it into the nephrons. Result Kindly not work properly.
  11. 11. LIVER FUNCTION TESTS • Bromosulfophthalein is a phthlein dye used in liver function test. Determining the rate of removal of the dye from the blood stream gives a measure of liver functions.
  12. 12.  Bromsulphalein (BSP) is a dye used to assess the excretory function of liver.  Non toxic compound.  Almost exclusively excreted by the liver (through bile) .  Administered (injection) intravenously (5 mg/kg body weight) & its serum conc. is measured at 45 min & at 2hrs.  In normal individuals, < 5% of the dye is retained at the end of 45min.  Any injury of liver function , increased retention of the dye.  Sensitive test to assess liver abnormality, excretory function.
  13. 13. Agent for pituitary function (metyrapone)  Metyrpone medication which is used in the diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency (which regulates sodium conservation, potassium secretion, and water retention) and occasionally in the treatment of Cushing's syndrome (involving obesity and high blood pressure).
  14. 14.  Metyrapone can be used in the diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency.  Metyrapone 30 mg/kg, is administered at midnight usually with a snack.  The plasma cortisol and 11-deoxycortisol are measured the next morning between 8:00 and 9:00 am.  A plasma cortisol less than 220 nmol/l indicates adequate inhibition of 11β-hydroxylase. That means hormone is controlled by the pituitary gland.
  15. 15. Antioxidants  Antioxidants are substances that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals, unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental and other pressures.  They are sometimes called “free-radical scavengers.” The sources of antioxidants can be natural or artificial (Ex: tertiary butylhydroquinone).
  16. 16. Health benefits of antioxidants:  Some studies showed that people with low intakes of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables were at greater risk for developing these chronic conditions than were people who ate plenty of those foods.  Clinical trials began testing the impact of single substances in supplement form, especially beta-carotene and vitamin E, as weapons against chronic diseases. Antioxidant Food Sources Vitamin C Citrus fruits like oranges and lime etc, green peppers, broccoli, green leafy vegetables, strawberries and tomatoes Vitamin E Nuts & seeds, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, and vegetable oil Selenium Fish & shellfish, red meat, grains, eggs, chicken and garlic
  17. 17. Antioxidant supplements and disease prevention  Heart disease: Vitamin E, beta-carotene, and other antioxidants in supplement form aren’t the silver bullet against heart disease and stroke.  Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), found that a combination of vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene, and zinc offered some protection against the development of advanced age-related macular degeneration, but not cataracts, in people who were at high risk of the disease.  Early death: A meta-analysis of 68 antioxidant supplement trials found that taking beta-carotene and vitamin A and E supplements increased the risk of dying.
  18. 18. Ulcer  An ulcer is a discontinuity or break in a bodily membrane that impedes normal function of the affected organ. Ex: More than 15 ulcer there like, i. Ulcer, ii. Pressure ulcer, iii. Mouth ulcer, iv. Peptic ulcer, v. stress ulcer etc.,
  19. 19. Treatment of Ulcer  If you have a stomach ulcer, your treatment will depend on what caused it. With treatment, most ulcers heal in a month or two.  If your stomach ulcer is caused by a Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterial infection, a course of antibiotics and a medication called a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) is recommended.  Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)— reduce stomach acid by blocking the action of the parts of cells that produce acid.  These drugs include the prescription and over-the-counter medications i. omeprazole (Prilosec), ii. lansoprazole (Prevacid), iii. rabeprazole (Aciphex), iv. esomeprazole (Nexium) and v. pantoprazole (Protonix).
  20. 20. Skin Diseases • Skin disease, any of the diseases or disorders that affect the human skin. They have a wide range of causes. https://medium.com/@ruhaniyat/skin-diseases-causes-symptoms-prevention-and-treatment-419c9be8753d
  21. 21. Treatment of Skin Diseases  Antifungal agents: Clotrimazole (Lotrimin), ketoconazole (Nizoral), and terbinafine (Lamisil AT), are a few examples of common topical antifungal drugs used to treat skin conditions such as ringworm and athlete's foot.  Read on to discover 11 natural treatments for fungal infections, such as ringworm: i. Garlic. Share on Pinterest Garlic paste may be used as a topical treatment, although no studies have been conducted on its use. ... ii. Soapy water, Apple cider vinegar, Aloe vera, Coconut oil, iii. Grapefruit seed extract, Turmeric etc.,

